Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.75

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) will pay a dividend of $0.75 on the 1st of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Northern Trust's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Northern Trust has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Northern Trust's payout ratio of 59% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 47.9%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 45% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Northern Trust Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.24 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.2% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Northern Trust's EPS has declined at around 5.1% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Northern Trust's Dividend

Overall, we think Northern Trust is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

