Northpoint Recovery Holdings, LLC Appoints Two New Directors to Serve on Board

Boise, Idaho, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northpoint Recovery Holdings, LLC, a Boise-based behavioral healthcare company is announcing the appointment of Bruce Shear and James Schnuck as independent directors to serve on its Board of Managers.

“We are pleased to welcome Bruce and Jim to the Northpoint Board of Managers following a thorough search process,” said Davis Griffin, Chairman of Northpoint. “We are confident that their extensive behavioral healthcare experience will provide fresh and valuable perspectives to support the company’s leadership team as it executes its multi-site, multi-state de novo growth strategy and mission of ‘Saving Lives. Restoring Relationships.’”

John Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of Northpoint, said: “I am excited to have the perspectives of two seasoned behavioral healthcare executives as we expand our high-quality, evidence-based treatment for adults and adolescents struggling with addiction and mental health challenges.”

About Bruce Shear

Shear, based out of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, is an accomplished healthcare executive who founded Pioneer Behavioral Healthcare, which merged with Acadia Healthcare in 2011. Mr. Shear served as Executive Vice Chairman and Member, Board of Directors and Executive Committee at Acadia Healthcare in Nashville, TN, from 2011 through 2017. Most recently, he has consulted to healthcare companies and has served on boards for several private equity-backed behavioral healthcare companies.

About James Schnuck

Schnuck is a seasoned healthcare finance professional based out of Nashville, TN, with over 36 years of hospital operational experience at the facility and corporate level. Currently serving as EVP & CFO of Anther Health Services, Schnuck was most recently EVP & CFO of Springstone, an equity-backed psychiatric hospital company in Louisville, KY. He brings a detailed depth of knowledge on all aspects of hospital financial operations. He also serves the Jason Foundation, a youth suicide awareness and prevention initiative as Executive Board Member and Finance Committee Chairman.

Story continues

About Northpoint

Northpoint Recovery Holdings, LLC, is a patient-focused, evidence-based substance abuse and mental healthcare treatment company offering services to adult patients suffering from addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders, adults with mental healthcare as a primary diagnosis and adolescents with mental healthcare diagnoses via Imagine by Northpoint. The company offers multi-specialty, full continuum of care addiction treatment, including detoxification, residential, PHP, and IOP across 13 locations across Idaho, Washington, Colorado and Nebraska. Northpoint is in-network with most major health insurance plans in its markets.

CONTACT: Haley Randolph Northpoint Recovery Holdings, LLC 208-781-9224 hrandolph@northpointrecovery.com



