Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc.
·36 min read
Northfield Bancorp, Inc.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc.

NOTABLE ITEMS FOR THE QUARTER INCLUDE:

  • DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.26 FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER AS COMPARED TO $0.31 FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND $0.30 FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022.

  • NET INTEREST MARGIN DECREASED BY 26 BASIS POINTS TO 2.63% COMPARED TO 2.89% FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND BY 24 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO 2.87% FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022.

  • TOTAL DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING BROKERED) MODESTLY DECREASED FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER BY $64.7 MILLION, OR 1.7%:

    • COST OF DEPOSITS WAS 79 BASIS POINTS FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER AS COMPARED TO 52 BASIS POINTS FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER.

    • UNINSURED DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING BROKERED AND COLLATERALIZED GOVERNMENTAL) ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $836.0 MILLION, OR 22%, OF TOTAL DEPOSITS.

    • DIVERSIFIED DEPOSIT BASE (EXCLUDING BROKERED DEPOSITS) AT MARCH 31, 2023:

      • RETAIL DEPOSITS APPROXIMATES 55%

      • BUSINESS DEPOSITS APPROXIMATES 29%

      • GOVERNMENTAL DEPOSITS APPROXIMATES 16%

      • AVERAGE DEPOSIT BALANCE OF $38,000

  • ADDITIONAL COLLATERALIZED BORROWING CAPACITY ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.4 BILLION.

  • LOANS BALANCES REMAINED SUBSTANTIALLY UNCHANGED FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER AT $4.2 BILLION, WITH MODEST GROWTH IN ALL CATEGORIES, EXCEPT FOR MULTIFAMILY.

  • CREDIT QUALITY REMAINS STRONG WITH NON-PERFORMING LOANS TO TOTAL LOANS AT 0.22% AS COMPARED TO 0.24% AT DECEMBER 31, 2022.

  • THE COMPANY REPURCHASED 1.1 MILLION SHARES FOR A COST OF $16.0 MILLION DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023, AND SUSPENDED REPURCHASES ON MARCH 16, 2023.

  • CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED OF $0.13 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, PAYABLE MAY 24, 2023, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF MAY 10, 2023.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK) (the “Company”), the holding company for Northfield Bank, reported net income of $11.7 million, or $0.26, per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $14.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $14.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in net income for the current quarter as compared to the trailing and comparable prior year quarters resulted primarily from a decrease in net interest income driven by higher funding costs, partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets.

Commenting on the quarter, Steven M. Klein, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “The first quarter of 2023 brought continued macroeconomic challenges from rapidly rising interest rates, inversion of the yield curve, and upward pressure on deposit pricing. In addition, the first quarter included the addition of systemic concerns regarding the soundness of the banking system. Throughout the quarter we continued to focus on managing our net interest margin, while meeting the lending and deposit needs of our customers.” Mr. Klein continued, “We delivered solid financial performance during the quarter increasing loans outstanding in each category, except for multifamily, and managing our deposit balances and related interest costs. While significant risks remain, including recession uncertainty, inflation and interest rate movements, we will continue to prudently manage our strong capital and liquidity and focus on serving our communities.”

Mr. Klein further noted, “I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, payable May 24, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 10, 2023.”

Results of Operations

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Net income was $11.7 million and $14.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year period are as follows: a $2.0 million decrease in net interest income, a $461,000 increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $1.6 million increase in non-interest income, a $2.4 million increase in non-interest expense, and an $814,000 decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, decreased $2.0 million, or 5.4%, to $34.9 million, from $36.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to a 24 basis point decrease in net interest margin to 2.63% from 2.87% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, partially offset by a $174.8 million, or 3.4%, increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the average balance of loans outstanding of $396.7 million, the average balance of other securities of $20.0 million, and the average balance of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) stock of $15.9 million, partially offset by decreases in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $191.7 million, and the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $66.1 million.

