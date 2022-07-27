Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc.

Notable Items for the Quarter Include:

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.34 FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER AS COMPARED TO $0.30 FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND $0.40 FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021.

NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED BY 16 BASIS POINTS TO 3.03% COMPARED TO 2.87% FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND BY SEVEN BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO 2.96% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021.

LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT, EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (“PPP”) LOANS, INCREASED $225.7 MILLION, OR 23.3% ANNUALIZED, DURING THE QUARTER. CREDIT QUALITY REMAINS STRONG WITH NON-PERFORMING LOANS TO TOTAL LOANS AT 0.25%.

TOTAL TRANSACTION DEPOSITS INCREASED $28.3 MILLION, OR 5.2% ANNUALIZED, DURING THE QUARTER. TRANSACTION ACCOUNTS REPRESENT 50% OF TOTAL DEPOSITS AT QUARTER END.

ISSUED $62.0 MILLION OF SUBORDINATED DEBT AT AN INITIAL FIXED RATE OF 5.0% FOR THE FIRST FIVE YEARS.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $45.0 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM. THE COMPANY REPURCHASED 211,579 SHARES FOR A COST OF $2.7 MILLION THROUGH JUNE 30, 2022.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED OF $0.13 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, PAYABLE AUGUST 24, 2022, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF AUGUST 10, 2022.



WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK) (or the “Company”), the holding company for Northfield Bank, reported diluted earnings per common share of $0.34 and $0.64 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to $0.40 and $0.78 per diluted share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Net earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, were down from the comparative prior year periods primarily due to a benefit in the provision for credit losses on loans in the prior year. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, included a benefit for credit losses of $3.7 million and $6.1 million, respectively, reflecting continued improvement in the economic forecast as well as an improvement in asset quality and a decline in loan balances, as compared to a provision for credit loss of $149,000 and $552,000, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, also included a gain on sale of loans of $1.4 million, and earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021, included approximately $1.9 million of accretable income related to the payoffs of purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans.

Commenting on the quarter, Steven M. Klein, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I’m pleased to announce Northfield has reported a strong quarter of financial performance. Robust loan growth at higher interest rates, maintaining our low cost of deposits, and prudently managing expenses, with a focus on maintaining strong asset quality, has and will continue to be key drivers to our long-term success.”

Mr. Klein further noted, “I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, payable August 24, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2022.”

Results of Operations

Comparison of Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Net income was $30.0 million and $38.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year period are as follows: a $1.9 million decrease in net interest income, a $6.6 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $5.1 million decrease in non-interest income, a $2.0 million decrease in non-interest expense, and a $3.1 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, decreased $1.9 million, or 2.4%, to $77.0 million, from $78.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to an eight basis point decrease in net interest margin to 2.95% from 3.03% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, partially offset by a $12.6 million, or 0.2%, increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the average balance of other securities of $155.4 million and the average balance of loans outstanding of $9.6 million, partially offset by decreases in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $122.6 million, the average balance of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) stock of $6.7 million, and the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $23.0 million.

The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to lower yields on interest-earning assets, due in part to a $2.2 million decrease in accreted interest income related to PCD loans, and a $1.7 million reduction in fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans, partially offset by the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Yields on interest-earning assets decreased 19 basis points to 3.21% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, from 3.40% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 12 basis points to 0.36% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, from 0.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily driven by lower cost of deposits and a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio as the average balance of transaction accounts increased and the average balance of certificates of deposit decreased. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $729,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The higher accretable PCD interest income in the prior year was primarily related to payoffs of PCD loans in the first quarter of 2021. Fees recognized from PPP loans totaled $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, included loan prepayment income of $2.6 million as compared to $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $6.6 million to a provision of $552,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a benefit of $6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The prior year benefit for credit losses was primarily due to improvement in the economic forecast and an improvement in asset quality as well as a decline in loan balances. The current year provision for credit losses is due to growth in the loan portfolio and a worsening macroeconomic outlook, partially offset by an improvement in asset quality and lower net charge-offs. At June 30, 2022, management, utilizing judgement, qualitatively adjusted the forecast to account for economic uncertainty that may not be captured in the third party economic forecast scenarios utilized. Net charge-offs were $494,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which related to PCD loans.

Non-interest income decreased by $5.1 million, or 67.2%, to $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, from $7.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, due primarily to a decrease of $3.5 million in gains on trading securities, net, a $1.4 million decrease in gains on sales of loans, and a $342,000 decrease in net realized gains on available-for-sale debt securities. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, losses on trading securities were $2.4 million, as compared to gains of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company’s deferred compensation obligation to certain employees and directors of the Company's deferred compensation plan (the “Plan”). The participants of this Plan, at their election, defer a portion of their compensation. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company’s obligations under the Plan. The decrease in gains on sales of loans is due to a $1.4 million gain realized on the sale of approximately $126.3 million of multifamily loans in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-interest expense decreased $2.0 million, or 5.1%, to $37.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $39.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in employee compensation and benefits. The decrease was due to a $3.5 million decrease in the mark to market of the Company's deferred compensation plan expense, which as discussed above has no effect on net income, as well as a decrease in medical benefit costs, partially offset by an increase in salary expense related to annual merit increases and an increase in equity award expense related to new awards issued under the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan ( the “2019 EIP”) in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, occupancy expense decreased by $507,000, primarily related to lower snow removal costs, and advertising expense decreased by $312,000. Partially offsetting the decreases was an increase in professional fees of $399,000 and an increase in other expense of $812,000, primarily due to an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments, as well as an increase in other operating expenses.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $11.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $14.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was 27.6% compared to 27.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Net income was $15.9 million and $19.8 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year quarter are as follows: a $1.4 million increase in net interest income, a $3.9 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $4.2 million decrease in non-interest income, a $1.2 million decrease in non-interest expense, and a $1.5 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased $1.4 million, or 3.6%, primarily due to a seven basis point increase in net interest margin to 3.03% from 2.96% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and an increase in average interest-earning assets of $70.1 million, or 1.3%. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of other securities of $156.4 million and the average balance of loans outstanding of $44.6 million, partially offset by decreases in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $68.0 million, the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $55.8 million, and the average balance of FHLBNY stock of $7.0 million. Partially offsetting the increase in net interest income was a $1.1 million reduction in fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans in the current quarter as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities which decreased by 12 basis points to 0.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 0.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, driven primarily by lower cost of deposits and a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio as the average balance of transaction accounts increased and the average balance of certificates of deposit decreased. Partially offsetting this decrease was a decrease in yields on interest-earning assets which decreased by two basis points to 3.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 3.31% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, included loan prepayment income of $1.5 million, as compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $339,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $443,000 for quarter ended June 30, 2021. Fees recognized from PPP loans totaled $432,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $3.9 million to a provision of $149,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from a benefit of $3.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The prior year benefit for credit losses was primarily due to improvement in the economic forecast and an improvement in asset quality as well as a decline in loan balances. The current quarter provision for credit losses is due to growth in the loan portfolio, higher net charge-offs, and a worsening macroeconomic outlook, partially offset by an improvement in asset quality. At June 30, 2022, management, utilizing judgement, qualitatively adjusted the forecast to account for economic uncertainty that may not be captured in the third party economic forecast scenarios utilized. Net charge-offs were $392,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $3,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Non-interest income decreased by $4.2 million, or 84.4%, to $765,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in gains on trading securities, net, a $1.4 million decrease in gains on sales of loans, and a $509,000 decrease in net realized gains on available-for-sale debt securities. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, losses on trading securities, net, included losses of $1.6 million related to the Company’s trading portfolio, compared to gains of $807,000 in the comparative prior year quarter. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values.

Non-interest expense decreased by $1.2 million, or 5.8%, to $18.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $19.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was due primarily to a $1.4 million decrease in compensation and employee benefits, attributable to a $2.4 million decrease in the mark to market of the Company's deferred compensation plan expense, which has no effect on net income, partially offset by an increase in salary expense related to annual merit increases and an increase in equity award expense related to new awards issued under the 2019 EIP in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, occupancy expense decreased by $214,000 and advertising expense decreased by $280,000. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $397,000 in professional fees and $370,000 in other expense, primarily related to an increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments,

The Company recorded income tax expense of $6.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $7.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rate for both quarters ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021, was 27.8%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022

Net income was $15.9 million and $14.1 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. Significant variances from the prior quarter are as follows: a $3.2 million increase in net interest income, a $254,000 decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $948,000 decrease in non-interest income, and a $771,000 increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased by $3.2 million, or 8.7%, primarily due to a 16 basis point increase in net interest margin to 3.03% from 2.87% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and a $97.4 million, or 1.9%, increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of loans outstanding of $144.7 million, and the average balance of other securities of $41.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $39.0 million interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $48.6 million, and the average balance of FHLBNY stock of $1.5 million.

