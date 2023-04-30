Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.13

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.13 per share on the 24th of May. This makes the dividend yield 5.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s payout ratio of 41% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.2%. But assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the future payout ratio could be 46%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think would be feasible on an earnings basis.

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $0.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has grown earnings per share at 18% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