The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing faster than the repricing of interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 117 basis points to 1.53% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from 0.36% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, driven by both higher cost of deposits and borrowed funds, reflective of the rising interest rate environment. The increase in the cost of borrowings was also due in part to the issuance of $60.9 million of subordinated notes (net of issuance costs) in June 2022. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was partially offset by an increase in yields on interest-earning assets which increased 63 basis points to 3.76% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from 3.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $341,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $391,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Fees recognized from PPP loans totaled $5,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $701,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, included loan prepayment income of $961,000 as compared to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $461,000 to $864,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $403,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the current quarter, as compared to the comparable prior year quarter, was primarily the result of a weakening macroeconomic outlook and higher net charge-offs. At March 31, 2023, management qualitatively adjusted the economic forecast to account for uncertainty inherent in third party economic forecast scenarios utilized. Net charge-offs were $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to net charge-offs of $102,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, the increase being due to charge-offs on small business unsecured commercial and industrial loans. Management continues to monitor the small business unsecured commercial and industrial loan portfolio which totaled $39.6 million at March 31, 2023.

Non-interest income increased by $1.6 million, or 94.5%, to $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, due primarily to a $1.3 million increase in mark to market gains on trading securities, net, and a $488,000 increase in other income, primarily an increase in swap fee income. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, gains on trading securities were $512,000, as compared to losses of $802,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company’s deferred compensation obligation to certain employees and directors of the Company's deferred compensation plan (the “Plan”). The participants of this Plan, at their election, defer a portion of their compensation. Gains and losses on trading securities have a minimal effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company’s obligations under the Plan. Partially offsetting the increases was a decrease of $263,000 in net realized gains on available-for-sale debt securities.

Non-interest expense increased $2.4 million, or 12.9%, to $21.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $18.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $1.5 million increase in employee compensation and benefits, attributable to a $1.3 million increase in the mark to market of the Company's deferred compensation plan expense, which as discussed above has no effect on net income, and to a lesser extent, an increase in medical benefit costs and an increase in equity award expense related to awards issued in the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, data processing expense increased by $530,000, due to continued investments in technology, increased transaction costs related to an increase in the number of customer accounts and related volume of transactions, and higher pricing effective January 2023; Advertising expense increased by $414,000 due to the timing of certain programs and new promotions on deposit products; and FDIC insurance expense increased by $247,000 due to higher assessments and growth in the balance sheet. Partially offsetting the increases was a decrease of $168,000 in credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a $189,000 decrease in other operating expense. The decrease in credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures was due to a provision of $111,000 recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to a provision of $279,000 for the prior year period, attributed to a decrease in the pipeline of loans committed and awaiting closing.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, with the decrease due to lower taxable income. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was 27.9% compared to 27.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Net income was $11.7 million and $14.1 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Significant variances from the prior quarter are as follows: a $4.4 million decrease in net interest income, a $363,000 decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $113,000 increase in non-interest income, a $528,000 decrease in non-interest expense and a $1.0 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, decreased by $4.4 million, or 11.3%, primarily due to a 26 basis point decrease in net interest margin to 2.63% from 2.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and a $21.4 million, or 0.4%, decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to decreases in the average balance of loans outstanding of $2.8 million, the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $38.9 million, and the average balance of other securities of $16.5 million, partially offset by increases in the average balance of FHLBNY stock of $13.5 million and the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $23.3 million.

The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities outpacing the increase in yields on interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 58 basis point to 1.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 0.95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, driven by both higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflective of the rising interest rate environment, and was partially offset by higher yields on interest-earning assets, which increased by 18 basis points to 3.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, included loan prepayment income of $961,000 as compared to $287,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $341,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $355,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased by $363,000 to $864,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in the provision was primarily due to an improvement in the macroeconomic outlook, from the trailing quarter (which had already been qualitatively adjusted by management in the fourth quarter to account for a weakening economic outlook), partially offset by higher net charge-offs. Furthermore, there were not significant changes in loan balances. Net charge-offs were $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to net charge-offs of $493,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Non-interest income increased by $113,000, or 3.5%, to $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $495,000 increase in other income, primarily higher swap fee income, partially offset by a $119,000 decrease in fees and service charges for customer services, a $73,000 decrease in mark to market gains on trading securities, net, and a $180,000 decrease in gains on sales of loans. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, gains on trading securities, net, were $512,000, compared to gains of $585,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Non-interest expense decreased by $528,000, or 2.4%, to $21.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, from $21.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in compensation and employee benefits, primarily related to lower incentive compensation expense due to higher bonus accruals in the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by increases of $172,000 in occupancy expense, $150,000 in data processing expense, $165,000 in professional fees and $265,000 in FDIC insurance expense.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $4.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 with the decrease due to lower taxable income. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 27.9%, compared to 28.1% for the quarter ended and December 31, 2022.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $61.9 million, or 1.1%, to $5.66 billion at March 31, 2023, from $5.60 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $113.2 million, or 247.1%, and FHLBNY stock of $10.7 million, or 35.3%, partially offset by decreases in available-for-sale debt securities of $55.2 million, or 5.8%, and other assets of $5.5 million, or 10.1%.

