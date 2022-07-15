Northfield Capital Welcomes Ernie Eves to the Board of Directors

Northfield Capital Corporation

TORONTO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (TSX-V:NFD-A) (the “Company” or “Northfield”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ernie Eves has been elected to the Board of Directors today at the Company’s annual and special shareholder meeting. In addition, the incumbent directors were also all re-elected to the Board of Directors.



Ernie Eves, Q.C, LLD (Hon), is the former Premier of Ontario (2002-2003) and former Finance Minister (1995-2001). Since 2003, Mr. Eves has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Natel Strategies International Inc. and currently serves as an advisor, consultant or board member for several Canadian and international companies. As well, Mr. Eves serves as Chair of The Justin Eves Foundation and is a former member of the Board for Special Olympics Canada.

Robert Cudney, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to have Ernie join the Board of Directors. He brings a wealth of experience and contacts that will be invaluable as the Company moves forward.”

Investment in Hemlo Explorers

The Company would also like to make a clarification in respect of their May 3, 2022 press release. In connection with the private placements of the Company in Hemlo Explorers Inc. Northfield invested an aggregate amount of $3,541,534.28 in cash and acquired a total of 5,730,496 common shares and warrants exercisable into 1,873,581 common shares as opposed to the previously disclosed 404,628 warrants.

Northfield is an investment company with interests in the technology, manufacturing and resource industries.

For further information, please contact:

Michael G. Leskovec, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (647) 794-4360

