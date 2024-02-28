Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)'s (NASDAQ:NFBK ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Patrick Ryan for US$99k worth of shares, at about US$9.92 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$9.96 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Patrick Ryan was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) and their transactions don't cause us concern. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY).

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.