As of March 31, 2023, we estimate that our non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans (as defined by regulatory guidance) to total risk-based capital was approximately 447.5%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the “Bank”) has implemented appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board-approved underwriting policies and related procedures, which include monitoring Bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio under severe, adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage its commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank’s regulators could require it to implement additional policies and procedures or could require it to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect its loan originations, ability to pay dividends, and profitability.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $113.2 million, or 247.1%, to $159.0 million at March 31, 2023, from $45.8 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) balances. Balances fluctuate based on the timing of receipt of security and loan repayments and the redeployment of cash into higher-yielding assets such as loans and securities, or the funding of deposit outflows or borrowing maturities. In the current quarter, management believed it was prudent to increase balance sheet liquidity given general market volatility and uncertainty.

Loans held-for-investment, net, remained stable at $4.24 billion at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, as increases in the commercial real estate, one-to-four family residential, home equity and construction and land loan portfolios were offset by decreases in the multifamily and commercial and industrial portfolios. The Company continues to focus on the credit needs of its customers, and to a lesser extent the development of new business given the uncertain economic environment. Commercial real estate loans increased $20.3 million, or 2.3%, to $919.5 million at March 31, 2023 from $899.2 million at December 31, 2022, one-to-four family residential loans increased $1.7 million, or 1.0%, to $175.6 million at March 31, 2023 from $173.9 million at December 31, 2022, home equity loans increased $3.1 million, or 2.1%, to $155.7 million at March 31, 2023 from $152.6 million at December 31, 2022, and construction and land loans increased $576,000, or 2.3%, to $25.5 million at March 31, 2023 from $24.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increases were offset by decreases in multifamily loans of $24.5 million, or 0.9%, to $2.80 billion at March 31, 2023 from $2.82 billion at December 31, 2022, and commercial and industrial loans of $2.8 million, or 1.9%, to $146.8 million at March 31, 2023 from $149.6 million at December 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023, office-related loans represented $213.3 million, or approximately 5%, of our total loan portfolio, had an average balance of $1.7 million (although we have originated these type of loans in amounts substantially greater than this average) and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 58%. Approximately 46% were owner-occupied. The geographic locations of the properties collateralizing our office-related loans are as follows: 53.1% in New York, 46.6% in New Jersey and 0.3% in Pennsylvania. At March 31, 2023, our largest office-related loan had a principal balance of $82.0 million (with a net active principal balance of $27.3 million as we have a 33.3% participation interest), was secured by an office facility located in Staten Island, New York, and was performing in accordance with its original contractual terms.

PCD loans totaled $11.6 million at March 31, 2023, and $11.5 million at December 31, 2022. The majority of the remaining PCD loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $341,000 attributable to PCD loans for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $391,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. PCD loans had an allowance for credit losses of approximately $3.8 million at March 31, 2023.

Loan balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

Multifamily

$

2,800,079

 

$

2,824,579

Commercial mortgage

 

919,503

 

 

899,249

One-to-four family residential mortgage

 

175,640

 

 

173,946

Home equity and lines of credit

 

155,683

 

 

152,555

Construction and land

 

25,508

 

 

24,932

Total real estate loans

 

4,076,413

 

 

4,075,261

Commercial and industrial loans

 

146,751

 

 

149,557

PPP loans

 

5,081

 

 

5,143

Other loans

 

2,095

 

 

2,230

Total commercial and industrial, PPP, and other loans

 

153,927

 

 

156,930

Loans held-for-investment, net (excluding PCD)

 

4,230,340

 

 

4,232,191

PCD loans

 

11,591

 

 

11,502

Total loans held-for-investment, net

$

4,241,931

 

$

4,243,693


The Company’s available-for-sale debt securities portfolio decreased by $55.2 million, or 5.8%, to $896.9 million at March 31, 2023, from $952.2 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to paydowns, maturities and calls. At March 31, 2023, $662.2 million of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $72.7 million in U.S. Government agency securities and $162.0 million in corporate bonds, all of which were considered investment grade at March 31, 2023. Unrealized losses, net of tax, on available for sale debt securities and held to maturity securities approximated $42.5 million and $246,000, respectively, at March 31, 2023, and $48.6 million and $332,000, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

Equity securities remained level at $10.4 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Equity securities are primarily comprised of an investment in a Small Business Administration Loan Fund. This investment is utilized by the Bank as part of its Community Reinvestment Act program.

