Northstar Meetings Group Announces Partnership with Event Leadership Institute to Expand Educational Programming for Independent Planners

<span class="legendSpanClass">Participants in Northstar's Independent Planner Education Conference (IPEC) will benefit from the partnership and its timely and topical program.</span>

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Meetings Group announced a new partnership with the Event Leadership Institute (ELI) to expand the education program offered at its Independent Planner Education Conference (IPEC), the leading conference produced exclusively for independent planners not associated with third-party organizations and the suppliers who serve them.

Through the partnership with ELI, IPEC 2022, to be held March 1March 3 at the newly opened Resorts World Las Vegas, will provide a dedicated half-day workshop focused on small business management education critical to independent planners as they seek to repurpose their businesses in a post-Covid business environment, in addition to sessions and guided discussions focused on topics of importance throughout the event.

"Our goal in partnering with ELI for IPEC 2022 is to provide a program that has the right mix of education, networking and meetings, and that we're as current and comprehensive as possible with our educational programming geared to the many challenges independent planners now face in managing their businesses," said David Blansfield, executive vice president, Northstar Meetings Group. "ELI, through their up-to-date curricula and established network of instructors, is an excellent partner to ensure our program is current and adds value to our IPEC community."

"Independent planners face myriad, complex challenges made all the more acute by the pandemic and its effect on business management, let alone its impact on planning for meetings," said Howard Givner, Founder and CEO of the Event Leadership Institute. "Our latest programs and our ability to facilitate meaningful networking among independent planners and the suppliers who work with them couldn't be more perfectly timed for the next IPEC event in March."

Subjects to be included in the workshop and IPEC educational sessions include:

  • Defining the independent planner's business model

  • Client retention and acquisition of new clients

  • Client engagement contracts – the terms, conditions, and scope of relationships between the planners' clients and the planners' company

  • Income sourcing opportunities, direct and residual – profitability, yield management and cash flow

  • Liability protections for the planner and the planners' company

  • Staffing issues with tax and operational considerations

  • Effective marketing and management with limited resources

  • Multitasking – the many roles of the independent meeting planner and business owner

Northstar's IPEC 2022 event, now in its 10th anniversary year, will be held at the new Resorts World Las Vegas, a resort, mall and casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Resorts World is the most expensive resort property ever developed in Las Vegas. Located on the doorstep of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Resorts World Las Vegas offers meeting space for groups and events of almost any size. It houses three Hilton hotels — the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, with 1,774 rooms; the Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, with 1,496 rooms; and Crockfords Las Vegas, with 236 rooms.

For more information about IPEC 2022 and the educational offerings being provided through ELI, please visit NMGIPEC.com.

About Northstar
Northstar Meetings Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the business meetings, events, sports and incentives market – including full- and part-time meeting planners, as well as corporate, association, sports and not-for-profit decision-makers, and incentive professionals, facilitating their professional development and achievement of business goals. The company's influential brands – Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, Associations Meetings International, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Meeting News, Incentive, M&C Asia and SportsTravel – currently serve more than 500,000 active meeting and event planners and incentive professionals, across an integrated suite of data, digital, events and print products. For more information, please visit NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

About Event Leadership Institute
Since 2010, the Event Leadership Institute (ELI) has provided expertly designed online education, training, and professional development programs for event & meeting industry professionals. ELI's extensive catalog of instructor-led certificate courses, webinars, on-demand video class library, and other resources give planners, small teams, and large organizations the knowledge, practical insights, and skills to succeed professionally and personally. For more information, please visit EventLeadershipInstitute.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-meetings-group-announces-partnership-with-event-leadership-institute-to-expand-educational-programming-for-independent-planners-301461424.html

SOURCE Northstar Meetings Group

