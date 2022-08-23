U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Northpass Ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

·3 min read

Inc. recognizes LMS' three-year revenue growth rate of 172 percent, which places Northpass among America's fastest-growing private companies.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northpass, the provider of the leading Customer Learning platform, announced that it has been recognized by Inc. as an Inc. 5000 company. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names, gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It truly is an honor to be designated an Inc. 5000 company," said Northpass Founder & CEO, Steve Cornwell. "Since Northpass' inception, it's been a goal of mine to bring technological innovation back to the great state of New Jersey and grow a unique business. And, it's clear we're on our way as our best-in-breed Customer Learning platform is adopted by some of the world's largest and most innovative companies."

This news follows several other major Northpass accomplishments for 2022.

In January, Northpass announced it was the recipient of two Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards for 2021. Northpass won Gold in the "Best Advance in Learning Management Technology (LMT) for External Training," category. Also, Northpass was awarded Bronze for the "Best Advance in Learning Management Technology."

Additionally, Northpass has been identified as a recipient of 23 badges — varying from "High Performer," to "Highest User Adoption," to "Best Support" — from G2 for Winter, Spring and Summer 2022.

And, in June, Northpass was designated an NJBIZ Best Place to Work for 2022. This marks the third consecutive year Northpass has received this recognition.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Northpass:

Northpass is the provider of the leading Customer Learning platform that helps today's cutting-edge businesses deliver results. Northpass' Software-as-a-Service- (SaaS) based solution differentiates itself by being connected, fully customizable and is implemented by a customer-centric Support team. Today, Northpass powers learning programs for hundreds of companies, including: Compass, Freshworks, SPS Commerce, Talkspace, Uber and others. To learn more about Northpass, please visit: http://www.northpass.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northpass-ranks-on-the-2022-inc-5000-annual-list-301610984.html

SOURCE Northpass, Inc