Total liabilities increased $65.1 million, or 1.3%, to $4.97 billion at March 31, 2023, from $4.90 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in FHLB advances and other borrowings of $365.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in deposits of $302.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in brokered deposits of $238.0 million. The Company routinely utilizes brokered deposits and borrowed funds to manage interest rate risk, the cost of interest bearing liabilities, and funding needs related to loan originations and deposit activity.

Deposits decreased $302.7 million, or 7.3%, to $3.85 billion at March 31, 2023, as compared to $4.15 billion at December 31, 2022. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, decreased $64.7 million, or 1.7%. The decrease in deposits, excluding brokered deposits, was attributable to decreases of $70.8 million in transaction accounts and $109.3 million in money market accounts. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $106.1 million in time deposits and $9.4 million in savings accounts.

Deposit account balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Transaction:

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing checking

$

804,784

 

$

852,660

Negotiable orders of withdrawal and interest-bearing checking

 

1,109,364

 

 

1,132,290

Total transaction

 

1,914,148

 

 

1,984,950

Savings and money market:

 

 

 

Savings

 

926,541

 

 

917,180

Money market

 

398,730

 

 

508,067

Total savings

 

1,325,271

 

 

1,425,247

Certificates of deposit:

 

 

 

Brokered deposits

 

152,049

 

 

390,035

$250,000 and under

 

327,341

 

 

293,200

Over $250,000

 

128,688

 

 

56,787

Total certificates of deposit

 

608,078

 

 

740,022

Total deposits

$

3,847,497

 

$

4,150,219

 

 

 

 

 

 

Included in the table above are business and municipal deposit account balances as follows (dollars in thousands):

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

Business customers

$

1,071,469

 

$

1,146,803

Municipal (governmental) customers

$

609,662

 

$

604,717

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowed funds increased to $1.01 billion at March 31, 2023, from $644.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in borrowings for the period was due to an increase in FHLB and FRB borrowings of $365.1 million, including $134.5 million of borrowings under the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program. which included favorable terms and conditions as compared to FHLB advances. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent from time to time, as part of leverage strategies. During the quarter, the Company increased borrowings to pay off higher-rate brokered certificates of deposit, and, to a lesser extent, fund deposit outflows of non-brokered deposits.

The following table sets forth borrowing maturities (excluding overnight borrowings and subordinated debt) and the weighted average rate by year at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Year

 

Amount (1)

 

Weighted Average Rate

2023

 

$90,000

 

3.62%

2024

 

194,500

 

3.98%

2025

 

182,500

 

2.59%

2026

 

148,000

 

4.36%

2027

 

173,000

 

3.19%

Thereafter

 

154,288

 

3.96%

 

 

$942,288

 

3.59%

 

 

 

 

 

__________________________________________________________
(1) Borrowings maturing in 2023 and 2024 include $40.0 million and $94.5 million, respectively, of FRB borrowings that can be repaid without any penalty.


Total stockholders’ equity decreased by $3.2 million to $698.2 million at March 31, 2023, from $701.4 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease was attributable to $16.0 million in stock repurchases and $5.9 million in dividend payments, partially offset by net income of $11.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a $6.0 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income associated with an increase in the estimated fair value of our debt securities available-for-sale portfolio, and a $1.0 million increase in equity award activity. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 1.1 million of its common stock outstanding at an average price of $14.68 for a total of $16.0 million pursuant to approved stock repurchase plans. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $6.5 million in remaining capacity under its current repurchase program.

On April 18, 2023, the Bank received a non-objection letter from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia to pay a dividend of up to $40 million to Northfield Bancorp, Inc.

The Company continues to maintain strong liquidity and a strong capital position. The Company's most liquid assets are cash and cash equivalents, corporate bonds, and unpledged mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac, that we can either borrow against or sell. We also have the ability to surrender bank-owned life insurance contracts. The surrender of these contracts would subject the Company to income taxes and penalties for increases in the cash surrender values over the original premium payments. We also have the ability to obtain additional funding from the FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank of New York utilizing unencumbered and unpledged securities and multifamily loans. The Company expects to have sufficient funds available to meet current commitments in the normal course of business.

