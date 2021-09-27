NorthStar Moving’s Annual Food Drive Provides Over 165,000 Meals to Feed Hungry Kids

NorthStar Moving thanks Compass Real Estate & Groundwork Coffee for their support to help feed growing number of hungry children in LA County

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced that their ninth annual “Let’s Send Hunger Packing” food drive raised $41,370 and collected boxes of food for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, providing 165,480 meals to feed hungry children in Los Angeles County.





"We are grateful for NorthStar Moving’s continued support as the need for food assistance in our community remains high," said President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Michael Flood. "Partnerships like this are so valuable as we work to alleviate hunger for people throughout Los Angeles County."





One out of four children in Los Angeles County are at risk of going to bed hungry. A daily decision for millions of families in LA County is choosing between buying food or paying for other crucial needs such as medicine, bills or childcare. Since the onset of the pandemic, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has worked tirelessly to keep up with the increase in demand for food from families. In 2020, 98.6% of the Food Bank’s revenue went directly to their programs and services that serve 900,000 people each month.





“I want to thank Groundwork Coffee and Compass Real Estate for once again partnering with us in a very challenging time,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “In nine years, we’ve raised more than 485,000 meals through our Let’s Send Hunger Packing food drive; and we will continue each and every year. In an era when the need is at its greatest, we are so grateful to everyone who helped make a difference in the lives of hungry children throughout the LA region. Fighting hunger is a year-round battle, please donate all year long to your local food bank. Just $23 per month helps provide a year’s worth of food to someone in need! All you need to do is click a button.”

Story continues

The 10th annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive will kick-off in Spring 2022.To continue to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in these unprecedented times and beyond, donations can be made here.







About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

CONTACT: Carrie Callahan NorthStar Moving Company 8002757767 carrie@nashcallahan.com



