U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,872.02
    -1.31 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,832.45
    +10.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,438.84
    -9.57 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.78
    +2.59 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.33
    +0.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.80
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4730
    +0.0250 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1418
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1920
    +0.2860 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,198.31
    -501.00 (-2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.73
    +10.91 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Northrop Grumman Selected for US Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium

Northrop Grumman Corporation
·2 min read
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman to design, develop and deploy advanced data-centric capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force.

Northrop Grumman to design, develop and deploy advanced data-centric capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. Photo credit: Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman to design, develop and deploy advanced data-centric capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. Photo credit: Northrop Grumman

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) was selected by the U.S. Department of the Air Force (DAF) to be a member of its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Digital Infrastructure (DI) Consortium. Northrop Grumman is one of the five industry partners named to the consortium to design, develop, and deploy advanced data-centric capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. The company will apply technical expertise in systems engineering, data management, secure processing and connectivity to shape how data is harnessed by the DAF in coordination with the Joint Force to make faster decisions in the multi-domain battlespace.

The Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium (ABMS DI) will strengthen Joint warfighting to support the Department of Defense’s JADC2 concept. The industry team will support the Government in building the technical and business roadmaps to deploy digital infrastructure to the warfighter on accelerated timelines.

“As the Department of the Air Force continues to move ABMS forward, Northrop Grumman’s expertise in advanced networking, sensors, software, platform integration, autonomy and manned-unmanned teaming across all domains will continue to support the emerging JADC2 needs of the DOD,” said Tim Frei, sector vice president, research and advanced design, Northrop Grumman. “Our work with the DOD coupled with our own internal research and development efforts gives us access to the critical pathfinder capabilities that will connect the Joint Force.”

The ABMS Digital Infrastructure Consortium has four focus areas:

  • Secure Processing: Provide the common platform hardware and software for processing and storage through multi-level security.

  • Connectivity: Provide resilient, secure, and well-managed support for communication of battle management data.

  • Data Management: Provide tools for warfighters and developers of battle management applications to access key data more easily across security boundaries and in degraded environments.

  • Open Architecture: Use open standards and commercial best practices enabling tech refresh, flexibility, and resilience to losses and interruptions.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact:

Crystal Nguyen
858-914-8693
crystal.nguyen@ngc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaf27bb0-c966-4a73-b070-007d50ff2231


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best-Performing Tech Stocks of 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best performing tech stocks of 2022. If you want to see more of the top performers in the sector, check out 5 Best-Performing Tech Stocks of 2022. McKinsey’s report dated August 24 identifies several technology trends for the future, segregating its assessment in two thematic groups – Silicon Age, […]

  • This Digital Bank Could Rally Hard in the Next Bull Market

    Shares of financial technology company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have fallen more than 70% from their highs; surely something must be wrong with the business, right? The ongoing student loan freeze hurt the company, but is that a reason to avoid the stock? Banking is one of the world's oldest industries, and traditional banks have ruled that roost for centuries.

  • Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement. The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature. One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send emergency messages without WiFi or cellular data. iFixit revealed that it runs on a Qualcomm X65 modem chip. The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellula

  • If You Haven't Done So Yet, It's Time to Buy Qualcomm Stock

    After an epic rally from 2019 to 2021, shares of mobility chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) haven't done so well lately. Following yet another sell-off in the market (thanks, inflation), Qualcomm stock is again near its 52-week lows and off over 30% from its all-time high last year. This is now the third time in a year Qualcomm has fallen to this level -- and this time, it's trading for a meager 11 times trailing-12-month earnings per share.

  • Google accidentally sends $250,000 to blogger

    ‘It’s OK if you don’t want it back,’ recipient says

  • Software Growth Stocks: Adobe Pays Record Multiple, Twilio Sets Restructuring

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. 2023 estimates have been revised down for software stocks.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ford Tries New Crash Risk Alert - Read How This Smartphone-Based Technology Could Help

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is working on a new smartphone-based communications technology to help warn drivers of pedestrians, bicyclists, and those approaching a vehicle's path but blocked from a driver's view. The concept smartphone app on a pedestrian's phone uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) messaging to communicate their location to a connected Ford vehicle. If the vehicle calculates a potential crash risk, Ford SYNC can alert drivers by the in-vehicle screen showing graphics of pedestrians, bic

  • China’s Factories Accelerate Robotics Push as Workforce Shrinks

    China installed almost as many robots in its factories last year as the rest of the world, accelerating a rush to automate and consolidate its manufacturing dominance.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Gain From Cloud Transition

    The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation and accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Communication - Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. COMM, ATEX and BAND are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud network.

  • Robinhood vs. Webull vs. Fidelity: Which Is Best For Your Cash?

    Robinhood, Webull and Fidelity are three popular brokerages, each with its own set of features. While all three offer solid trading platforms, they tend to appeal to different investors because they vary quite a bit in terms of what users … Continue reading → The post Robinhood vs. Webull vs. Fidelity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cross-chain DOT staking dApp wins Polkadot’s North America hackathon

    A decentralized application (dApp) “XCM DOT Autostake” developed by a team called Entity 54 won the grand prize at Polkadot’s North American hackathon, Polkadot announced on Sunday. See related article: Polkadot Defi hub Acala burns some 1.3 bln mis-minted stablecoins Fast facts Polkadot is a protocol for linking multiple, incompatible blockchains (“parachains”) and allowing them […]

  • Here's how to put an end to 'cord clutter'

    You can finally eliminate the tangled mess of wires that turns your electronics into an eyesore.

  • Apollo update transforms the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island into a home for ‘Pixel Pals’

    Developers are already dreaming up fun and interesting use cases for Apple’s new Dynamic Island interface

  • The $300bn Google-Meta advertising duopoly is under attack

    The pair face a weak economy and powerful new rivals

  • All iPhone 15 models will reportedly feature Dynamic Island display cutouts

    The entire iPhone 15 lineup will reportedly include the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.

  • Best AI ETFs for Q4 2022

    Artificial intelligence (AI) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seek to provide exposure to a fast-growing segment of the technology industry. AI aims to simulate human intelligence, leveraging powerful algorithms to make machines think and act like human beings.

  • The Morning After: The next generation of iPhones may all feature Dynamic Island displays

    The next generation of iPhones may all feature Dynamic Island displays, PS VR games will not be compatible with PS VR2, A 'Genshin Impact' anime is on the way.

  • Electric planes are coming: Short-hop regional flights could be running on batteries in a few years

    Electric planes might seem futuristic, but they aren’t that far off, at least for short hops. Two-seater Velis Electros are already quietly buzzing around Europe, electric sea planes are being tested in British Columbia, and larger planes are coming. Air Canada announced on Sept. 15, 2022, that it would buy 30 electric-hybrid regional aircraft from Sweden’s Heart Aerospace, which expects to have its 30-seat plane in service by 2028. Analysts at the U.S. National Renewable Energy Lab note that th

  • 16 Biggest Deals at Costco in September

    Inflation is no joke. The average expenditure for groceries was $600 per month at the beginning of 2022, and now, that number is going up. Finding ways to save is crucial. Related: 10 Things You...