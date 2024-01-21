Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.75

Northern Trust Corporation's (NASDAQ:NTRS) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.75 per share on 1st of April. The dividend yield will be 3.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Northern Trust's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Northern Trust has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Northern Trust's payout ratio of 59% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.7%. The future payout ratio could be 45% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Northern Trust Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $3.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Northern Trust has seen earnings per share falling at 5.1% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, we think Northern Trust is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

