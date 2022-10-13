U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,669.91
    +92.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,038.72
    +827.87 (+2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,649.15
    +232.05 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.41
    +40.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.18
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.10
    -4.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9779
    +0.0070 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0229 (+2.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2400
    +0.3790 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,425.99
    +256.40 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.25
    +5.72 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Northland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

Northland Power Inc.
·2 min read
Northland Power Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, November 10, 2022, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI781c431021bd43b4884409b9b5d32f84

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4o86pc5c

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland’s website at northlandpower.com on November 11, 2022.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0GW (net 2.6GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations, (647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com