The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to higher yields on interest-earning assets, which increased by 16 basis points to 3.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 3.13% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, reflective of the rising rate environment. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by one basis point to 0.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 0.36% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, included loan prepayment income of $1.5 million as compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $339,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $391,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Fees recognized from PPP loans totaled $432,000 and $701,000 respectively, for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased by $254,000 to a provision of $149,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from a provision of $403,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in the provision was primarily due to an improvement in asset quality, partially offset by loan growth, higher net charge-offs, and a worsening macroeconomic outlook. Net charge-offs were $392,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $102,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Non-interest income decreased by $948,000, or 55.3%, to $765,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to an increase of $761,000 in losses on trading securities, net, and a decrease of $264,000 in realized gains on available-for-sale debt securities, net. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, losses on trading securities, net, were $1.6 million, compared to losses of $802,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Non-interest expense remained stable at $18.7 million for both quarters ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $6.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 27.8%, compared to 27.4% for the quarter ended and March 31, 2022.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $216.6 million, or 4.0%, to $5.65 billion at June 30, 2022, from $5.43 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to increases in total loans of $307.6 million, or 8.1%, cash and cash equivalents of $19.2 million, or 21.0%, and other assets of $9.9 million, or 26.7%, partially offset by a decrease in available-for-sale debt securities of $121.4 million, or 10.0%.

As of June 30, 2022, we estimate that our non-owner occupied commercial real estate concentration (as defined by regulatory guidance) to total risk-based capital was approximately 468.9%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the “Bank”) has implemented appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board-approved underwriting policies and related procedures, which include monitoring Bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank’s commercial real estate portfolio under severe, adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage its commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank’s regulators could require it to implement additional policies and procedures or could require it to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect its loan originations, ability to pay dividends, and profitability.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $19.2 million, or 21.0%, to $110.2 million at June 30, 2022, from $91.1 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the liquidity obtained from loans and securities paydowns as well as growth in deposits. Balances fluctuate based on the timing of receipt of security and loan repayments and the redeployment of cash into higher-yielding assets such as loans and securities, or the funding of deposit outflows or borrowing maturities.

Loans held-for-investment, net, increased by $305.2 million, or 8.0%, to $4.11 billion at June 30, 2022 from $3.81 billion at December 31, 2021. The overall increase was due to strong loan originations, and, to a lesser extent, the purchase of two one-to-four family residential loan pools of approximately $7.7 million. Multifamily loans increased $252.9 million, or 10.0%, to $2.77 billion at June 30, 2022 from $2.52 billion at December 31, 2021, commercial real estate loans increased $41.6 million, or 5.1%, to $850.2 million at June 30, 2022 from $808.6 million at December 31, 2021, home equity loans increased $27.9 million, or 25.4%, to $137.9 million at June 30, 2022 from $110.0 million at December 31, 2021, commercial and industrial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $21.0 million, or 20.9%, to $121.5 million at June 30, 2022 from $100.5 million at December 31, 2021, and, one-to-four family residential loans increased $1.7 million, or 0.9%. The increases were partially offset by decreases in construction and land loans of $8.9 million, or 32.5%, to $18.6 million at June 30, 2022 from $27.5 million at December 31, 2021, and PPP loans of $28.6 million, or 70.5%, to $11.9 million at June 30, 2022 from $40.5 million at December 31, 2021. Through June 30, 2022, 2,307 borrowers have received PPP forgiveness payments totaling approximately $217.8 million.

There were 24 PPP loans outstanding totaling $11.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to 377 loans outstanding totaling $40.5 million at December 31, 2021. The PPP provides for lender processing fees that range from 1% to 5% of the final disbursement made to individual borrowers. As of June 30, 2022, we have received loan processing fees of $9.5 million, of which $8.6 million has been recognized in earnings, including $1.1 million recognized in the six months ended June 30, 2022. The remaining unearned fees will be recognized in income over the remaining term of the loans.

PCD loans totaled $13.1 million at June 30, 2022, and $15.8 million at December 31, 2021. Upon adoption of the CECL accounting standard on January 1, 2021, the allowance for credit losses related to PCD loans was recorded through a gross-up that increased the amortized cost-basis of PCD loans by $6.8 million with a corresponding increase to the allowance for credit losses. The decrease in the PCD loan balance at June 30, 2022 was due to PCD loans being sold and paid off during the period. The majority of the remaining PCD loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $339,000 and $729,000 attributable to PCD loans for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to $443,000 and $2.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The decrease in income accreted for the six months ended June 30, 2022 is due to the payoff of PCD loans in the prior year. PCD loans had an allowance for credit losses of approximately $4.2 million at June 30, 2022.

Loan balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Real estate loans: Multifamily $ 2,771,002 $ 2,568,784 $ 2,518,065 Commercial mortgage 850,186 852,803 808,597 One-to-four family residential mortgage 185,376 186,007 183,665 Home equity and lines of credit 137,868 125,156 109,956 Construction and land 18,555 17,579 27,495 Total real estate loans 3,962,987 3,750,329 3,647,778 Commercial and industrial loans 121,473 107,901 100,488 PPP loans 11,949 24,349 40,517 Other loans 2,312 1,938 2,015 Total commercial and industrial, PPP, and other loans 135,734 134,188 143,020 Loans held-for-investment, net (excluding PCD) 4,098,721 3,884,517 3,790,798 PCD loans 13,136 14,064 15,819 Total loans held-for-investment, net $ 4,111,857 $ 3,898,581 $ 3,806,617

The following tables detail multifamily real estate originations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in thousands):

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Multifamily

Originations Weighted Average

Interest Rate Weighted Average

LTV Ratio Weighted Average Months to Next

Rate Change or Maturity for

Fixed Rate Loans (F)ixed or

(V)ariable Amortization Term $ 447,129 3.42% 57% 76 V 25 to 30 Years 1,200 3.75% 18% 180 F 15 Years $ 448,329 3.42% 57%





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Multifamily

Originations Weighted Average

Interest Rate Weighted Average

LTV Ratio Weighted Average Months to Next

Rate Change or Maturity for

Fixed Rate Loans (F)ixed or

(V)ariable Amortization Term $ 385,363 3.12% 62% 74 V 10 to 30 Years





The following table details loan pools purchased during the six months ended June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Purchase

Amount Loan Type Weighted

Average

Interest Rate(1) Weighted

Average

Loan-to-Value Ratio Weighted Average Months

to Next Rate Change or

Maturity for

Fixed Rate Loans (F)ixed or

(V)ariable Amortization Term $ 2,482 Residential 2.80% 54% 278 F 15 to 30 Years 5,214 Residential 3.05% 59% 303 F 15 to 30 Years $ 7,696 2.97% 57%

(1) Net of servicing fee retained by the originating bank

The geographic locations of the properties collateralizing the loans purchased in the table above are as follows: 63.3% in New York and 36.7% in New Jersey.

The Company’s available-for-sale debt securities portfolio decreased by $121.4 million, or 10.0%, to $1.09 billion at June 30, 2022, from $1.21 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to paydowns, maturities, calls, and sales. At June 30, 2022, $821.2 million of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $74.8 million in U.S. Government agency securities, $190.8 million in corporate bonds, all of which were considered investment grade at June 30, 2022, and $52,000 in municipal bonds.

Equity securities increased by $2.5 million to $7.8 million at June 30, 2022, from $5.3 million at December 31, 2021, due to an increase in our investment in a Small Business Administration Loan Fund. This investment is utilized by the Bank as part of its Community Reinvestment Act program.



Total liabilities increased $241.2 million, or 5.1%, to $4.93 billion at June 30, 2022, from $4.69 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in deposits of $248.7 million, the issuance of subordinated debt, net of issuance costs, of $60.9 million, and an increase in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance of $4.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB advances and other borrowings of $74.7 million.

Deposits increased $248.7 million, or 6.0%, to $4.42 billion at June 30, 2022, as compared to $4.17 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase was attributable to increases of $193.0 million in transaction accounts and $140.4 million in certificates of deposit, partially offset by decreases of $16.8 million in savings accounts and $68.0 million in money market accounts.

