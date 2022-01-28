U.S. markets closed

Northrim BanCorp Earns $8.1 Million, or $1.31 Per Diluted Share, in Fourth Quarter 2021, and $37.5 Million, or $6.00 Per Diluted Share, for the Year 2021

Northrim BanCorp Inc
GlobeNewswire Inc.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) (“Northrim” or the "Company") today reported net income of $8.11 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $8.88 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, and $10.10 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago. Fourth quarter 2021 profitability was fueled by core loan growth, fee and interest income from the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, and an increase in the net interest margin as compared to the preceding quarter.

Also benefiting fourth quarter 2021 results was a $1.08 million benefit to the provision for credit losses, reflecting the strengthening economic outlook in Alaska and improving credit quality. This compares to a $1.11 million benefit to the provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and a $599,000 benefit to the provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2020. The benefit to the provision for credit losses for the current quarter was recorded under ASU 2016-13, which is also commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) methodology that Northrim implemented on January 1, 2021, and includes a benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments.

Net income for the full year 2021 increased 14% to $37.52 million, or $6.00 per diluted share, compared to $32.89 million, or $5.11 per diluted share, for the full year 2020. The benefit to the provision for credit losses totaled $4.10 million in 2021, compared to a $2.43 million provision for credit losses in 2020. An increase in net interest income and continued core loan and deposit growth also contributed to the increase in net income during the year 2021 compared to the year 2020.

“Northrim’s results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2021 were a direct result of the dedication and effort of our employees, who continue to work to meet the needs of our community,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Improving economic factors along with the continued success of our outreach to new and existing customers generated increased net interest income and had a substantial impact on core loan and deposit growth.”

“One of the highlights of the year was our participation in the SBA’s PPP lending programs where we helped provide financing to Alaskans impacted by the pandemic. We helped more than 5,700 businesses and individuals, including more than 2,300 new customers, apply for and receive more than $610 million in PPP loans, making Northrim the largest originator of PPP loans in Alaska. Many of those new customers have expanded their relationships with Northrim – accounting for more than $63 million in new non-PPP loans and $119 million in new deposits in 2021.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights:

  • For the year 2021, Community Banking revenue was $88.2 million, compared to $78.3 million for 2020.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2021, Community Banking revenue was $23.5 million, compared to $21.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $22.5 in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Net interest income in 2021 increased 14% to $80.8 million, compared to $70.7 million for the year 2020.

  • Core net interest income in 2021 (excluding PPP interest and fees) increased 5% to $65.4 million, compared to $62.6 million for the year 2020.

  • Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 13% to $21.7 million compared to $19.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased 6% compared to $20.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Yields on average portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to 5.75%, from 5.19% in the third quarter of 2021 and 5.00% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined to 0.16% in the fourth quarter of 2021, from 0.19% in the third quarter of 2021, and 0.40% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (“NIMTE”)* was 3.60% for the year, a 45-basis point contraction compared to 2020.

  • NIMTE* was 3.54% in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 7 bps increase compared to the preceding quarter, and a decrease of 42 bps decrease compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.23% and return on average equity ("ROAE") was 13.14% for the fourth quarter of 2021, and ROAA of 1.54% and ROAE of 15.68% for the year ending December 31, 2021.

  • Portfolio loans were $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021, down 3% from the preceding quarter and down 2% from a year ago, primarily as a result of PPP forgiveness.

  • Portfolio loans excluding the impact from PPP, which we refer to as core loans, were $1.30 billion at December 31, 2021, up 4% from the preceding quarter and up 14% from a year ago.

  • Total deposits were $2.42 billion at December 31, 2021, up 5% from $2.30 billion at September 30, 2021, and up 33% from $1.82 billion a year ago. Demand deposits increased 38% year-over-year to $887.8 million at December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31,
2020

Total assets

$

2,724,719

$

2,609,946

$

2,453,567

$

2,351,243

$

2,121,798

Total portfolio loans

$

1,413,886

$

1,450,657

$

1,487,968

$

1,548,924

$

1,444,050

Total portfolio loans (excluding PPP loans)

$

1,295,657

$

1,247,297

$

1,187,032

$

1,146,470

$

1,139,463

Total deposits

$

2,421,631

$

2,296,541

$

2,146,438

$

2,051,317

$

1,824,981

Total shareholders' equity

$

237,817

$

242,474

$

237,218

$

231,452

$

221,575

Net income

$

8,114

$

8,877

$

8,345

$

12,181

$

10,100

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.31

$

1.42

$

1.33

$

1.94

$

1.59

Return on average assets

1.23

%

1.40

%

1.42

%

2.25

%

1.90

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.14

%

14.47

%

14.26

%

21.40

%

18.22

%

NIM

3.52

%

3.45

%

3.48

%

3.90

%

3.94

%

NIMTE*

3.54

%

3.47

%

3.50

%

3.92

%

3.96

%

Efficiency ratio

73.48

%

68.07

%

67.00

%

60.24

%

65.31

%

Total shareholders' equity/total assets

8.73

%

9.29

%

9.67

%

9.84

%

10.44

%

Tangible common equity/tangible assets*

8.19

%

8.73

%

9.07

%

9.22

%

9.76

%

Book value per share

$

39.54

$

39.25

$

38.22

$

37.29

$

35.45

Tangible book value per share*

$

36.88

$

36.66

$

35.64

$

34.71

$

32.88

Dividends per share

$

0.38

$

0.38

$

0.37

$

0.37

$

0.35


* References to NIMTE, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity and tangible assets (all of which exclude intangible assets) represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP measurements in this earnings release, because it believes these measures are useful to investors. See the end of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

