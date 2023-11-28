Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.75

Northern Trust Corporation's (NASDAQ:NTRS) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.75 per share on 1st of January. The dividend yield will be 3.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Northern Trust's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Northern Trust has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 57%, which means that Northern Trust would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 52.5% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 34% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Northern Trust Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.20 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.6% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Northern Trust May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. It's not great to see that Northern Trust's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.7% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Northern Trust's Dividend

Overall, we think Northern Trust is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 12 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. Is Northern Trust not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

