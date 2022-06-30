NORTHSTAR GAMING ANNOUNCES REVERSE TAKEOVER TRANSACTION WITH CSE LISTED COMPANY

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthStar Gaming Inc.("NorthStar" or the "Company"), is an online gaming operator registered by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) listed company Baden Resources Inc. (CSE: BDN) to complete a reverse takeover transaction that would see NorthStar become a Technology Issuer on the exchange, subject to regulatory approval. Following completion of the Proposed Transaction, the resulting company (the "Resulting Issuer") will operate the business of NorthStar.

In accordance with the terms of Business Combination Agreement, the parties will complete a three cornered amalgamation whereby NorthStar will amalgamate with a wholly owned subsidiary of Baden and the resulting amalgamated company will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Baden (the "Amalgamation"). NorthStar currently has voting and non-voting common shares (the "NorthStar Common Shares") and preferred shares (the "NorthStar Preferred Shares") outstanding. Prior to the Amalgamation, it is anticipated that all of the outstanding NorthStar Common Shares will be subdivided on a 1 (one) for 736.68 basis (the "NorthStar Share Split"). Pursuant to the Amalgamation, all NorthStar Common Shares outstanding following the NorthStar Share Split (the "Post-Split NorthStar Common Shares") will be exchanged for common shares of Baden on a one-for-one basis, post-Consolidation (as defined below) and the NorthStar Preferred Shares will be exchanged on a one-for-one basis for preferred shares of Baden. In addition, all of the outstanding convertible securities of NorthStar will, in accordance with their terms, cease to represent a right to acquire Post-Split NorthStar Common Shares and will instead provide the right to acquire Baden common shares on a one-for-one basis post-Consolidation and on the same economic terms and conditions.

It is a condition to completion of the Proposed Transaction that Baden complete a consolidation of its outstanding common shares on a 3.333333:1 basis (the "Consolidation") and that NorthStar complete an offering of up to 30,000,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt or up to 34,500,000 Subscription Receipts if the agent's over-allotment option is exercised (the "Concurrent Offering") Immediately prior to completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Subscription Receipts will convert into Post-Split NorthStar Common Shares which will then be exchanged for Baden common shares on a post-Consolidation basis pursuant to the Amalgamation. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction it is anticipated that existing shareholders of Baden will hold approximately 2.9% of the outstanding common shares of the Resulting Issuer on an undiluted basis and assuming the agent's over-allotment option is not exercised.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including completion of satisfactory due diligence by both parties, the receipt of any required regulatory approvals and completion of the Concurrent Offering. It is a condition to completion of the Proposed Transaction that Baden delist from the CSE and the Resulting Issuer obtain conditional approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange.

It is anticipated that Baden will call a shareholder meeting to approve, among other things, certain amendments to its constating documents necessary to complete the Proposed Transaction. Additional details will be provided in due course.

Full details about the Resulting Issuer, including financial information and details on the management and directors, will be included in the disclosure document prepared in connection with the application to list on the TSX Venture Exchange and will be available for review under Baden's profile at www.sedar.com.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games.

A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop.

Forward-Looking Information