COVID-19 Update:

  • Industry Exposure: Northrim has identified various industries that may be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the volatility in oil prices that has occurred over the last year and a half, although oil prices have rebounded recently. Though the industries affected may change through the progression of the pandemic, the following sectors for which Northrim has exposure, as a percent of the total loan portfolio, excluding SBA PPP loans as of December 31, 2021, are: Healthcare (9%), Tourism (7%), Oil and Gas (5%), Aviation (non-tourism) (5%), Accommodations (4%), Restaurants and Breweries (4%), Fishing (4%) and Retail (2%).

  • Customer Accommodations: The Company has implemented assistance to help customers experiencing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19 in addition to participation in PPP lending. These accommodations include interest only and deferral options on loan payments, as well as the waiver of various fees related to loans, deposits and other services. The number of loans with modifications has decreased significantly since December 31, 2020 with approximately 97% of the outstanding principal loan balances subject to modifications at December 31, 2021 representing four relationships. The total outstanding principal balance of loan modifications due to the impacts of COVID-19 as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were as follows:

Loan Modifications due to COVID-19 as of December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest Only

Full Payment Deferral

Total

Portfolio loans

$

49,219

$

31

$

49,250

Number of modifications

16

1

17


Loan Modifications due to COVID-19 as of September 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest Only

Full Payment Deferral

Total

Portfolio loans

$

49,888

$

7,533

$

57,421

Number of modifications

21

3

24


Loan Modifications due to COVID-19 as of December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Interest Only

Full Payment Deferral

Total

Portfolio loans

$

43,379

$

22,165

$

65,544

Number of modifications

23

11

34

All 17 loan modifications totaling $49.3 million as of December 31, 2021, have entered into more than one modification.

  • Provision for Credit Losses: Northrim booked a benefit for credit loss provisions of $1.08 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This compares to a benefit for credit loss provisions of $1.11 million during the previous quarter and a $599,000 benefit for credit loss provisions in the fourth quarter a year ago. The provision for the current quarter was recorded using the CECL methodology and reflects expected lifetime credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments. The decrease in the provision for credit loss in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 is primarily the result of the improvement in economic assumptions used to estimate lifetime credit losses, which have improved but are not yet at pre-pandemic levels, and a decrease in unfunded commitments, off-set partially by a growth in core loans.

  • Credit Quality: Nonaccrual loans, net of government guarantees were $10.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $10.0 million at December 31, 2020. Net adversely classified loans increased to $13.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $12.8 million a year ago. Net loan charge-offs were $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan recoveries of $53,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Branch Operations: Branch operations have returned to pre-pandemic levels, while a number of customer and employee safety measures continue to be implemented.

  • Growth and Paycheck Protection Program:

    • Over the last two years, Northrim funded a total of nearly 5,800 PPP loans totaling $612.6 million to both existing and new customers. Of this amount, 745 loans totaling $33.0 million were originated during the second quarter of 2021 and 2,125 loans totaling $204.0 million were originated during the first quarter of 2021, through the second round of PPP funding. No new PPP loans were originated during the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

    • As of December 31, 2021, the PPP has resulted in 2,343 new customers totaling $62.8 million in non-PPP loans, and $119.0 million in new deposit balances.

    • Management estimates that Northrim funded approximately 24% of the number and 32% of the value of all Alaska PPP second round loans.

    • As of December 31, 2021, Northrim customers had received forgiveness through the SBA on 4,451 PPP loans totaling $491.4 million, of which 1,012 PPP loans totaling $88.4 million were forgiven in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 1,118 PPP loans totaling $102.4 million were forgiven in the third quarter of 2021. Of the PPP loans forgiven in the fourth quarter of 2021, 948 loans totaling $81 million related to the second round of PPP. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 98% of the first round of PPP loans and 56% of the second round of PPP loans have been forgiven.

    • The Company initially utilized the Federal Reserve Bank's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility to fund PPP loans, but it paid back those funds in full during the second quarter of 2020 and has since funded the SBA PPP loans through core deposits and maturing long-term investments.

  • Capital Management: At December 31, 2021, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets* ratio was 8.19% and the capital of Northrim Bank (the "Bank") was well in excess of all regulatory requirements. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 188,264 shares of common stock under the previously announced share repurchase program, with 33,724 shares remaining of the 313,000 shares authorized for repurchase.

