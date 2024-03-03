Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,137.08
    +40.81 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,087.38
    +90.99 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,274.94
    +183.02 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.39
    +21.55 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.81
    +1.55 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    2,091.60
    +36.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.46 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1800
    -0.0720 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2655
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0640
    +0.0800 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    62,153.97
    +146.39 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.50
    +52.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,910.82
    +744.63 (+1.90%)
     

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$135.2m (down 16% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$37.7m (down 38% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 28% (down from 38% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: US$0.86 (down from US$1.32 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 2.8%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.1% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.8% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement