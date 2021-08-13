U.S. markets open in 7 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,410.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,067.75
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.60
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.31
    -0.78 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.70
    +5.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -0.47 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3810
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4000
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,245.56
    +10.48 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.96
    -21.62 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,996.01
    -19.01 (-0.07%)
     

Northern Vertex Reports Revenue of US$16.6 Million Financial Results for Quarter Ending June 30, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl: NHVCF) ("Northern Vertex" or the "Company") a U.S.-focused gold producer with district-scale exploration potential in the Walker Lane Trend in Arizona and Nevada, is pleased to announce financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. All figures are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise noted.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Northern Vertex Mining Corp.) (CNW Group/Northern Vertex Mining Corp.)
Northern Vertex Mining Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Northern Vertex Mining Corp.) (CNW Group/Northern Vertex Mining Corp.)

Highlights for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021

  • Revenue of $16.6 million

  • Cash on hand at quarter-end of $6.9 million

  • Earnings from mine operations of $5.0 million before depreciation and depletion

  • Gold equivalent production of 7,823 ounces1

  • Gold sales 8,045 ounces

  • Gold equivalent sales of 9,160 ounces1

1Gold equivalent is calculated at a 75:1 ratio

Michael G. Allen, President of Northern Vertex stated, "The completion of the 3A Heap Leach construction project marks the close of the largest capital project at Moss since mine construction in 2018. The team now has a refreshed focus on continuous improvement initiatives, which include:

  • Further debottlenecking the crusher, which has already delivered more than a 40% reduction in unit costs year over year moving from 1/4" to 3/8" crush size,

  • Improving drill and blast operating procedures to improve fragmentation and throughput,

  • Improving our mine plan as we advance our ambitious infill and exploration drill program, and

  • Reducing mining and overhead costs."

Consolidated Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

US$'000 (except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue

16,590

32,991

Costs of sales (including depreciation and amortization)

(13,848)

(27,129)

Operating income (loss)

1,504

3,051

Net income (loss)

7411

(834)2

Net income (loss) per share (basic)

0.00

(0.00)

1.

Includes a non-cash accounting derivative revaluation gain of $805 driven by a decrease in the NEE share price that decreased the warrant ($860) and convertible debenture ($236) derivative liabilities, and offset by the silver stream embedded derivative ($291) due to an increase in silver price during the quarter.

2.

Includes a non-cash accounting derivative revaluation loss of $834. The silver stream embedded derivative loss of $3,793 tied to an increase in silver price, was offset by convertible debenture derivatives gains of $809, and warrant derivative gains of $2,150 due to a decrease in the NEE share price.

Consolidated Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2021
Operating Statistics

US$'000 (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Average realized gold price ($/oz)

1,793

1,797

Ore Tonnes Mined (t)

682,970

1,388,624

Ore Stacked (t)

640,358

1,333,045

Grade (g/t Au)

0.47

0.48

Gold Ounces Produced

7,054

15,842

Gold Ounces Sold

8,045

16,166

Total Cash Costs ($/oz)

1,168

1,158

Moss Mine AISC ($/oz) 1

1,973

2,007

Capital Expenditures

6,4101

13,5912

1.

AISC includes $6,410 of quarterly capital expenditures, including $4,833 on the construction of a new heap leach pad and $1,264 of exploration drilling.

2.

AISC includes $13,591 of half-year capital expenditures, including $9,901 on the construction of a new heap leach pad and $3,030 of exploration drilling.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information contained in this news release has also been reviewed and verified by Mr. Joseph Bardswich, P.Eng., a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 (Disclosure Standards for Mineral Projects).

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Northern Vertex, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the Moss Regional Exploration Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release related thereto.

Full Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and the Management Discussion & Analysis can be found at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at northernvertex.com.

Non-IFRS Performance Measures

The following tables represent the calculation of certain Non-IFRS Financial Measures as referenced in this news release.

Reconciliation to Cash Costs and All In Sustaining Costs

US$'000 (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Gold ounces sold


8,045


16,166






Cash costs reconciliation





Cost of sales

$

13,848

$

27,130

Less: Depreciation and depletion


(2,286)


(4,463)

Add: Refining and transportation


57


151

Less: Silver revenue


(2,219)


(4,092)

Cash costs


9,400


18,726

Cash costs per ounce of gold sold

$

1,168

$

1,158






Sustaining capital expenditures


6,410


13,591

Accretion


66


134



15,876


32,451

Moss Mine AISC per ounce sold

$

1,973

$

2,007

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Project in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX
"Michael G. Allen"
President

TSXV: NEE | US: NHVCF | NEE.WT | Frankfurt: 54N | ISIN: CA6660061012 | WKN: A1JUA0

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements about our future business and planned activities. These are "forward-looking" because we have used what we know and expect today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements including but are not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work and analyses. Forward-looking statements usually include words such as scheduled, may, intend, plan, expect, anticipate, believe or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, actual events and results could be substantially different because of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business or events that happen after the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. As a general policy, we do not update forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws and regulations. US investors should be aware that mining terminology used for Canadian mineral project reporting purposes differs significantly from US terminology.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northern-vertex-reports-revenue-of-us16-6-million-financial-results-for-quarter-ending-june-30--2021--301354869.html

SOURCE Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c1891.html

Recommended Stories

  • Banks take steps to reduce potential cloud computing risks, Google survey

    Banks are taking steps to mitigate risks from their increasing use of external cloud computing services, a survey by Harris Poll and Google Cloud said on Thursday. The Bank of England and the Bank of France have expressed concerns about a lack of transparency in how banks rely on a "concentrated" number of outside cloud computing providers like Google, Microsoft and Amazon which are beyond the arm of the regulators. Regulators are worried that reliance by many banks on the same providers could create systemic risk if one of the cloud companies were to go down.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • Lidar Leader Luminar Missed Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Rising.

    Lidar maker Luminar Technologies reported second-quarter numbers Thursday evening that missed Wall Street’s estimates. Luminar (ticker: LAZR) stock was up 1.5% in after-hours trading after shares closed down 5.6%. Luminar reported an 11 cent loss from $6.3 million in sales.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Tesla Are New Buys, Lead Market Rally; Disney Makes Bullish Earnings Move Late As 5 IPOs Report

    Apple and Tesla flashed buy signals, leading a slim market rally. Disney signaled early entries on strong earnings. Several IPOs reported too.

  • DoorDash falls following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith breaks down DoorDash’s second-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.3% on Thursday before finally closing the day down 2.6%. If you want to know why, look to Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). All three of the major cruise line stocks suffered declines on Thursday, including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), too.

  • Why GoodRx Holdings Trounced the Market Today

    The discount-medications specialist looks set to benefit from a return to the doctor's office for many customers.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.