The Company had the following primary sources of liquidity at March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

Cash and cash equivalents(1)

$

144,462

Corporate bonds(2)

$

144,372

Multifamily loans(2)

$

1,142,849

Mortgage-backed securities (issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac)(2)

$

128,754

 

 

 

__________________________________________________________
(1) Excludes $14.5 million of cash at Northfield Bank.
(2) Represents estimated remaining borrowing potential.


The Company and the Bank utilize the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) framework. The CBLR replaces the risk-based and leverage capital requirements in the generally applicable capital rules. At March 31, 2023, the Company and the Bank's estimated CBLR ratios were 12.53% and 12.97%, respectively, which exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well-capitalized of 9%.

Asset Quality

The following table details total non-accrual loans (excluding PCD), non-performing loans, non-performing assets, troubled debt restructurings on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Non-accrual loans:

 

 

 

Held-for-investment

 

 

 

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

Multifamily

$

3,258

 

 

$

3,285

 

Commercial

 

5,188

 

 

 

5,184

 

One-to-four family residential

 

113

 

 

 

118

 

Home equity and lines of credit

 

78

 

 

 

262

 

Commercial and industrial

 

532

 

 

 

964

 

Total non-accrual loans

 

9,169

 

 

 

9,813

 

Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing:

 

 

 

Held-for-investment

 

 

 

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

Multifamily

 

225

 

 

 

233

 

Commercial

 

 

 

 

8

 

One-to-four family residential

 

6

 

 

 

155

 

PPP loans

 

 

 

 

24

 

Other

 

 

 

 

5

 

Total loans held-for-investment delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing

 

231

 

 

 

425

 

Total non-performing loans

$

9,400

 

 

$

10,238

 

Other real estate owned

 

70

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing assets

$

9,470

 

 

$

10,238

 

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.24

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.18

%

Loans subject to restructuring agreements and still accruing

$

3,637

 

 

$

3,751

 

Accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent

$

4,073

 

 

$

3,644

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Real Estate Owned

At March 31, 2023, other real estate owned was comprised of one property located in New Jersey, which had a carrying value of approximately $70,000. At December 31, 2022, the Company had no assets acquired through foreclosure.

Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent

Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $4.1 million and $3.6 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Held-for-investment

 

 

 

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

Multifamily

$

185

 

$

189

Commercial

 

804

 

 

900

One-to-four family residential

 

567

 

 

672

Home equity and lines of credit

 

665

 

 

830

Commercial and industrial loans

 

1,842

 

 

1,048

Other loans

 

10

 

 

5

Total delinquent accruing loans held-for-investment

$

4,073

 

$

3,644

 

 

 

 

 

 

The increase in the commercial and industrial loan delinquencies is primarily due to an increase in delinquencies in unsecured small business loans. Unsecured small business loans totaled $39.6 million and $43.3 million at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Management continues to monitor the small business unsecured commercial and industrial loan portfolio.

PCD Loans (Held-for-Investment)

The Company accounts for PCD loans at estimated fair value using discounted expected future cash flows deemed to be collectible on the date acquired. Based on its detailed review of PCD loans and experience in loan workouts, management believes it has a reasonable expectation about the amount and timing of future cash flows and accordingly has classified PCD loans ($11.6 million at March 31, 2023 and $11.5 million at December 31, 2022) as accruing, even though they may be contractually past due. At March 31, 2023, 1.9% of PCD loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 25.7% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 6.8% and 23.0%, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 38 full-service banking in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, including any potential recessionary conditions, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of the steps taken to address the pandemic and their impact on the Company’s market and employees, competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to overdraft and other fees, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, changes in regulatory fees, assessments and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, reduce the fair value of financial instruments or reduce our ability to originate loans, the effects of war, conflict, and acts of terrorism, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, and adverse changes in the securities markets. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events.

(Tables follow)


NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At or For the Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Selected Financial Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios (1)

 

 

 

 

 

Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)

0.84

%

 

1.04

%

 

0.99

%

Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)

6.82

 

 

7.83

 

 

8.07

 

Average equity to average total assets

12.39

 

 

13.34

 

 

12.31

 

Interest rate spread

2.23

 

 

2.77

 

 

2.63

 

Net interest margin

2.63

 

 

2.87

 

 

2.89

 

Efficiency ratio (2)

55.27

 

 

48.49

 

 

50.88

 

Non-interest expense to average total assets

1.52

 

 

1.38

 

 

1.52

 

Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets

1.59

 

 

1.46

 

 

1.59

 

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

135.51

 

 

139.03

 

 

136.68

 

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.17

 

 

0.15

 

 

0.18

 

Non-performing loans (3) to total loans (4)

0.22

 

 

0.21

 

 

0.24

 

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

440.81

 

 

481.24

 

 

416.26

 

Allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment, net (5) (6)

0.98

 

 

1.01

 

 

1.00

 


(1)

Annualized where appropriate.

(2)

The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3)

Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCD loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net.

(4)

Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, acquired loans and loans held-for-sale.

(5)

Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, and acquired loans.

(6)

Excluding PPP loans (which are fully government guaranteed and do not carry any provision for losses) of $5.1 million, $24.3 million, and $5.1 million at March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2022, respectively, the allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment, net, totaled 0.98%, 1.01%, and 1.01%, respectively, at March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

  

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

14,490

 

 

$

14,530

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

 

144,462

 

 

 

31,269

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

158,952

 

 

 

45,799

 

Trading securities

 

11,129

 

 

 

10,751

 

Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value

 

896,948

 

 

 

952,173

 

Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

 

10,378

 

 

 

10,760

 

Equity securities

 

10,443

 

 

 

10,443

 

Loans held-for-investment, net

 

4,241,931

 

 

 

4,243,693

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(41,436

)

 

 

(42,617

)

Net loans held-for-investment

 

4,200,495

 

 

 

4,201,076

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

17,196

 

 

 

17,426

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

168,782

 

 

 

167,912

 

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost

 

41,117

 

 

 

30,382

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

33,120

 

 

 

34,288

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

24,674

 

 

 

24,844

 

Goodwill

 

41,012

 

 

 

41,012

 

Other assets

 

48,927

 

 

 

54,427

 

Total assets

$

5,663,173

 

 

$

5,601,293

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Deposits

$

3,847,497

 

 

$

4,150,219

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

25,000

 

 

 

25,000

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

 

923,983

 

 

 

558,859

 

Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs

 

61,052

 

 

 

60,996

 

Lease liabilities

 

38,509

 

 

 

39,790

 

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance

 

30,847

 

 

 

25,995

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

38,119

 

 

 

39,044

 

Total liabilities

 

4,965,007

 

 

 

4,899,903

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

698,166

 

 

 

701,390

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

5,663,173

 

 

$

5,601,293

 

 

 

 

 

Total shares outstanding

 

46,530,167

 

 

 

47,442,488

 

Tangible book value per share (1)

$

14.12

 

 

$

13.91

 


(1)

Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $247,000 and $266,000 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and are included in other assets.

   

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2022

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

43,707

 

$

36,721

 

 

$

42,881

Mortgage-backed securities

 

3,792

 

 

2,475

 

 

 

3,659

Other securities

 

1,385

 

 

695

 

 

 

1,440

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends

 

465

 

 

245

 

 

 

386

Deposits in other financial institutions

 

578

 

 

58

 

 

 

394

Total interest income

 

49,927

 

 

40,194

 

 

 

48,760

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

7,821

 

 

1,159

 

 

 

5,675

Borrowings

 

6,391

 

 

2,166

 

 

 

2,908

Subordinated debt

 

819

 

 

 

 

 

836

Total interest expense

 

15,031

 

 

3,325

 

 

 

9,419

Net interest income

 

34,896

 

 

36,869

 

 

 

39,341

Provision for credit losses

 

864

 

 

403

 

 

 

1,227

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

34,032

 

 

36,466

 

 

 

38,114

Non-interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Fees and service charges for customer services

 

1,380

 

 

1,331

 

 

 

1,499

Income on bank-owned life insurance

 

870

 

 

839

 

 

 

866

Gains on available-for-sale debt securities, net

 

1

 

 

264

 

 

 

15

Gains/(losses) on trading securities, net

 

512

 

 

(802

)

 

 

585

Gain on sale of loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

180

Other

 

569

 

 

81

 

 

 

74

Total non-interest income

 

3,332

 

 

1,713

 

 

 

3,219

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and employee benefits

 

11,037

 

 

9,507

 

 

 

12,252

Occupancy

 

3,372

 

 

3,408

 

 

 

3,200

Furniture and equipment

 

454

 

 

426

 

 

 

440

Data processing

 

2,243

 

 

1,713

 

 

 

2,093

Professional fees

 

971

 

 

908

 

 