Deposit account balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Transaction: Non-interest bearing checking $ 916,343 $ 944,096 $ 898,490 Negotiable orders of withdrawal and interest-bearing checking 1,287,458 1,231,377 1,112,292 Total transaction 2,203,801 2,175,473 2,010,782 Savings and money market: Savings 1,149,976 1,168,110 1,166,761 Money market 541,445 600,519 609,430 Total savings 1,691,421 1,768,629 1,776,191 Certificates of deposit: Brokered deposits 210,130 21,000 31,000 $250,000 and under 253,556 276,518 286,580 Over $250,000 59,094 61,246 64,781 Total certificates of deposit 522,780 358,764 382,361 Total deposits $ 4,418,002 $ 4,302,866 $ 4,169,334





Included in the table above are business and municipal deposit account balances as follows (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Business customers $ 1,297,501 $ 1,288,495 $ 1,184,472 Municipal customers $ 663,656 $ 686,425 $ 633,458

Borrowed funds decreased to $407.9 million at June 30, 2022, from $421.8 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in borrowings for the period was primarily attributable to a decrease in FHLB and other borrowings of $49.7 million, and a decrease in securities sold under agreements to repurchase of $25.0 million, partially offset by the issuance of $62.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed to floating subordinated notes (the “Notes”). The Notes are non-callable for five years, have a stated maturity of June 30, 2032, and bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.00% until June 30, 2027. From July 2027 to the maturity date or early redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to a level equal to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 200 basis points. Debt issuance costs totaled $1.1 million. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent as part of leverage strategies.

The following is a table of term borrowing maturities (excluding overnight borrowings and subordinated debt) and the weighted average rate by year at June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Year Amount Weighted Average Rate 2022 $45,000 2.05% 2023 87,500 2.89% 2024 50,000 2.47% 2025 112,500 1.48% Thereafter 45,000 1.45% $340,000 2.06%





Total stockholders’ equity decreased by $24.6 million to $715.3 million at June 30, 2022, from $739.9 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was attributable to a $33.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income associated with a decline in the estimated fair value of our debt securities available-for-sale portfolio, $12.2 million in dividend payments, and $11.0 million in stock repurchases, partially offset by net income of $30.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and a $1.9 million increase in equity award activity. During the first quarter of 2022, the $54.2 million stock repurchase program that was approved in March 2021, was completed after reaching the purchase limit. On June 16, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a new $45.0 million stock repurchase program. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 739,701 shares of its common stock outstanding at an average price of $14.84 for a total of $11.0 million pursuant to the approved stock repurchase plans.

The Company continues to maintain adequate liquidity and a strong capital position. The Company's most liquid assets are cash and cash equivalents, corporate bonds, and unpledged mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac, that we can either borrow against or sell. We also have the ability to surrender bank-owned life insurance contracts. The surrender of these contracts would subject the Company to income taxes and penalties for increases in the cash surrender values over the original premium payments. We also have the ability to obtain additional funding from the FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank utilizing unencumbered and unpledged securities and multifamily loans. The Company expects to have sufficient funds available to meet current commitments in the normal course of business.

The Company had the following primary sources of liquidity at June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

Cash and cash equivalents(1) $ 92,991 Corporate bonds $ 176,094 Multifamily loans(2) $ 1,589,553 Mortgage-backed securities (issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac)(2) $ 297,660

(1) Excludes $17.2 million of cash at Northfield Bank.

(2) Represents estimated remaining borrowing potential.

The Company and the Bank utilize the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) framework. The CBLR replaces the risk-based and leverage capital requirements in the generally applicable capital rules. At June 30, 2022, the Company and the Bank's estimated CBLR ratios were 12.75% and 12.19%, respectively, which exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well-capitalized of 9%.

Asset Quality

The following table details total non-accrual loans (excluding PCD), non-performing loans, non-performing assets, troubled debt restructurings on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Non-accrual loans: Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Multifamily $ 4,022 $ 1,853 $ 1,882 Commercial 5,330 5,380 5,117 One-to-four family residential 304 312 314 Home equity and lines of credit 332 279 281 Commercial and industrial 275 278 28 Total non-accrual loans 10,263 8,102 7,622 Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing: Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Commercial 27 37 147 One-to-four family residential 160 6 165 PPP loans 17 16 72 Other 7 — — Total loans held-for-investment delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing 211 59 384 Total non-performing loans 10,474 8,161 8,006 Other real estate owned — 100 100 Total non-performing assets $ 10,474 $ 8,261 $ 8,106 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.21 % 0.21 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.15 % Loans subject to restructuring agreements and still accruing $ 4,115 $ 5,397 $ 5,820 Accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 2,706 $ 4,084 $ 1,166

The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily due to one $2.2 million multifamily loan placed on non-accrual status during the current quarter. The loan is well secured with an apartment building in Brooklyn, New York, containing eight residential units and has a recent appraised value of $2.8 million.

