Northrim Horizon Welcomes New Hires to the Firm

MESA, Ariz., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northrim Horizon L.P. ("Northrim"), a private equity firm focused on long-term microcap investing, today announced new hires joining the investment team, including the appointment of Tyler Duke as Partner and Brad Johnson as Vice President.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyler and Brad, who will help lead our efforts in partnering with well-run, profitable and enduring service-based companies," said Brad Gulbrandsen, Managing Partner of Northrim Horizon. "Both Tyler and Brad are seasoned investors with blue chip private equity backgrounds, which we believe is a competitive advantage in the lower middle market."

Tyler Duke joins Northrim as Partner, responsible for sourcing, executing and supporting investments across the firm. He brings over a decade of relevant industry experience, most recently serving as Principal at JMI Equity. Prior to JMI, he worked as an investment banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Brad Johnson joins Northrim as Vice President, responsible for sourcing, executing and supporting investments across the firm. He brings over eight years of relevant industry experience, most recently serving as Senior Associate at Partners Group in its direct private equity buyout fund. Prior to Partners Group, he worked as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan in New York and Perella Weinberg Partners in San Francisco.

Northrim Horizon is a private equity firm that acquires well-run, profitable service businesses with the intent to own those businesses indefinitely. Northrim builds long-term value by reinvesting its earnings into its people, processes and technology. The firm is based in Mesa, Arizona. For more information, visit www.northrimhorizon.com.

