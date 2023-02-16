U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.41
    -57.19 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,696.85
    -431.20 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,855.83
    -214.76 (-1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.21
    -18.76 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.03
    -0.56 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.90
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    +0.0340 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1990
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9640
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,533.32
    +378.65 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    553.46
    -4.92 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Northrop Grumman Corporation
·1 min read
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Feb. 27, 2023.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact:

Vic Beck (Media)
703-280-4456 (office)
vic.beck@ngc.com

 

 

 

Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
todd.ernst@ngc.com


Recommended Stories