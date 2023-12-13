Northridge Mall listed for sale at $2 million. That comes after city wins demolition grant

The long-vacant former Northridge Mall, facing a city raze order, is being listed for sale for $2 million.

"It is our understanding that The US Black Spruce Enterprises is a motivated seller now offering the property for $2.0 million," said an email sent Wednesday by John Melaniphy, president of Chicago-based Melaniphy & Associates Inc.

The firm is a consultant on the sale, according to the email obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate is the sale agent. Purchase offers are due Dec. 15.

Attorneys for Northridge owner U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc. didn't respond to a request for more information.

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday announced the City of Milwaukee would receive a $15 million grant, funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, to help pay for removing asbestos from the long-vacant mall, demolishing the buildings and other redevelopment work.

That's assuming the city's condemnation case proceeds against Black Spruce. The company, owned by Chinese investors, has an appeal pending before the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

The city's condemnation proceeding against Northridge characterizes the mall as a threat to public safety. It has been the site of several break-ins and fires, and a mall maintenance worker was electrocuted there in 2019.

The condemnation case doesn't go away with an ownership change.

Also, a $187,000 judgement lien tied to contempt of court sanctions for failing to secure the property, as well as roughly $1.1 million in overdue property taxes, would carry over to a new owner, said Vanessa Koster, deputy city development commissioner.

Northridge's possible demolition depends mainly on the outcome of Black Spruce's appeal of a lower court ruling upholding the city's raze order − the second such appeal filed by the company over the past four years. There's no word on when the Court of Appeals might issue its decision.

Northridge, at West Brown Deer Road and North 76th Street, closed in 2003.

Department of City Development officials have long envisioned it as a site for new uses, including new light industrial buildings.

Other former retail buildings in the area, including Target, Walmart and Toys R Us stores, have been converted to light industrial use.

If the city eventually takes control of Northridge, it could demolish the mall and recover some of those costs by selling the cleared land for new developments.

Black Spruce's corporate predecessor, U.S. Toward Group Inc., bought the former mall for $6 million in 2008. The property totals around 100 acres.

Beijing-based Toward Group, led by Chief Executive Officer Wu Li, in 2009 revealed plans to convert Northridge into a trade mart for Chinese companies selling clothing, furniture, toys, consumer electronics and other goods on a wholesale basis to North American buyers.

Those plans didn't proceed.

In 2012, an investment group led by Penzeys Spices owner Bill Penzey bought a judgment We Energies held on Northridge's unpaid utility bills.

But, in 2014, U.S. Toward made a $1.4 million redemption payment to frustrate Penzey's plans to acquire Northridge through foreclosure and convert the site into his company's offices and distribution center.

Then-Mayor Tom Barrett's administration started the condemnation process in 2019.

Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors LLC in March said it had an agreement to buy the former mall and convert it to an industrial storage complex. Mayor Cavalier Johnson's administration opposed those plans, saying it wouldn't create enough jobs.

Phoenix owner Frank Crivello said in July the company was no longer interested in pursuing its plans because of City Hall's opposition.

Meanwhile, the city is pursuing plans to demolish Northridge's former Boston Store building, which it acquired separately.

The city has completed environmental cleanup work within that building and hired contractor H.M. Brandt LLC to demolish it through a $395,000 bid, Koster said.

That work is to begin early next year, she said.

The grant announced by Evers requires the Boston Store building demolition to be in progress by Jan. 31. It requires demolition of the rest of Northridge to be in progress by the end of 2025.

"We are confident that the legal challenges will be resolved in the city’s favor consistent with the project timelines," Koster said.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

