U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    -21.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,991.00
    -148.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,630.00
    -71.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.90
    -13.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.73
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -12.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.43 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1390
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1410
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,301.21
    -541.86 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.50
    -17.68 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

UPDATE: NorthShore - Edward-Elmhurst Health and Residential Healthcare Group Form Joint Venture to Offer Home Health and Hospice Care

·3 min read

Agreement will make leading, innovative home health and hospice care available to 4.2 million residents in Northern Illinois

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health and Residential Healthcare Group, a division of Graham Healthcare Group, have reached an agreement to offer a new standard for home health and hospice care to residents across the greater Chicago area, including eight counties.

Residential has managed home health and hospice services for Edward-Elmhurst Health for over 10 years. Residential will expand its operations to include NorthShore Home Health and Hospice and Northwest Community Healthcare (NCH) Home Health under the new joint venture agreement.

"Adding the home health and hospice business of NorthShore and NCH to Residential Healthcare Group builds upon our 10-year partnership with Edward-Elmhurst Health and Duly Health, and it provides an extraordinary opportunity to elevate both the continuum of home health and hospice care and the quality of care for our patients," said David Curtis, CEO of Home Health at Residential Healthcare Group. "With our shared vision of advancing and enhancing home health and hospice in Northern Illinois, this partnership will bring greater consistency in care for residents while allowing us to focus on accelerating clinical innovation and re-imagining patient experiences for the best possible outcomes."

The joint venture will establish one of the largest home health and hospice offerings in Northern Illinois, bringing together hundreds of dedicated in-home clinical care providers and serving an area with 4.2 million residents. Residential and NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health intend to maintain existing clinician groups and collaborate with physicians and nurses to ensure operational alignment, while supporting caregivers with industry-leading technology and equipment.

"Residential's mission to provide outcome-driven care in settings that are familiar and comfortable for patients aligns with our organization's focus on providing expert and community-connected care," said J.P. Gallagher, President and CEO of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health. "We look forward to contributing to a network of dedicated professionals serving our community."

Residential and NorthShore expect to close the transaction at the end of February 2022.

About Residential Healthcare Group
Residential Healthcare Group is a leading provider of home health, palliative and hospice services. Residential is one of the fastest growing home health networks with 2,500 dedicated care professionals serving nearly 12,000 patients on census in communities across Florida, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit ResidentialHealthcareGroup.com.

About Graham Healthcare Group
Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). GHG has been designing business and technology solutions to drive better care, outcomes and productivity for more than 20 years. GHG companies include Residential Healthcare Group, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home – Home Health and Hospice, and Mary Free Bed at Home.

For more information, visit GrahamHealthcareGroup.com.

About NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health
NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system committed to providing access to quality, vibrant, community-connected care, serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents across six northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 25,000 team members and more than 6,000 physicians aim to deliver transformative patient experiences and expert care close to home across more than 300 ambulatory locations and eight acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights) Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) – all recognized as Magnet hospitals for nursing excellence. Located in Naperville, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health provides for the mental health needs of area residents.

For more information, visit NorthShore.org, SwedishCovenant.org, NCH.org and EEHealth.org.

Media Contacts:
Residential
Eric Welsh
Chief Marketing Officer
welshe@grahamhealth.com
248-283-8873

NorthShore
Jim Anthony, Senior Director, Public Relations
janthony@northshore.org
847-570-6132

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-northshore--edward-elmhurst-health-and-residential-healthcare-group-form-joint-venture-to-offer-home-health-and-hospice-care-301480413.html

SOURCE Graham Healthcare Group

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for teens 82% effective

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details Novavax's data on their COVID-19 vaccine for teens, its timeline for filing for emergency use authorization with the FDA, and international vaccine delays from the company.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Down Over 50%

    Who doesn’t like a bargain? In these days, with price inflation hitting hard, we all want to find the best price on every purchase – and that includes our stock purchases. Bargain-conscious investors can still find those fundamentally solid stocks that are trading low; this is the essence of successful stock investing. To make it easy, we’ve done some of the background research. We’ve located three stocks that are down 50% or more, and confirmed that these are Strong Buy stocks, that have gotten

  • Novavax says its Covid vaccine works in older kids. Here’s what comes next.

    As Novavax Inc. waits for regulators to approve its Covid-19 vaccine for adults in the U.S., the company has some good news concerning the younger population. The Gaithersburg biotech, which has been studying its vaccine in adolescents ages 12 through 17, said Thursday the candidate was effective in its phase 3 clinical trial. Simply put, Novavax’s vaccine candidate showed that it works in older kids by achieving that primary endpoint in the trial.

  • Novavax Announces Positive Results of COVID-19 Vaccine in Pediatric Population of PREVENT-19 Phase 3 Clinical Trial

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that NVX-CoV2373, its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, achieved its primary effectiveness endpoint in the pediatric expansion of its PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 trial and demonstrated 80% efficacy overall at a time when the Delta variant was the predominant circulating strain in the U.S. The study enroll

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Biogen, 1 Reason to Sell

    Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) offered investors a huge win last year when regulators approved Aduhelm -- its controversial Alzheimer's treatment. Biogen shares have slipped more than 45% from that high point reached last June. To make matters worse, Biogen faces declines in its top-selling medications.

  • If You Notice This While Lying on Your Back, Get Your Heart Checked

    Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should. It's often the result of narrowed arteries from coronary artery disease or high blood pressure, which can weaken the heart over time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 5.7 million Americans are currently living with heart failure and about 550,000 new cases occur each year. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in people older than 65, and can be a life-threatening illness if lef

  • Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-sized tumor.

    Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte

  • The FDA Just Issued an Urgent Warning for These 3 Supplements

    The allure of sexual enhancement supplements can be too enticing for some shoppers to turn down. But in reality, the products on the market are unregulated, meaning they can be ineffective at delivering on their promises at best and potentially dangerous to your health at worst. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warnings about three supplements that could pose serious health risks. Read on to see which recalled products are causing the agency concern and what you should do

  • Jenna Jameson gives health update amid hospitalization for unknown illness

    Jenna Jameson appears to be on the mend after a weeks-long struggle with a mystery illness.

  • No, the federal government isn't spending $30 million on 'crack pipes'

    Conservative figures have launched an online furor this week, claiming that the government planned to spend $30 million on pipes for smoking crack cocaine. The heightened concern came months after the Department of Health and Human Services announced a federal grant for local programs that provide myriad "harm reduction" tools, or services that minimize the risks associated with drug use, including distributing drug paraphernalia such as clean needles. Republicans seized on "crack pipes," causin

  • Fake N95 and KN95 masks are everywhere—here's how to spot them and where to buy real ones

    Counterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are flooding the market. Here's how to tell if a respirator is real or fake, and how to buy a NIOSH-approved mask.

  • Why Did IGM Biosciences Shares Advance Today?

    IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) has progressed two Phase 1 trials evaluating IGM-6268, an anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgM monoclonal antibody, to treat and prevent infection COVID-19. The first Phase 1 trial is a single (SAD) and multiple (MAD) ascending dose study to assess IGM-6268 administered intranasally in healthy volunteers. The first two dose cohorts of healthy volunteers have been cleared in the U.S., and data from the study are expected in 1H of 2022. The second Phase 1a/1b trial in South Afric

  • Former Missouri student in Colorado rehab hospital after alcohol poisoning: 'Life as he knew it is gone'

    Former Missouri student Danny Santulli has permanent brain damage and is in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital, says his parents' attorney.

  • NY clamps down on businesses offering marijuana as a 'gift'

    While New York works on launching a legal market for recreational marijuana, some entrepreneurs dove into a legal gray area by saying they're not selling pot but giving it away while people buy something else. The Office of Cannabis Management said Tuesday it sent letters to more than two dozen enterprises it suspects of illegally selling weed. “New York state is building a legal, regulated cannabis market that will ensure products are tested and safe for consumers” and will provide opportunities for people affected by the enforcement of now-scrapped marijuana laws, OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said in a statement.

  • Eating lentils could add 10 years to your life, scientists say

    How many lentils are you willing to eat to add a few years to your life?

  • Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients

    Long after recovery from COVID-19, people face significantly higher risks for new heart problems, a large study has found. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs compared rates of new cardiovascular problems in 153,760 individuals infected with the coronavirus before vaccines were available, 5.6 million people who did not catch the virus, and another 5.9 million people whose data was collected before the pandemic. An average of one year after their recovery from the acute phase of the infection, the COVID-19 survivors had a 63% higher risk for heart attack, a 69% higher risk for problematic irregular heart rhythm, a 52% higher risk of stroke, a 72% higher risk of heart failure, and a nearly three times higher risk of a potentially fatal blood clot in the lungs compared with the other two groups, according to a report published on Monday in Nature Medicine.

  • As startups flood the health space, bioniq launches hyper-personalised supplements

    Last year we covered Longevica, which had raised $13 million after researching supplements to increase human wellness and longevity. Now, London-based bioniq, which has raised $15 million in VC from OKS Group and Medsi Group, says it is launching "bioniq GO", a “personalized supplements product that relies on 3 million proprietary biochemical data points”. Bioniq claims the resulting level of personalization is 200,000 times higher than similar products on the market.

  • After Fabry Trial Setback, Avrobio Hopes Rebound With Lysosomal Storage Disorder Data

    Avrobio Inc's (NASDAQ: AVRO) gene therapy for a rare lysosomal storage disorder showed potential durability in the first three patients more than one year after infusion. The data comes from a Phase 1/2 trial testing the safety and efficacy of AVR-RD-04 for cystinosis who had previously been given cysteamine, which is a standard treatment that reduces the buildup of cystine crystals in the kidneys for people with the inherited disease. The first three patients on the gene therapy, dubbed AVR-RD-

  • 7 Things Not to Do on a Plane Amid Omicron, Experts Warn

    It's no surprise that with COVID, flight protocols have changed. Wearing masks has become mandatory for travel to ensure everyone's safety during this uneasy time and you may need proof of vaccination or a negative test if you're flying abroad. But like the novel coronavirus itself, the rules and regulations surrounding COVID have continued to evolve. With the Omicron variant surge this winter, there are some particular dos and don'ts to keep in mind if you're trying to avoid the infectious dise

  • Faith Healer Convinced Pregnant Woman That Hammering a Nail in Her Skull Would Result in Baby Boy, Doctors Say

    Peshwar PoliceThe pregnant woman was so desperate not to give birth to a fourth daughter that she consulted a faith healer, who said he knew just what to do: Hammer a two-inch nail into her skull. The woman, who has not yet been identified by police, showed up at the Lady Reading Hospital in Pakistan this week with extensive bleeding from her skull. She at first told the Peshawar city medical staff she had been “advised” to recite chants and hammer the nail into her own skull to guarantee the ge