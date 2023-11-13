Northern Trust's (NASDAQ:NTRS) Dividend Will Be $0.75

The board of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.75 per share on the 1st of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Northern Trust's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Northern Trust has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 57%, which means that Northern Trust would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 52.6%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 34% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Northern Trust Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.20 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Northern Trust has seen earnings per share falling at 3.7% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Northern Trust's Dividend

Overall, we think Northern Trust is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 12 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. Is Northern Trust not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