Alaska Economic Update
(Note: sources for information included in this section are included on page 14.)

The Alaska economy showed broad improvements in 2021 as it rebounded from the pandemic lows of 2020. Mark Edwards, EVP Chief Credit Officer and Bank Economist summarizes, “A steady recovery of jobs in nearly every sector resulted from improved independent tourism, rising oil prices, a strong housing market and consumer liquidity from government stimulus programs. We believe that the potential effects of rising interest rates, high inflation, and supply chain disruptions are the most pressing issues at the start of 2022.”

The Alaska Department of Labor ("DOL") has released data through November of 2021. The DOL reports total payroll jobs in Alaska increased 2.4% or 7,200 jobs compared to November of 2020. Tourism related jobs were the hardest hit from travel restrictions and have also been the fastest to recover. According to the DOL, the Leisure and Hospitality sector improved 12.9% between November of 2020 and November of 2021. This is now only 3,700 jobs lower than the total of 31,800 jobs in this sector in November of 2019. Other sectors showing improvement over the last 12 months include Oil & Gas (+9.8%); Trade, Transport, and Utilities (+3.1%); Construction (+2.6%); Professional & Business Services (+2.4%) and Health Care (+1.8%). The only private sector to decline year over year was Information with 100 fewer jobs, down 2%. The Government sector was steady at 77,700 jobs. Based on the DOL report, gains in local government employment offset declines in state and federal positions.

Alaska’s Gross State Product (“GSP”) seasonally adjusted at annualized rates for the third quarter of 2021 was $55.5 billion, compared to $49.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020, according to the Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis ("BEA") in a report that was released December 23, 2021. Alaska’s GSP declined 0.6% in the third quarter after increasing 1.8% in the second quarter of 2021.

Alaska’s seasonally adjusted personal income for the third quarter of 2021 was $48.5 billion compared to $46.0 billion seasonally adjusted at annualized rates in the third quarter of 2020, according to the BEA. Alaska’s personal income grew 2.4% in the third quarter of 2021, over the second quarter, primarily due to a $662 million increase in wage earnings. This resulted from inflationary pressure on salaries and an improvement in the total number of jobs. Wage gains more than offset the $413 million decrease in government transfer payments to Alaskans in the third quarter of 2021.

The price of Alaska North Slope crude oil began 2021 averaging $55.56 in January and climbed steadily throughout the year to a monthly average high of $84.36 a barrel in October. The monthly average for December has not yet been posted by the Alaska Department of Revenue, but the daily spot price was $80.13 on December 31, 2021.

Alaska’s home mortgage delinquency and foreclosure levels continue to be better than most of the nation. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, Alaska’s foreclosure rate improved from 0.63% at the end of 2019 to 0.45% at the end of 2020. The foreclosure rate continued to improve in each of the first three quarters of 2021 to 0.33% in the third quarter of 2021. The comparable national average rate was higher than Alaska at 0.46% in the third quarter of 2021. We believe that the foreclosure rates are somewhat misleading because the recently ended federal moratorium on foreclosure activity on occupied homes led to declining foreclosure numbers, even though job losses strained the economy and borrowers' ability to pay.

The Mortgage Bankers Association survey reported that the percentage of delinquent mortgage loans at the end of 2019 in Alaska was 2.9%. This increased to 6.2% at the end of 2020 after the effects of COVID-19 impacted jobs. In the first quarter of 2021 it improved to 5.4% in Alaska and again in the second quarter to 5.1%. The most recent data available is the third quarter of 2021, which improved to 4.77%. According to the survey, the comparable delinquency rate for the entire country remains higher than Alaska at 5.04% in the third quarter of 2021.

According to the Alaska Multiple Listing Services, the average sales price of a single family home in Anchorage rose 6.9% in 2021 to $424,266. Average sales prices in the Matanuska Susitna Borough rose 15.6% in 2021 to $347,962, continuing a decade of consecutive price gains. These two markets represent where the vast majority of the Bank’s residential lending activity occurs.

The number of housing units sold in Anchorage was up significantly in 2021 by 11% following an increase of 19.6% in 2020, as reported by the Alaska Multiple Listing Services. The Matanuska Susitna Borough also had strong sales activity, up 11.5% in 2021 and 9.7% in 2020.

We believe that the low interest rate environment has been a major factor in the strength of the housing market. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the average 30 year fixed rate mortgage in the U.S. hit an all-time record low in 2020. Rates began 2020 at 3.7% in the first week of January and fell one percent to 2.7% by the end of the year. Rates began to rise slightly in 2021 and finished the year at 3.11%.

Northrim Bank sponsors the Alaskanomics blog to provide news, analysis, and commentary on Alaska’s economy. Join the conversation at Alaskanomics.com, or for more information on the Alaska economy, visit: www.northrim.com and click on the “Business Banking” link and then click “Learn.” Information from our website is not incorporated into, and does not form, a part of this earnings release.

