U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.20
    -11.28 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,030.08
    +232.08 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.42
    -154.28 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,257.90
    +9.82 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.49
    +1.51 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.60
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4940
    +0.0340 (+2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3704
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8770
    +0.1920 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,474.91
    +234.86 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,081.86
    -19.66 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.99
    +1.51 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

NorthStar Moving’s Annual Food Drive Provides Over 165,000 Meals to Feed Hungry Kids

NorthStar Moving Company
·3 min read

NorthStar Moving thanks Compass Real Estate & Groundwork Coffee for their support to help feed growing number of hungry children in LA County

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced that their ninth annual “Let’s Send Hunger Packing” food drive raised $41,370 and collected boxes of food for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, providing 165,480 meals to feed hungry children in Los Angeles County.


"We are grateful for NorthStar Moving’s continued support as the need for food assistance in our community remains high," said President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Michael Flood. "Partnerships like this are so valuable as we work to alleviate hunger for people throughout Los Angeles County."


One out of four children in Los Angeles County are at risk of going to bed hungry. A daily decision for millions of families in LA County is choosing between buying food or paying for other crucial needs such as medicine, bills or childcare. Since the onset of the pandemic, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has worked tirelessly to keep up with the increase in demand for food from families. In 2020, 98.6% of the Food Bank’s revenue went directly to their programs and services that serve 900,000 people each month.


“I want to thank Groundwork Coffee and Compass Real Estate for once again partnering with us in a very challenging time,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “In nine years, we’ve raised more than 485,000 meals through our Let’s Send Hunger Packing food drive; and we will continue each and every year. In an era when the need is at its greatest, we are so grateful to everyone who helped make a difference in the lives of hungry children throughout the LA region. Fighting hunger is a year-round battle, please donate all year long to your local food bank. Just $23 per month helps provide a year’s worth of food to someone in need! All you need to do is click a button.”

The 10th annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive will kick-off in Spring 2022.To continue to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in these unprecedented times and beyond, donations can be made here.



About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

CONTACT: Carrie Callahan NorthStar Moving Company 8002757767 carrie@nashcallahan.com


Recommended Stories

  • Leveraging Pro Bono to Build Strong Nonprofit Boards

    Jump into the cross-sector conversation at Taproot’s 2021 U.S. Pro Bono Summit

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Quants Are Taking Over the World of Bonds in a Big Invesco Poll

    (Bloomberg) -- The quant revolution in fixed income is here at long last, if the latest Invesco Ltd. poll is anything to go by. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWith the work-from-home era fueling a boom in electronic trading, the majority of investors in a $31 tri

  • The Dow Is Rising, Oil Is Climbing—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Analysts said there was a 'solid fundamental rationale' behind the rally in oil prices. Energy stocks were moving higher Monday.

  • Credit Investors Follow the Workers

    Wages, labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions have become make-or-break factors for many investors weighing bets on corporate debt.

  • There’s Another Gender Pay Gap: Stock Options

    When she sat down to talk to the then-chief financial officer of Lululemon Athletica about a business-development position in 2009, she had already spent four years as a corporate attorney, developing stock-option plans for companies and helping to facilitate mergers and acquisitions alongside investment bankers. “I decided, based on my experience, to use whatever negotiating experience and time with him that I could create to just focus on the equity,” says Ms. Harley, adding that she saw more upside to that than negotiating over her base salary. According to Ms. Harley, when her future boss offered her 10,000 stock options, she asked for four times that, and was awarded 20,000 options with a strike price of about $10 a share.

  • Netflix Roster Teases More Than Plotlines in Fight With HBO

    (Bloomberg) -- “WandaVision,” “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” rank among the buzziest streaming hits of this year. Something else they have in common: None of them were on Netflix. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureCovid-related delays made for a light roster of 2

  • Cryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's ban

    Beijing's new blanket ban on all cryptocurrency trading and mining - the broadest yet by a major economy - has sent crypto exchanges and service providers scrambling to sever business ties with mainland Chinese clients. Industry executives noted, however, that many companies had already shifted key portions of their business outside China. Ten powerful Chinese government bodies said in a joint statement on Friday that overseas exchanges were barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet - a previously grey area - and vowed to jointly root out "illegal" cryptocurrency activities.

  • Flying Cars Could Be an Opportunity. Another Aircraft Stock Gets a Buy.

    Wall Street sees opportunity in flying cars—of a sort. Another eVTOL stock picked up a Buy rating Thursday.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Rates are still near historic lows, but these 3 things are holding homeowners back from refinancing

    One mortgage pro says, "You’re missing out on the lowest rate you’ll ever have on a mortgage."

  • ‘Tough, but worth it.’ 5 crucial lessons I learned from buying a home in 2021’s competitive real estate market

    In my case, my agent found co-ops that accepted just 10% down. An FHA loan may require just 3.5% down, USDA and VA loans may not require a down payment at all, and here are more options to consider. Get an agent who understands your financials and what you are looking for, and can make the right suggestions and give the right advice.

  • Corporate-Buyout Loans Near Highs of 2007

    An LBO boom fueled by easy money and a looming hike in the capital-gains tax is sweeping Wall Street deal making to highs not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Analysis: Europe's IPO market roars back to life but where are the SPACs?

    European stock market listings have come back with a bang after the summer lull but blank cheque firms are nowhere to be seen. So far this quarter, 42 initial public offerings (IPOs) in Europe have raised $8.5 billion, the highest amount for a decade, but there hasn't been special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal since July, according to Refinitiv data. The SPAC frenzy in the United States during 2020 and the first half of 2021 was widely tipped to spill over to Europe but despite a flurry of activity before the holiday season, the market appears to have fizzled out.

  • U.S Dollar Stays Solid, Posts Third Straight Weekly Gains

    Accordingly, economic data coming out of the US will likely impact the Dollar over the remainder of the month, with a batch of positive developments expected to put pressure on the central bank to change gears at its next interest rate decision on November 3

  • Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren to Retire Earlier Than Planned

    Eric Rosengren was scheduled to retire in June 2022 in line with the Fed's mandatory retirement limit. He says he pushed the dates up to deal with a worsening kidney condition.

  • PBOC promises to protect consumers as Evergrande teeters

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's central bank vowed to protect consumers exposed to the housing market on Monday and injected more cash into the banking system, the clearest sign yet the authorities could move to contain contagion risks from ailing developer China Evergrande. Once the epitome of an era of helter-skelter borrowing and building in China, Evergrande has now become the poster child of a crackdown on developers' debts that has left investors large and small sweating on their exposure. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) made no mention of Evergrande in a statement posted to its website, which contained just a line on housing along with promises to make its monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate.

  • Stocks Waver; Oil Prices Near Three-Year High

    U.S. share benchmarks wobbled, bond yields rose and oil hit its highest level in nearly three years, as investors bet on further economic reopening but remained concerned about supply-chain disruptions.

  • How Facebook Switches Narratives to Put Us on Its Side

    Narrators like Mark Zuckerberg can reframe what the problem is and redefine who counts as 'us' in a fight between 'us and them,' write Anthea Roberts and Nicholas Lamp.