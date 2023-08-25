Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.75

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) will pay a dividend of $0.75 on the 1st of October. This means the annual payment is 4.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Northern Trust's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Northern Trust has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Northern Trust's payout ratio of 54% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 41.3%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 41% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Northern Trust Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.20 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.6% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. However, Northern Trust's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Northern Trust's Dividend

Overall, we think Northern Trust is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. Is Northern Trust not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

