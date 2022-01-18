U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

NORTHSTAR ANESTHESIA EXPANDS TO SERVICE THE ENTIRE CHICAGO METRO REGION FOR AMITA HEALTH

·2 min read

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, an industry leader in providing modernized anesthesia care for nearly two decades, has expanded within the AMITA Health System to provide anesthesia services for AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago as of November 11, 2021.

"NorthStar continues to expand across the nation, with significant growth in our key markets," said NorthStar CEO, Adam Spiegel. "With this announcement, we are pleased to share that NorthStar now serves the entire Chicago Metro Region for AMITA Health. We are proud to expand our partnership with this renowned health system."

AMITA Health operates several hospitals, medical offices, and other facilities in the Chicago area. AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago is an academic hospital with several nationally recognized centers, including the Chicago Institute of Advanced Bariatrics, the Mark M. Connolly Center for Cancer and Specialty Care and the Diamond Headache Clinic.

"We are very excited to continue working with NorthStar," said John Baird, President and CEO, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago. "NorthStar shares our commitment to delivering the highest quality care to our patients and we are proud to call them the anesthesia provider for the entire Chicago Metro Region."

NorthStar plans to continue to grow and expand within regional systems, offering their modernized anesthesia services for patients across the nation.

To learn more about NorthStar Anesthesia, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 2,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 180 health care facilities to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high-quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

Media Contact:
Simone Jackenthal
Trident DMG
202-923-5296
sjackenthal@tridentdmg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-anesthesia-expands-to-service-the-entire-chicago-metro-region-for-amita-health-301462349.html

SOURCE NorthStar Anesthesia