Other Real Estate Owned

At June 30, 2022, the Company had no assets acquired through foreclosure. As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, other real estate owned was comprised of one property located in New Jersey, which had a carrying value of approximately $100,000, and which was sold during the second quarter of 2022 for a small gain.

Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent

Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $2.7 million, $4.1 million, and $1.2 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands):



June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Multifamily $ — $ 2,804 $ — Commercial 658 304 144 One-to-four family residential 805 554 593 Home equity and lines of credit 147 265 412 Commercial and industrial loans 581 140 — PPP loans 515 1 2 Other loans — 16 15 Total delinquent accruing loans held-for-investment $ 2,706 $ 4,084 $ 1,166

The decrease in delinquent multifamily loans is primarily due to one loan with a balance of $2.2 million that was transferred to non-accrual status in the current quarter. The loan is well secured with an apartment building in Brooklyn, New York, containing eight residential units and has a recent appraised value of $2.8 million.

PCD Loans (Held-for-Investment)

Under the CECL standard, the Company will continue to account for PCD loans at estimated fair value using discounted expected future cash flows deemed to be collectible on the date acquired. Based on its detailed review of PCD loans and experience in loan workouts, management believes it has a reasonable expectation about the amount and timing of future cash flows and accordingly has classified PCD loans ($13.1 million at June 30, 2022 and $15.8 million at December 31, 2021) as accruing, even though they may be contractually past due. At June 30, 2022, 0.5% of PCD loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 24.7% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 10.5% and 19.2%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

Other

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank downgraded a lending relationship with an outstanding principal balance at December 31, 2021, of approximately $15.6 million to substandard, which is comprised of two commercial real estate loans with balances of $10.9 million, and a commercial line of credit secured by all unencumbered business assets with a balance of $4.7 million. All draws on the line are at the discretion of the Bank. The Bank has received paydowns of approximately $3.8 million on the commercial line of credit, reducing the outstanding balance to approximately $913,000 as of June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the aggregate balances of the loans was $11.6 million.

The commercial real estate loans are secured by two commercial properties with a current appraised value of $19.2 million. The lending relationship was downgraded as a result of legal matters against certain officers of the borrowing entities, including certain individuals who are guarantors to the loans, and the impact such legal matters may have on future operations of the entities.

All loans under the lending relationship are current as of July 27, 2022, and the entities continue to operate. The Bank continues to evaluate the financial condition, operating results and cash flows of the related entities and guarantors. At June 30, 2022, approximately $1.4 million of the allowance for credit losses has been designated to this lending relationship. Based on information available, the loans have not been designated as impaired and remain on accrual status. However, there can be no assurances that one or more of the loans under the relationship will not migrate to non-accrual status in the future or require the establishment of additional loan losses reserves.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 38 full-service banking in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects of the steps taken to address the pandemic and their impact on the Company’s market and employees, competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to overdraft and other fees, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, reduce the fair value of financial instruments or reduce our ability to originate loans, the effects of war, conflict, and acts of terrorism, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, and adverse changes in the securities markets. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events.

(Tables follow)

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

At or For the At or For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Selected Financial Ratios: Performance Ratios (1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.14 % 1.44 % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.40 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) (7) (8) 8.92 10.53 7.83 8.37 10.28 Average equity to average total assets 12.81 13.64 13.34 13.07 13.60 Interest rate spread 2.94 2.84 2.77 2.85 2.92 Net interest margin 3.03 2.96 2.87 2.95 3.03 Efficiency ratio (2) 45.81 45.57 48.49 47.11 45.63 Non-interest expense to average total assets 1.35 1.44 1.38 1.36 1.43 Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets 1.41 1.52 1.46 1.44 1.52 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 138.40 134.73 139.03 138.71 133.49 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.19 0.17 0.15 0.19 0.17 Non-performing loans (3) to total loans (4) 0.25 0.23 0.21 0.25 0.23 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 372.65 446.00 481.24 372.65 446.00 Allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment, net (5) (6) (7) 0.95 1.03 1.01 0.95 1.03

(1) Annualized when appropriate.

