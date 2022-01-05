U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,793.22
    -0.32 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,888.07
    +88.42 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,534.85
    -87.87 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.78
    +2.91 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.31
    +1.32 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.00
    +10.40 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6540
    -0.0140 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8210
    -0.3050 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,674.25
    -605.01 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.95
    +6.35 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.09
    +21.94 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

NorthShore University HealthSystem, Edward-Elmhurst Health Finalize Merger

·3 min read

Illinois' third-largest health system creates a differentiated regional alternative through deep community connection and innovative, expert care close to home

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) and Edward-Elmhurst Health today announced the completion of their merger, uniting 25,000 team members and 6,000 physicians with an unwavering commitment to serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents in communities across Illinois. The partnership creates the third largest health system, with total revenue expected to exceed $5 billion in the first year of operation, and the second largest physician network in the state. While a thoughtful approach to a new name and brand for the combined entity is underway, the new system will refer to itself as "NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health."

"Our combined organization offers significant promise for our patients, team members and communities. As we deepen our commitment to community connection and expand regional access to leading-edge, expert care in our patients' back yards, we have the opportunity to create something truly differentiated and transformative," said J.P. Gallagher, President and CEO of NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health. "One of the things I'm most excited about is our mutual commitment to our communities. A prominent feature of our merger is the creation of new community investment funds. Each organization has committed $100 million to our respective communities. These funds will generate millions of dollars annually to enhance health and well-being, advance health equity and support local economic growth."

Nine hospitals and more than 300 ambulatory locations will serve patients across six counties in northeast Illinois – 69 miles from Waukegan in Lake County to Crest Hill in Will County. Led by Gallagher, NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health is governed by a Board of Directors with members representing NorthShore, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Northwest Community Healthcare and Swedish Hospital, and will be comprised of North and South Regions.

"We have so much in common – our values, our cultures and our commitment to our people," said Mary Lou Mastro, South Region CEO. "I am incredibly optimistic that as we bring together two outstanding, award-winning organizations, our future is unlimited and we will be successful."

Patients will continue to receive the excellent care and services they have today while over time benefiting from improved access to additional specialties and sub-specialties, a larger breadth of services and an improved experience through state-of-the-art solutions, seamlessly connected throughout the system. Existing physician and medical groups will be maintained, supported by leading-edge technology, research and Magnet-level nursing care.

About NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system committed to providing access to quality, vibrant, community-connected care, serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents across six northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 25,000 team members and more than 6,000 physicians aim to deliver transformative patient experiences and expert care close to home across more than 300 ambulatory locations and eight acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights) Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) – all recognized as Magnet hospitals for nursing excellence. Located in Naperville, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, provides for the mental health needs of area residents. For more information, visit NorthShore.org and EEHealth.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northshore-university-healthsystem-edward-elmhurst-health-finalize-merger-301454387.html

SOURCE NorthShore University HealthSystem and Edward-Elmhurst Health

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • Annexon's Interim Mid-Stage Results On Huntington's Disease Candidate Fails To Cheer

    Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) posted interim data from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington's disease (HD) who completed the 24-week treatment period. Annexon is developing ANX005, its lead monoclonal antibody candidate, for a range of complement-mediated disorders, including HD. Results showed that relative to baseline after six months of treatment, improvement in mean Composite Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale (cUHDRS) was observed in more than half of all eval

  • Moderna begins Phase 1 study of its Epstein-Barr virus vaccine candidate

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it began dosing participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the company's experimental Epstein-Barr virus vaccine. The virus causes mononucleosis, also called mono, and is associated with a higher risk of multiple sclerosis and some lymphoproliferative disorders. The study is expected to troll 270 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. Moderna's stock is down 8.2% so far this y

  • New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France

    Experts are keeping a wary eye on yet another COVID-19 variant, this one with 46 mutations. It was detected in France and showed up in a traveler who recently arrived from a three-day stay in Cameroon, French researchers said in a pre-print study published on medRxiv, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed. While researchers were monitoring the strain to ascertain how infectious it is ...