Recent Events

In November, 2021, Northrim shared the news of the passing of Michael Martin, EVP, and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Martin also served as the Bank’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and recently celebrated his 10 year anniversary at Northrim. We are grateful to Mr. Martin for his many years of dedicated service to the Bank. He will be remembered for his deep commitment to the company, his customers and the meaningful relationships he formed throughout his career.

Mr. Martin was active in his community, having served as a past-president of Alaska Public Media and was currently on the board of the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra and president of the Alaska Bankers Association. In addition, he taught many courses at Alaska Pacific University, the University of Alaska Anchorage, Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington, and the American Institute of Banking.

“Mike was passionate about his work at the Bank and the many customers and colleagues that he worked with over the years. He will be greatly missed and we send our deepest condolences to his family,” said Schierhorn.

Mr. Martin and his family were also very involved in the Junior Nordic program of the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage. In memory of Mr. Martin, Northrim Bank has established the Michael Martin Youth & Sports Development Endowment Fund. The fund is to be used to ensure that the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage is able to promote cross country skiing as a health and wellness activity and is made available to children or low-income families and throughout diverse neighborhoods.. For further details or to make a donation to the Michael Martin Youth & Sports Development Endowment Fund, please visit https://alaskacf.org/blog/funds/michael-martin-youth-sport-development-endowment/

Review of Income Statement

Consolidated Income Statement

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Northrim generated a ROAA of 1.23% and a ROAE of 13.14%, compared to 1.40% and 14.47%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021 and 1.90% and 18.22%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago. Northrim’s ROAE is above peer averages posted by the S&P U.S. Small Cap Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of September 30, 20211.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased 13% to $21.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $19.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and increased 6% compared to $20.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Interest income benefited from the amortization of PPP loan fees and the full recognition of the deferred PPP loan fees upon forgiveness by the SBA. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Northrim received $88.5 million in loan forgiveness through the SBA, compared to $102.4 million in loan forgiveness during the prior quarter, resulting in total net PPP fee income of $3.6 million and $3.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, there was $4.5 million of net deferred PPP fee income remaining. For the year 2021, net interest income increased 14% to $80.8 million, compared to $70.7 million for the year 2020.

1As of September 30, 2021, the S&P U.S. Small Cap Bank Index tracked 293 banks with total common market capitalization between $250 million to $1B for the following ratios: NIMTE* of 2.84%. ROAA 1.39%, and ROAE 12.33%.
NIMTE* was 3.54% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.47% in the preceding quarter and 3.96% in the fourth quarter a year ago. “While our liquidity position remains elevated, our NIMTE* improved compared to the prior quarter, reflecting increasing net interest income and strong core loan growth. New core loans that carry a higher interest rate are replacing lower rate PPP loans, which is helping our net interest margin expand,” said Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer. “We expect continued net interest margin improvement with increases in interest rates in 2022, as nearly 74% of our loan portfolio has adjusting rates and our large cash position will reprice immediately upon any rate increases. Also notable during the fourth quarter was the impact of SBA PPP loan fees and interest on net interest income, which increased our NIMTE* by 45 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to what our NIMTE* would have been if we had not made any SBA PPP loans. The increase from SBA PPP loans this quarter is the result of recognition of fee income on loans that were forgiven,” continued Ballard. NIMTE* continues to be impacted by the increased liquidity Northrim has experienced in conjunction with the SBA PPP loans. Northrim's NIMTE* continues to remain above the peer average posted by the S&P U.S. Small Cap Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of September 30, 20211.

Provision for Credit Losses

Northrim recorded a benefit to the provision for credit losses of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which includes a $126,000 benefit to the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a benefit of $952,000 for credit losses on loans. This compares to a benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, and a benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans of $599,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. “The benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments during the quarter primarily follows our current assessment of risks associated with the economy and reflects expected lifetime credit losses based upon the conditions that existed as of year-end,” said Ballard. “The ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, as well as loan portfolio composition, quality, and portfolio duration.”

Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, decreased during the quarter to $10.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $11.5 million at September 30, 2021, and increased compared to $10.0 million at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses was 110% of nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 120% three months earlier and 210% a year ago.

Other Operating Income

In addition to home mortgage lending, Northrim has interests in other businesses that complement its core community banking activities, including purchased receivables financing and wealth management. Other operating income contributed $9.6 million, or 31% of total fourth quarter 2021 revenues, as compared to $12.7 million, or 38% of revenues in the third quarter of 2021, and $17.7 million, or 48% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in other operating income in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter a year ago was due primarily to a lower volume of mortgage activity. For the year 2021, other operating income totaled $52.3 million, or 39% of revenues, compared to $63.3 million, or 47% of revenues for the year 2020.

Other notable changes during the quarter include changes in the fair value mark-to-market of the marketable equity securities portfolio, which decreased other income by $128,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a $67,000 decrease in the third quarter of 2021 and a $408,000 increase in the fourth quarter of 2020. There was $61,000 in interest rate swap income in the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to $195,000 in interest rate swap income in the preceding quarter and $206,000 in interest rate swap income in the fourth quarter of 2020 on the execution of interest rate swaps related to the Company's commercial lending operations.

