U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,877.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,285.25
    +3.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.80
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.60
    -0.52 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.70
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.39 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3600
    +0.1680 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,463.88
    +260.37 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.19
    +5.11 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,453.14
    +277.58 (+1.06%)
     

Northland Power to Host 2023 Investor Day

Northland Power Inc.
·1 min read
Northland Power Inc.
Northland Power Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) announces that it will host its 2023 Investor Day on Friday February 3, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM ET. Members of Northland’s executive leadership team will provide updates on the company’s achievements, long-term strategy, and growth outlook as well as updates on Northland’s environmental, social, governance (ESG) initiatives, and its corporate and financial targets for 2023.

The presentation will be broadcast live via webcast, with video and will be accessible by web browser. The presentation will be available on Northland’s website following the event.

Webcast attendees can pre-register to receive the web access information.

Event details:
2023 Investor Day – Northland Power Inc
February 3, 2023
Start: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (Toronto / New York)

Please pre-register for the event by visiting the registration link

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0 GW (net 2.6 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations
647-288-1019
investorrelations@northlandpower.com
northlandpower.com


Recommended Stories

  • Micron Faces Long Downturn as Samsung Keeps Investing

    The memory chip markets are in severe oversupply, the worst imbalance since the financial crisis. The entire supply chain is drowning in inventory, and some manufacturers are aggressively cutting production and slowing down capital spending plans in efforts bring the situation back under control. One of those manufacturers pulling back is Micron (NASDAQ: MU).

  • Intel Rolls Out Design Aimed at Winning Back Server Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. released chips with its delayed server design that are key to regaining control of one of the most lucrative markets in computing. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks Bounce Back With Brewing Optimism Over CPI: Markets WrapXeo

  • Chart of the Day: A Price Check on This Retailer

    Last week, we saw big retailer Costco have an amazing day following a note on their holiday season. Costco had robust sales during the holidays, with double-digit growth. No doubt those long lines, crowded parking lots and empty shelves were meaningful.

  • Apple Is Chipping Away at Broadcom Now

    Apple, the world’s largest maker of consumer electronics by annual revenue, has been [steadily working to make more of the chips](https://www.wsj.com/articles/apples-chip-dreams-haunt-its-suppliers-11607708876) it needs for its devices. It recently supplanted Intel’s chips in its Mac computers and has [made no secret of its efforts](https://www.wsj.com/articles/qualcomms-apple-slice-still-has-an-expiration-date-11656585001) to eventually replace Qualcomm’s modem chips in its iPhones. Now Broadco

  • T-Mobile Just Had a Great Fourth Quarter. Here's What's Next.

    T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) released preliminary fourth-quarter results earlier this month, and investors liked what they saw. T-Mobile continued to show strength in postpaid phone subscriber additions, claiming it outpaced both Verizon Communications and AT&T in the quarter. The same factors that led to T-Mobile's success last quarter ought to fuel more great results in 2023.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Intel vs. AMD

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), the world's largest producers of x86 CPUs for PCs and data centers, are both considered bellwethers of the semiconductor sector. AMD is also one of the top suppliers of discrete graphics processing units (GPUs). Both stocks were cut in half in 2022 as investors fretted over the post-pandemic slowdown of the PC market and other macroeconomic challenges.

  • Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI - Semafor

    The news underscores rising interest in the artificial intelligence company, whose chatbot has dazzled amateurs and industry experts with its ability to spit out haikus, debug code and answer questions while imitating human speech. The funding could also include other venture firms and documents sent to prospective investors outlining its terms indicated a targeted close by the end of 2022, according to the report. Microsoft declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Microsoft Has Found Its Anti-Google Weapon

    Software giant sees artificial intelligence as opportunity to challenge Alphabet's dominance in internet search.

  • Could Apple WiFi chips just be a ploy to get a better deal from Broadcom?

    Broadcom shares fell on reports that Apple was working on its own RF chips, but one analyst wondered if it was all a negotiating ploy.

  • Apple says it’s paid out $320 billion to developers since 2008 as App Store fight heats up

    Apple says it's paid out $320 billion to app developers since it launched the App Store in 2008.

  • Apple’s Push for In-House Chips Could Target Broadcom, Qualcomm

    Broadcom and Qualcomm stocks take a hit on a report that Apple is looking to develop in-house chips that could handle wireless functions.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Microsoft Flexes Cloud Platforms

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGPT Could Mean Trouble for Google

    Google has been the unassailable leader among search engines for around 20 years. “Based on our conversations, we believe investors are increasingly questioning whether this collaboration [between Microsoft and OpenAI] could turn into a competitive headwind for Google,” KeyBanc analysts wrote in a research note on Monday. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) invested $1 billion in OpenAI—the developer of social-media sensation ChatGPT, a chatbot that can interact with humans in a conversational way—in 2019 and is in talks to make a further investment, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • How A Big Artificial Intelligence Investment Could Pay Off For Microsoft

    Microsoft's cloud computing unit and Bing search engine could get a boost from a big investment in artificial intelligence startup OpenAI.

  • 2 Formerly Sizzling-Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Amid the bear market, growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) now sell at significant discounts and much lower valuations, a condition that could spark a revival in these two formerly hot stocks. The value proposition of its specific platform is twofold. Before the data cloud, companies would have to store data on private servers.

  • The Most Over-the-Top Booths of CES 2023

    CES is known for excess, and despite COVID giving presenters a bit of a break the past couple of years, the world’s premiere tech convention has not changed one bit. Walking around to the various booths on display across Las Vegas during CES 2023, tech companies were using some extravagant tricks to get consumers and industry folks alike to stop off at their booths.

  • Blackberry (BB) at CES 2023: A Look at Main Announcements

    Blackberry's (BB) IVY and QNX solution is leveraged by leading automakers and software developers.

  • Juniper (JNPR) Augments Powerco's Wi-Fi Network Capabilities

    Juniper (JNPR) routing solutions will help Powerco to replace its legacy Wi-Fi network with a state-of-the-art LAN infrastructure.

  • OpenAI’s ChatGPT has awed the world. Expect a version of Google Duplex to strike back amid a wave of AI assistants

    Since it was unveiled in 2018, Google Duplex has been making waves in the world of artificial intelligence and voice assistants, steadily gaining attention and popularity. Simply put, Duplex is a voice assistant that uses natural language processing and deep learning algorithms to carry out complex tasks and conversations in a way that is indistinguishable from a human. One of the key features that makes Google’s AI so special is its ability to mimic the rhythm, tone and inflections of human speech.

  • Microsoft Might Invest $10 Billion in Money-Losing ChatGPT Parent -- What Investors Need to Know

    If you've asked ChatGPT how you can invest in it, here's the answer you've been looking for.