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in January

    Binary events on the way could send these drugmaker stocks through the roof, or push them down in the dirt.

  • The Next Big COVID Variant Could Be a Triple Whammy Nightmare

    GettyEven as daily new COVID cases set all-time records and hospitals fill up, epidemiologists have arrived at a perhaps surprising consensus. Yes, the latest Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is bad. But it could have been a lot worse.Even as cases have surged, deaths haven’t—at least not to the same degree. Omicron is highly transmissible but generally not as severe as some older variants—“lineages” is the scientific term.We got lucky. But that luck might not hold. Many of the same epid

  • Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

    TikTok user expressed disbelief that she ran into a patient who tested positive later that day at a clothing store

  • Zynerba Discontinues Development Of Cannabidiol Gel In Epileptic Disorders

    Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) has decided not to advance Zygel against developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). The decision was in line with the feedback from the FDA, which indicated that the selection of a specific DEE syndrome would be required to support its clinical trials for a pediatric indication, the company said. Instead, Zynerba now plans to move the investigational cannabidiol gel against Fragile X syndrome (FXS), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and 22q11.2 d

  • Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests

    The high-transmission rate of the omicron variant of COVID-19 could potentially mean that as it rips its way through the […] The post Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Why Applied Therapeutics Stock Is Sliding Today

    The company's lead candidate, AT-007, is going to take a lot longer to reach patients than expected.

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    Scientists say those with symptoms of the common cold likely have coronavirus

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As FDA Authorizes Covid Pill Amid Omicron Dominance?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA authorized its Covid pill regimen for emergency use? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. buys rights to oncology-related drug for $13.5 million

    In addition to the $13.5 million payment due at closing, Cumberland will pay Kyowa up to $3.5 million in milestones and tiered royalties of up to 10% on U.S. net sales.

  • Most COVID hospitalizations in Lexington are unvaccinated patients, experts say

    Lexington doctors continued to press people to get vaccinated in order to slow down the spread as omicron surged in the city.

  • Salma Hayek Celebrates The New Year In A Plunging Leopard Print Bathing Suit

    Salma Hayek, 55, celebrates the new year in a leopard print bathing suit, and her legs look so toned in new Instagram photos. The actress loves 30 min workouts.

  • China reports major drop in virus cases in locked-down Xi'an

    China on Wednesday reported a major drop in COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Xi’an, which has been under a tight lockdown for the past two weeks that has sharply disrupted the lives of its 13 million residents. The National Health Commission announced just 35 new cases in Xi’an, home to the famed Terracotta Warriors statues along with major industries, down from 95 the day before. Health officials said they have basically achieved the goal of halting community transmission because the new cases were among people already quarantined.

  • Here's What Tiffany Haddish, 42, Eats To Maintain Her 40 Lb. Weight Loss

    Tiffany Haddish, 42, reveals exactly what she eats in a day to maintain her 40-lb weight loss. Her diet includes fried chicken, coconut water, and taco bowls.

  • If You Shop at Kroger, the FDA Has a New Warning for You

    If you consider yourself a regular Kroger shopper, you're not alone. With close to 2,800 stores operating across 35 states, it's the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. But it also means there's a new warning from the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) you should be aware of after it was found that one item sold at Kroger could pose a threat to your health. Read on to see which product is affected and what you should do if you purchased it.RELATED: Costco Just Gave This Major Warning to All Custom

  • 'We're living in wild times': NJ businesses throttled by omicron as workers catch COVID

    The rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant has made it harder for New Jersey employers to find enough workers to open their doors each day.

  • These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

    The new year has begun with a set of COVID-19 records as the pandemic continues to reach new heights. On Jan. 3, the U.S. reported 1,082,549 new coronavirus cases, marking the first time more than a million have been recorded in a single day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by CNBC. Now, many states are struggling to control unprecedented COVID surges as the Omicron variant continues to spread.By nearly every metric, the earliest data of 2022 paints a grim picture of the