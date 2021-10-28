U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,557.50
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,472.00
    +83.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,668.75
    +81.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.10
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.09
    -1.57 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.68 (+4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5600
    -0.2500 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,044.31
    +1,908.82 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,469.10
    -5.23 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.07
    -10.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     
Northrop Grumman Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Northrop Grumman Corporation
·1 min read
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has released its third quarter 2021 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the company’s Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on http://investor.northropgrumman.com. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact:

Vic Beck (Media)

703-280-4456 (office)

vic.beck@ngc.com

Todd Ernst (Investors)

703-280-4535 (office)

todd.ernst@ngc.com



