U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,976.25
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,553.00
    -24.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,251.25
    -12.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,826.70
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.26
    +0.32 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.34
    +0.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9998
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -2.27 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1516
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2030
    +0.4650 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,351.57
    +489.77 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.52
    +22.81 (+5.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Northland Power Renews At-The-Market Equity Program to Further Support Funding of Identified Growth Initiatives

Northland Power Inc.
·3 min read
Northland Power Inc.
Northland Power Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) announced today that it has renewed its at-the-market equity program (“ATM Program”) to allow the Company to issue up to an additional $750 million of common shares from treasury (the “Common Shares”) to the public from time to time, at the Company’s discretion in connection with the ATM Program. The ATM Program was renewed following the termination of the Company’s previous at-the-market equity program as a result of having sold most of the Common Shares permitted to be sold under the previous program. Any Common Shares sold in the ATM Program will be sold through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) or any other marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded (collectively, the “Marketplaces”) at the prevailing market price at the time of sale.

The ATM Program provides Northland with an additional source of financial flexibility and will be activated at the Company’s discretion if and as required based on the funding requirements of the Company’s identified growth initiatives. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Company's sole discretion.

The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of July 16, 2023 and the date that all of the Common Shares issuable under the ATM Program have been issued, unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agents in accordance with the terms of the equity distribution agreement dated September 7, 2022 (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) between the Company and CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”). Distributions of the Common Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement.

Northland intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to fund the advancement of its growth projects and for general corporate purposes. Refer to Northland’s 2022 Second Quarter Report for additional information on growth projects. As Common Shares sold in the ATM Program will be distributed at the prevailing market price at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of the distribution.

The ATM Program is being renewed pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated September 7, 2022 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated June 16, 2021 (the “Shelf Prospectus”). The Prospectus Supplement, the Shelf Prospectus and the Equity Distribution Agreement are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Agents will send copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Shelf Prospectus via requests made to any of the following individuals:

CIBC Capital Markets, attn: Equity Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8, by email at Mailbox.CanadianProspectus@cibc.com or by phone at (416) 594-7339;

National Bank Financial Inc., attn: Gavin Brancato, 130 King Street West, 4th Floor Podium, Toronto, ON M5X 1J9, by email at gavin.brancato@nbc.ca or by phone at (416) 869-7568; and

BMO Capital Markets, attn: Equity Capital Markets, 100 King Street West, 3rd Floor Podium, Toronto, ON M5X 1H3, by email torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca or by phone at (905) 791-3151 Ext 4312.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0GW (net 2.6GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “forecasts” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding issuances of Common Shares under the ATM Program, the ATM Program providing a source of further funding and Northland’s use of proceeds under the ATM Program, if any. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in developing the forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current reasonable expectations and assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors that could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the use of proceeds as intended and the other factors described in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of Northland’s 2021 Annual Report and Annual Information Form, both of which can be found at www.sedar.com under Northland's profile and on Northland’s website northlandpower.com, as well as the risks set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Prospectus Supplement. Northland’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on assumptions that were considered reasonable on date of release. Other than as specifically required by law, Northland undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations
(647) 288-1019
investorrelations@northlandpower.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Endeavour Group (ASX:EDV) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares September 2022 Common Share Dividend

    Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for September 2022 of $0.2175 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 23, 2022. As previously announced, Pembina's Board of Directors approved a $0.0075 per common share increase to its monthly common share dividend rate to $0.2175 in connection with the closing o

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • GameStop jumps despite second-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down second-quarter earnings for GameStop, plus news that the retailer is partnering with crypto platform FTX.

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Popped Today

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) spiked today after new analyst coverage recommended investors buy the stock. ChargePoint shares were trading up 8.5% as of 2 p.m. ET. Just a week after a JPMorgan Chase analyst assigned a $20 price target on ChargePoint stock, another analyst sees even more upside.

  • China EV maker Nio reports wider-than-expected loss in Q2

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker NIO.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now?

    With Apple set to release a new generation of sleek products - including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods - investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads afternoon rally, oil plunges to seven-month low

    U.S. stocks charged forward Wednesday as Wall Street clawed back from a three-week long sell-off across equity markets.

  • 12 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best medical device stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now. The outset of the […]

  • Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Asana, Inc. (ASAN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.82% and 5.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why AMD Stock Fell 10.2% in August

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 10.2% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. August was a roller coaster of emotions for AMD investors as the company beat earnings and revenue expectations in its quarterly report but came up short in its third-quarter guidance. Technology stocks have been hit hard in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index down 34% year to date as rising inflation and fears of a recession have slowed consumer spending.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • Apple didn't show 'anything big' to consumers at its launch event: Analyst

    Santosh Rao, Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Apple's new product lineup, from new iPhones and Watches to AirPods Pro, and whether it could be a catalyst for the stock.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) delivered its second-quarter results Wednesday morning, and though its losses increased, investors appeared to focus more on the report's positives: The stock spiked by as much as 7.4% in morning trading after an initial drop. As of 11:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares remained 3.3% above Tuesday's closing price. For Q2, Nio reported sales of more than $1.5 billion, an increase of 21.8% over the prior-year period.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Spiked Today

    Clean energy stocks are rising today, and some speculative names like QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way. Shares of the solid-state battery company were trading near the day's highs up 7.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. The 15th annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference hosted by investment banking company Cowen will run from today through Friday.

  • U.S. dollar hits 20-year high, oil prices tank

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are moving on Wednesday morning.

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Petrobras (PBR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.