(2) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCD loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net.

(4) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, acquired loans and loans held-for-sale.

(5) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, and acquired loans.

(6) Excluding PPP loans (which are fully government guaranteed and do not carry any provision for losses) of $11.9 million, $24.3 million, and $132.7 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, the allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment, net, totaled 0.95%, 1.01%, and 1.07%, respectively, at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021.

(7) The Company adopted the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2021, and recorded a $10.4 million increase to its allowance for credit losses, including reserves of $6.8 million related to PCD loans.

(8) For the year ended December 31, 2021, in connection with the adoption of CECL, the Company recognized a cumulative effect adjustment that reduced stockholders’ equity by $3.1 million, net of tax.





NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 17,241 $ 16,053 $ 18,191 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 92,991 119,461 72,877 Total cash and cash equivalents 110,232 135,514 91,068 Trading securities 10,401 12,156 13,461 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 1,086,868 1,154,277 1,208,237 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 5,201 5,243 5,283 Equity securities 7,821 7,883 5,342 Loans held-for-sale 2,346 — — Loans held-for-investment, net 4,111,857 3,898,581 3,806,617 Allowance for credit losses (39,031 ) (39,274 ) (38,973 ) Net loans held-for-investment 4,072,826 3,859,307 3,767,644 Accrued interest receivable 14,948 14,591 14,572 Bank-owned life insurance 166,185 165,336 164,500 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 19,942 21,211 22,336 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,595 32,813 33,943 Premises and equipment, net 25,766 25,356 25,937 Goodwill 41,012 41,012 41,012 Other assets 47,008 41,591 37,207 Total assets $ 5,647,151 $ 5,516,290 $ 5,430,542 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 4,418,002 $ 4,302,866 $ 4,169,334 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 25,000 50,000 50,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 322,016 347,877 371,755 Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 60,917 — — Lease liabilities 42,298 38,610 39,851 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 29,458 30,032 24,909 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,187 31,507 34,810 Total liabilities 4,931,878 4,800,892 4,690,659 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Total stockholders’ equity 715,273 715,398 739,883 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,647,151 $ 5,516,290 $ 5,430,542 Total shares outstanding 48,684,875 48,910,192 49,266,733 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 13.84 $ 13.78 $ 14.18

(1) Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $347,000, $387,000, and $440,000 at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, and are included in other assets.





NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans $ 38,998 $ 39,699 $ 36,721 $ 75,719 $ 80,976 Mortgage-backed securities 3,043 2,682 2,475 5,518 5,641 Other securities 989 484 695 1,684 908 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends 260 336 245 505 706 Deposits in other financial institutions 166 35 58 224 72 Total interest income 43,456 43,236 40,194 83,650 88,303 Interest expense: Deposits 1,334 1,671 1,159 2,493 3,541 Borrowings 1,918 2,878 2,166 4,084 5,899 Subordinated debt 119 — — 119 — Total interest expense 3,371 4,549 3,325 6,696 9,440 Net interest income 40,085 38,687 36,869 76,954 78,863 Provision/(benefit) for credit losses 149 (3,701 ) 403 552 (6,075 ) Net interest income after provision/(benefit) for credit losses 39,936 42,388 36,466 76,402 84,938 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges for customer services 1,375 1,327 1,331 2,706 2,524 Income on bank-owned life insurance 848 857 839 1,687 1,705 (Losses)/gains on available-for-sale debt securities, net — 509 264 264 606 (Losses)/gains on trading securities, net (1,563 ) 807 (802 ) (2,365 ) 1,171 Gain on sale of loans — 1,401 — — 1,401 Other 105 15 81 186 145 Total non-interest income 765 4,916 1,713 2,478 7,552 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 9,418 10,806 9,507 18,925 21,338 Occupancy 3,286 3,500 3,408 6,694 7,201 Furniture and equipment 426 442 426 852 879 Data processing 1,762 1,798 1,713 3,475 3,430 Professional fees 1,229 832 908 2,137 1,738 Advertising 404 684 433 837 1,149 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance 355 346 357 712 721 Other 1,833 1,463 1,957 3,790 2,978 Total non-interest expense 18,713 19,871 18,709 37,422 39,434 Income before income tax expense 21,988 27,433 19,470 41,458 53,056 Income tax expense 6,114 7,639 5,343 11,457 14,585 Net income $ 15,874 $ 19,794 $ 14,127 $ 30,001 $ 38,471 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.40 $ 0.30 $ 0.64 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.40 $ 0.30 $ 0.64 $ 0.78 Basic average shares outstanding 46,591,723 48,907,585 46,811,331 46,708,716 49,216,157 Diluted average shares outstanding 46,638,113 49,307,661 47,088,375 46,870,433 49,468,808





NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 3,992,731 $ 38,998 3.92 % $ 3,848,053 $ 36,721 3.87 % $ 3,948,136 $ 39,699 4.03 % Mortgage-backed securities (3) 899,479 3,043 1.36 938,465 2,475 1.07 967,526 2,682 1.11 Other securities (3) 297,859 989 1.33 255,980 695 1.10 141,475 484 1.37 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 20,689 260 5.04 22,198 245 4.48 27,703 336 4.86 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 94,689 166 0.70 143,323 58 0.16 150,494 35 0.09 Total interest-earning assets 5,305,447 43,456 3.29 5,208,019 40,194 3.13 5,235,334 43,236 3.31 Non-interest-earning assets 266,303 279,508 295,768 Total assets $ 5,571,750 $ 5,487,527 $ 5,531,102 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW, and money market accounts $ 3,007,929 599 0.08 % $ 2,954,133 $ 571 0.08 % $ 2,754,346 $ 845 0.12 % Certificates of deposit 438,835 735 0.67 373,113 588 0.64 574,899 826 0.58 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,446,764 1,334 0.16 3,327,246 1,159 0.14 3,329,245 1,671 0.20 Borrowed funds 377,044 1,918 2.04 418,736 2,166 2.10 556,682 2,878 2.07 Subordinated debt 9,527 119 5.01 — — — — — — Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,833,335 3,371 0.35 3,745,982 3,325 0.36 3,885,927 4,549 0.47 Non-interest bearing deposits 918,980 909,787 795,613 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 105,525 99,802 95,274 Total liabilities 4,857,840 4,755,571 4,776,814 Stockholders' equity 713,910 731,956 754,288 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,571,750 $ 5,487,527 $ 5,531,102 Net interest income $ 40,085 $ 36,869 $ 38,687 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.94 % 2.77 % 2.84 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,472,112 $ 1,462,037 $ 1,349,407 Net interest margin (6) 3.03 % 2.87 % 2.96 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 138.40 % 139.03 % 134.73 %

(1) Average yields and rates are annualized.

(2) Includes non-accruing loans.

(3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 3,920,792 $ 75,719 3.89 % $ 3,911,215 $ 80,976 4.18 % Mortgage-backed securities (3) 918,864 5,518 1.21 1,041,493 5,641 1.09 Other securities (3) 277,035 1,684 1.23 121,609 908 1.51 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 21,440 505 4.75 28,169 706 5.05 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 118,872 224 0.38 141,899 72 0.10 Total interest-earning assets 5,257,003 83,650 3.21 5,244,385 88,303 3.40 Non-interest-earning assets 272,869 303,183 Total assets $ 5,529,872 $ 5,547,568 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW, and money market accounts $ 2,981,180 $ 1,170 0.08 % $ 2,761,541 $ 1,777 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 406,156 1,323 0.66 592,983 1,764 0.60 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,387,336 2,493 0.15 3,354,524 3,541 0.21 Borrowed funds 397,775 4,084 2.07 574,240 5,899 2.07 Subordinated debt 4,790 119 5.01 — — — Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,789,901 6,696 0.36 $ 3,928,764 9,440 0.48 Non-interest bearing deposits 914,409 767,495 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 102,679 96,759 Total liabilities 4,806,989 4,793,018 Stockholders' equity 722,883 754,550 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,529,872 $ 5,547,568 Net interest income $ 76,954 $ 78,863 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.85 % 2.92 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,467,102 $ 1,315,621 Net interest margin (6) 2.95 % 3.03 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 138.71 % 133.49 %

(1) Average yields and rates are annualized.

(2) Includes non-accruing loans.

(3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