Other Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $22.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. “We had the infrastructure and many talented employees in place to facilitate organic growth, and as a result were able expand our client base and our operations without significantly increasing our operating expenses,” said Ballard. For the year 2021, operating expenses were $89.2 million, compared to $89.1 million in 2020.

Income Tax Provision

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Northrim recorded $1.3 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 13.4%, compared to $2.8 million, or 23.4% in the third quarter of 2021 and $3.3 million, or 24.7% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in the tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 is primarily the result of increased tax benefits related to equity compensation and the Company's investment in low income housing tax credits. For the year 2021, Northrim recorded $10.5 million in state and federal income tax expense, for an effective tax rate of 21.8% compared to $9.6 million and 22.5% in 2020.

Community Banking

“We continue to address the needs of our customers through our Land and Expand efforts, and as a result we are growing our market share across all of our major markets,” said Schierhorn. “To better serve our customers, we opened our second Fairbanks branch during the first quarter of 2021 and in March of 2020 we opened a loan production office in Kodiak, which saw continued growth in 2021. In addition to opening these branches, we hired lenders to these markets over the last two years, who are really contributing to our growth. We are geographically diversified throughout our markets and believe that our expansion into new markets has helped us increase our deposit market share in 2021, based on the most recent data from the FDIC.”

In the recent deposit market share data from the FDIC for the period from June 30, 2020, to June 30, 2021, Northrim’s deposit market share in Alaska increased to $2.2 billion, or 13.00% of total Alaska deposits as of June 30, 2021 from $1.8 billion, or 12.32% of total Alaska deposits as of June 30, 2020. Northrim's deposits grew 24% during this period while total deposits in Alaska were up 18% during the same period.

Net interest income in the Community Banking segment totaled $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $19.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $18.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net interest income benefited from $4.0 million of PPP income in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $3.7 million of PPP income in the third quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2021, there was $4.5 million of unearned loan fees net of costs related to round one and round two PPP loans.

The following table provides highlights of the Community Banking segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December
31, 2021

September 30,
2021

June 30, 2021

March 31,
2021

December
31, 2020

Net interest income

$

21,150

$

19,728

$

18,468

$

18,734

$

18,349

(Benefit) for credit losses

(1,078)

(1,106)

(427)

(1,488)

(599)

Other operating income

2,308

2,765

2,772

2,274

2,921

Other operating expense

15,583

14,849

14,551

13,664

15,536

Income before provision for income taxes

8,953

8,750

7,116

8,832

6,333

Provision for income taxes

1,211

1,955

1,850

1,452

1,303

Net income

$

7,742

$

6,795

$

5,266

$

7,380

$

5,030

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

6,177,766

6,265,602

6,277,265

6,277,177

6,324,461

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.25

$

1.08

$

0.84

$

1.18

$

0.79


Year-to-date

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Net interest income

$

78,080

$

67,647

(Benefit) provision for credit losses

(4,099)

2,432

Other operating income

10,119

10,693

Other operating expense

58,647

57,614

Income before provision for income taxes

33,651

18,294

Provision for income taxes

6,468

2,694

Net income

$

27,183

$

15,600

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

6,249,313

6,431,367

Diluted earnings per share

$

4.35

$

2.42

Home Mortgage Lending

“The increased activity in the mortgage market has continued through the fourth quarter of 2021, although normal seasonality factors and lower refinance activity have caused total mortgage volume to decrease compared to the record setting pace of the last several quarters,” said Ballard.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, mortgage loan volume was $247.2 million, of which 70% was for new home purchases, compared to $283.7 million and 77% of loans funded for new home purchases in the third quarter of 2021, and $381.9 million, of which 52% was for new home purchases in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Loan fundings decreased during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the preceding quarter and year-over-year, driven by normal seasonality and lower refinance activity. The net change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights decreased mortgage banking income by $549,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 and by $1.5 million during the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the continued refinance of existing mortgages in the servicing portfolio.

“Our mortgage servicing business, which we initiated to service loans primarily for the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, generated continued growth throughout the quarter, which outweighed the reduction of the refinancing activity,” said Ballard. As of December 31, 2021, Northrim serviced 3,097 loans in its $772.8 million home-mortgage-servicing portfolio, a 3% increase compared to the $750.3 million serviced for the third quarter of 2021, and a 13% increase from the $683.1 million serviced a year ago. Delinquencies in the loan servicing portfolio totaled $20.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $31.4 million at December 31, 2020. Mortgage servicing revenue contributed $2.0 million to revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 3% of mortgages serviced were in forbearance as of December 31, 2021, compared to 3% as of September 30, 2021, and 5% as of December 31, 2020.