 

806

Advertising

 

847

 

 

433

 

 

 

902

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance

 

604

 

 

357

 

 

 

339

Credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures

 

111

 

 

279

 

 

 

199

Other

 

1,489

 

 

1,678

 

 

 

1,425

Total non-interest expense

 

21,128

 

 

18,709

 

 

 

21,656

Income before income tax expense

 

16,236

 

 

19,470

 

 

 

19,677

Income tax expense

 

4,529

 

 

5,343

 

 

 

5,538

Net income

$

11,707

 

$

14,127

 

 

$

14,139

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.26

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.31

Diluted

$

0.26

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.31

Basic average shares outstanding

 

44,784,228

 

 

46,811,331

 

 

 

45,486,423

Diluted average shares outstanding

 

44,928,905

 

 

47,088,375

 

 

 

45,789,419

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (2)

$

4,244,772

 

$

43,707

 

4.18

%

 

$

4,247,576

 

$

42,881

 

4.01

%

 

$

3,848,053

 

$

36,721

 

3.87

%

Mortgage-backed securities (3)

 

746,735

 

 

3,792

 

2.06

 

 

 

785,676

 

 

3,659

 

1.85

 

 

 

938,465

 

 

2,475

 

1.07

 

Other securities (3)

 

275,957

 

 

1,385

 

2.04

 

 

 

292,413

 

 

1,440

 

1.95

 

 

 

255,980

 

 

695

 

1.10

 

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock

 

38,066

 

 

465

 

4.95

 

 

 

24,609

 

 

386

 

6.22

 

 

 

22,198

 

 

245

 

4.48

 

Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions

 

77,269

 

 

578

 

3.03

 

 

 

53,920

 

 

394

 

2.90

 

 

 

143,323

 

 

58

 

0.16

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

5,382,799

 

 

49,927

 

3.76

 

 

 

5,404,194

 

 

48,760

 

3.58

 

 

 

5,208,019

 

 

40,194

 

3.13

 

Non-interest-earning assets

 

239,984

 

 

 

 

 

 

237,074

 

 

 

 

 

 

279,508

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

5,622,783

 

 

 

 

 

$

5,641,268

 

 

 

 

 

$

5,487,527

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings, NOW, and money market accounts

$

2,523,620

 

 

3,843

 

0.62

%

 

$

2,708,942

 

$

1,739

 

0.25

%

 

$

2,954,133

 

$

571

 

0.08

%

Certificates of deposit

 

624,762

 

 

3,978

 

2.58

 

 

 

732,006

 

 

3,936

 

2.13

 

 

 

373,113

 

 

588

 

0.64

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

3,148,382

 

 

7,821

 

1.01

 

 

 

3,440,948

 

 

5,675

 

0.65

 

 

 

3,327,246

 

 

1,159

 

0.14

 

Borrowed funds

 

762,928

 

 

6,391

 

3.40

 

 

 

451,049

 

 

2,908

 

2.56

 

 

 

418,736

 

 

2,166

 

2.10

 

Subordinated debt

 

61,015

 

 

819

 

5.44

 

 

 

61,947

 

 

836

 

5.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

3,972,325

 

 

15,031

 

1.53

 

 

 

3,953,944

 

 

9,419

 

0.95

 

 

 

3,745,982

 

 

3,325

 

0.36

 

Non-interest bearing deposits

 

848,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

890,633

 

 

 

 

 

 

909,787

 

 

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

105,685

 

 

 

 

 

 

102,012

 

 

 

 

 

 

99,802

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

4,926,108

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,946,589

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,755,571

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

696,675

 

 

 

 

 

 

694,679

 

 

 

 

 

 

731,956

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,622,783

 

 

 

 

 

$

5,641,268

 

 

 

 

 

$

5,487,527

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

$

34,896

 

 

 

 

 

$

39,341

 

 

 

 

 

$

36,869

 

 

Net interest rate spread (4)

 

 

 

 

2.23

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.63

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.77

%

Net interest-earning assets (5)

$

1,410,474

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,450,250

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,462,037

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (6)

 

 

 

 

2.63

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.89

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.87

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

135.51

%

 

 

 

 

 

136.68

%

 

 

 

 

 

139.03

%


(1)

Average yields and rates are annualized.

(2)

Includes non-accruing loans.

(3)

Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.

(4)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

 

 

Company Contact:
William R. Jacobs
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (732) 499-7200 ext. 2519