Total mortgage servicing income fluctuates based on the number of mortgage servicing rights originated during the period and changes in the fair value of those servicing rights. The fair value of mortgage servicing rights is driven by interest rate volatility and the number of serviced mortgages that pay off during the period, as well as fluctuations in estimated prepayment speeds based on published industry metrics. The change in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights was a decrease of $549,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a decrease of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The following table provides highlights of the Home Mortgage Lending segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December
31, 2021

September 30,
2021

June 30, 2021

March 31,
2021

December
31, 2020

Mortgage commitments

$

81,617

$

169,436

$

173,994

$

181,417

$

150,276

Mortgage loans funded for sale

$

247,249

$

283,660

$

286,314

$

300,963

$

381,942

Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings

30

%

23

%

31

%

60

%

48

%

Mortgage loans serviced for others

$

772,764

$

750,327

$

713,926

$

682,827

$

683,117

Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold

$

7,214

$

7,957

$

9,470

$

11,795

$

15,557

Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net

(1,687)

533

(427)

98

(2,724)

Total production revenue

5,527

8,490

9,043

11,893

12,833

Mortgage servicing revenue

1,975

2,449

2,452

2,152

2,510

Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights:

Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1

(89)

(928)

16

(180)

(410)

Other2

(460)

(530)

(583)

(829)

(783)

Total mortgage servicing revenue, net

1,426

991

1,885

1,143

1,317

Other mortgage banking revenue

316

412

432

586

661

Total mortgage banking income

$

7,269

$

9,893

$

11,360

$

13,622

$

14,811

Net interest income

$

560

$

704

$

724

$

759

$

875

Mortgage banking income

7,269

9,893

11,360

13,622

14,811

Other operating expense

7,416

7,685

7,785

7,663

8,611

Income before provision for income taxes

413

2,912

4,299

6,718

7,075

Provision for income taxes

41

830

1,220

1,917

2,005

Net income

$

372

$

2,082

$

3,079

$

4,801

$

5,070

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

6,177,766

6,265,602

6,277,265

6,277,177

6,324,461

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.06

$

0.34

$

0.49

$

0.76

$

0.80

1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.
2Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Year-to-date

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Mortgage loans funded for sale

$

1,118,186

$

1,295,411

Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings

37

%

50

%

Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold

$

36,436

$

46,258

Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net

(1,483)

2,253

Total production revenue

34,953

48,511

Mortgage servicing revenue

9,028

7,514

Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights:

Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1

(1,181)

(2,701)

Other2

(2,402)

(2,855)

Total mortgage servicing revenue, net

5,445

1,958

Other mortgage banking revenue

1,746

2,166

Total mortgage banking income

$

42,144

$

52,635

Net interest income

$

2,747

$

3,018

Mortgage banking income

42,144

52,635

Other operating expense

30,549

31,500

Income before provision for income taxes

14,342

24,153

Provision for income taxes

4,008

6,865

Net income

$

10,334

$

17,288

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

6,249,313

6,431,367

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.65

$

2.69

1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.
2Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Balance Sheet Review

Northrim’s total assets increased to $2.72 billion at December 31, 2021, up 4% from the preceding quarter and up 28% from a year ago. Northrim’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 58% at December 31, 2021, down from 63% at September 30, 2021, and 79% at December 31, 2020.

Liquidity levels are at record highs with interest bearing deposits in other banks at $625.0 million, representing 24% of interest-earning assets as of December 31, 2021, compared to 5% at December 31, 2020.

Average interest-earning assets were $2.45 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 4% from $2.35 billion in the third quarter of 2021 and up 26% from $1.94 billion in the fourth quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 3.67% in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from 3.62% in the preceding quarter and down from 4.24% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Average investment securities increased to $432.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $389.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $231.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The average net tax equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 1.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down from 1.20% in the preceding quarter and down from 1.73% in the year ago quarter. The average estimated duration of the investment portfolio at December 31, 2021, was four years. “The average duration in our investment securities portfolio has increased over the last couple of years as a result of lower interest rates, however, given our liquidity, we still have flexibility to deploy short-term funds into higher earning assets should rates rise over the next one to two years,” said Ballard.

“Core loan growth was solid during the quarter, with $48.4 million in new loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, new core loan growth was geographically diversified across all of our markets throughout the state. The total loan portfolio balance was reduced due to $88.5 million in PPP loan forgiveness during the quarter. However, much of the loan production during the past several quarters resulted from new customers we obtained through the PPP process, and we believe that the loan pipeline remains strong.” At December 31, 2021, commercial loans represented 37% of total loans, PPP loans represented 9% of total loans, commercial real estate owner occupied loans comprised 15% of total loans, commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans comprised 28% of total loans, and construction loans made up 8% of total loans. Portfolio loans were $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021, down 3% from the preceding quarter and down 2% from a year ago. Portfolio loans excluding the impact from PPP were $1.30 billion at December 31, 2021, up 4% from the preceding quarter and up 14% from a year ago. Average portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1.41 billion, which was down 4% from the preceding quarter and down 5% from a year ago. Yields on average portfolio loans in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to 5.75% from 5.19% in the third quarter of 2021 and 5.00% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Alaskans continue to account for substantially all of Northrim’s deposit base, which is primarily made up of low-cost transaction accounts. Total deposits were $2.42 billion at December 31, 2021, up 5% from $2.30 billion at September 30, 2021, and up 33% from $1.82 billion a year ago. Demand deposits increased 38% year-over-year to $887.8 million at December 31, 2021. Average interest-bearing deposits were up 6% to $1.46 billion with an average cost of 0.16% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1.38 billion and an average cost of 0.19% in the third quarter of 2021, and up 28% compared to $1.14 billion and an average cost of 0.40% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“We continue to attract new customers through our outreach in the community, with a large portion of our deposit and loan growth coming from the over 2,300 new customers we gained from helping with PPP lending,” said Schierhorn. “The Land and Expand program is working with $62.8 million or 42% of our core loan growth and $119 million or 20% of our deposit growth, coming from new customers obtained from our PPP efforts as of December 31, 2021. The investments in our people, products and services have allowed us to attract a broader customer base and convert new PPP customers into full banking relationships.”

Shareholders’ equity was $237.8 million, or $39.54 per share, at December 31, 2021, compared to $242.5 million, or $39.25 per share, at September 30, 2021 and $221.6 million, or $35.45 per share, a year ago. Tangible book value per share* was $36.88 at December 31, 2021, compared to $36.66 at September 30, 2021, and $32.88 per share a year ago. Northrim continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with Tier 1 Capital to Risk Adjusted Assets of 14.08% at December 31, 2021, compared to 14.17% at September 30, 2021, and 14.20% at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

“While we are encouraged with the overall performance in the loan portfolio, we remain cautious. With a few of the industries that have been hardest hit, particularly tourism and hospitality, we continue to maintain elevated credit monitoring structures,” said Ballard.

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") net of government guarantees were $15.0 million at December 31, 2021, down from $16.1 million at September 30, 2021 and from $16.3 million a year ago. Of the NPAs at December 31, 2021, $8.8 million, or 59% are nonaccrual loans related to seven commercial relationships. One of these relationships, which totaled $1.1 million at December 31, 2021, is a business in the medical industry.

Net adversely classified loans were $13.7 million at December 31, 2021, as compared to $17.4 million at September 30, 2021, and $12.8 million a year ago. Net loan charge-offs were $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan recoveries of $39,000 in the third quarter of 2021, and net loan recoveries of $53,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adversely classified loans are loans that Northrim has classified as substandard, doubtful, and loss, net of government guarantees. As of December 31, 2021, $11.6 million, or 84% of net adversely classified loans are attributable to ten relationships with seven loans to commercial businesses, one loan to a medical business, and two loans to oilfield services commercial businesses.

Performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2021, net of government guarantees were $773,000, down from $796,000 three months earlier and down from $832,000 a year ago. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as restructured loans, unless it is the result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Company presents restructured loans that are performing separately from those that are classified as nonaccrual to provide more information on this category of loans and to differentiate between accruing performing and nonperforming restructured loans.

Excluding SBA PPP loans, Northrim had $117.0 million, or 9% of total portfolio loans, in the healthcare sector; $94.4 million, or 7% of portfolio loans, in the tourism sector; $59.6 million, or 5% of portfolio loans, in the aviation (non-tourism) sector; $55.8 million, or 4% in the fishing sector; $54.1 million, or 4% in the accommodations sector; $46.6 million, or 4% in the restaurants and breweries sector; and $31.9 million, or 2% in retail loans as of December 31, 2021.

Northrim estimates that $63.6 million, or approximately 5% of portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, had direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, as of December 31, 2021, and $4.3 million of these loans are adversely classified. As of December 31, 2021, Northrim has an additional $66.4 million in unfunded commitments to companies with direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and none of these unfunded commitments are considered to be adversely classified loans. Northrim defines direct exposure to the oil and gas sector as loans to borrowers that provide oilfield services and other companies that have been identified as significantly reliant upon activity in Alaska related to the oil and gas industry, such as lodging, equipment rental, transportation and other logistics services specific to this industry.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska’s population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

www.northrim.com


Forward-Looking Statement

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined for purposes of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are, in effect, management’s attempt to predict future events, and thus are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy, management’s plans and objectives for future operations, and statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the related responses of the government are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Northrim and its management are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that management’s expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and the government responses related thereto or otherwise, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's credit quality, business, operations and employees; governmental changes impacting the regulatory landscape, natural resource extraction industries, capital markets, and the response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effectiveness of previously-enacted fiscal stimulus from the federal government; the timing of PPP loan forgiveness; the impact of potential increases in interest rates, inflation, supply-chain constraints, trade policies and tensions, including tariffs, and potential geopolitical instability; our ability to maintain strong asset quality and to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins; and our ability to execute our business plan. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and from time to time are disclosed in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, you should be aware that these factors are not an exhaustive list, and you should not assume these are the only factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Northrim does not undertake any obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

References:

www.sba.gov/ak

https://www.bea.gov/

http://almis.labor.state.ak.us/

http://www.tax.alaska.gov/programs/oil/prevailing/ans.aspx

http://www.tax.state.ak.us/

www.mba.org

https://www.alaskarealestate.com/MLSMember/RealEstateStatistics.aspx

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MORTGAGE30US

https://www.sba.gov/document/report-paycheck-protection-program-weekly-reports-2021

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year-to-date

(Unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest Income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

20,954

$

19,900

$

19,587

$

79,241

$

71,091

Interest on investments

1,322

1,233

967

4,918

5,400

Interest on deposits in banks

199

149

25

447

225

Total interest income

22,475

21,282

20,579

84,606

76,716

Interest Expense:

Interest expense on deposits

582

667

1,144

3,077

5,279

Interest expense on borrowings

183

183

211

702

772

Total interest expense

765

850

1,355

3,779

6,051

Net interest income

21,710

20,432

19,224

80,827

70,665

(Benefit) provision for credit losses

(1,078)

(1,106)

(599)

(4,099)

2,432

Net interest income after provision (benefit) for

loan losses

22,788

21,538

19,823

84,926

68,233

Other Operating Income:

Mortgage banking income

7,269

9,893

14,811

42,144

52,635

Bankcard fees

892

878

743

3,389

2,837

Purchased receivable income

622

530

538

2,259

2,650

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities

(128)

(67)

408

(101)

61

Service charges on deposit accounts

354

345

300

1,297

1,102

Interest rate swap income

61

195

206

452

949

Gain on sale of securities

36

67

98

Other income

507

848

726

2,756

2,996

Total other operating income

9,577

12,658

17,732

52,263

63,328

Other Operating Expense:

Salaries and other personnel expense

15,011

15,756

16,826

60,412

61,137

Data processing expense

2,128

2,198

2,015

8,567

7,668

Occupancy expense

1,842

1,707

1,701

7,078

6,624

Marketing expense

1,132

533

739

2,741

2,320

Professional and outside services

832

703

951

2,801

3,157

Insurance expense

628

322

300

1,593

1,228

Intangible asset amortization expense

10

9

12

37

48

OREO expense, net rental income and gains on sale

(65)

(378)

(250)

(432)

(242)

Other operating expense

1,481

1,684

1,853

6,399

7,174

Total other operating expense

22,999

22,534

24,147

89,196

89,114

Income before provision for income taxes

9,366

11,662

13,408

47,993

42,447

Provision for income taxes

1,252

2,785

3,308

10,476

9,559

Net income

$

8,114

$

8,877

$

10,100

$

37,517

$

32,888

Basic EPS

$

1.33

$

1.43

$

1.61

$

6.07

$

5.18

Diluted EPS

$

1.31

$

1.42

$

1.59

$

6.00

$

5.11

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

6,100,160

6,196,260

6,245,254

6,180,801

6,354,687

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

6,177,766

6,265,602

6,324,461

6,249,313

6,431,367


Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$

20,805

$

34,216

$

23,304

Interest bearing deposits in other banks

625,022

458,063

92,661

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

426,684

379,122

247,633

Investment securities held to maturity

20,000

20,000

10,000

Marketable equity securities, at fair value

8,420

8,551

9,052

Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock

3,107

3,110

2,551

Loans held for sale

73,650

106,224

146,178

Portfolio loans

1,413,886

1,450,657

1,444,050

Allowance for credit losses, loans

(11,739)

)

(13,816)

(21,136)

Net portfolio loans

1,402,147

1,436,841

1,422,914

Purchased receivables, net

6,987

20,118

13,922

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

13,724

13,080

11,218

Other real estate owned, net

5,638

5,912

7,289

Premises and equipment, net

37,164

37,610

38,102

Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,001

11,371

12,440

Goodwill and intangible assets

16,009

16,019

16,046

Other assets

54,361

59,709

68,488

Total assets

$

2,724,719

$

2,609,946

$

2,121,798

Liabilities:

Demand deposits

$

887,824

$

868,810

$

643,825

Interest-bearing demand

692,683

644,035

459,095

Savings deposits

348,164

330,465

308,725

Money market deposits

314,996

278,529

237,705

Time deposits

177,964

174,702

175,631

Total deposits

2,421,631

2,296,541

1,824,981

Other borrowings

14,508

14,605

14,817

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310

10,310

10,310

Operating lease liabilities

10,965

11,334

12,378

Other liabilities

29,488

34,682

37,737

Total liabilities

2,486,902

2,367,472

1,900,223

Shareholders' Equity:

Total shareholders' equity

237,817

242,474

221,575

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,724,719

$

2,609,946

$

2,121,798

Additional Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Composition of Portfolio Loans

December 31, 2021

September 30,
2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Balance

% of
total

Balance

% of
total

Balance

% of
total

Balance

% of
total

Balance

% of
total

Commercial loans

$

521,785

37

%

$

498,585

34

%

$

476,900

31

%

$

449,153

30

%

$

469,540

33

%

SBA Payment Protection loans

122,729

9

%

211,449

14

%

311,971

21

%

414,381

26

%

310,518

21

%

CRE owner occupied loans

220,367

15

%

206,756

14

%

190,880

13

%

...

178,476

11

