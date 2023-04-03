U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

NorthStar Moving & Move for Hunger Reduce Food Waste at 2023 LA Marathon

NorthStar Moving Company
·3 min read
NorthStar Moving Company
NorthStar Moving Company

NorthStar Moving delivers unused food to Los Angeles Food Bank, providing healthy snacks for families

Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, has once again partnered with Move for Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, to ensure leftover food and water at the 2023 Los Angeles Marathon was not thrown away and wasted. NorthStar Moving gathered 1,669 pounds of leftover food from the LA marathon and delivered it to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. That is equivalent to 1,391 meals!

“As a long time partner, Northstar Moving has helped provide more than 660,000 meals to the community they serve,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “This recent food recovery at the LA Marathon is just another example of their commitment to fighting hunger and food waste.”

“For the sixth year, we are pleased to volunteer our team to be of service in such meaningful work; gathering thousands of pounds of food from the LA Marathon finish line and delivering it to the LA Food Bank for those that really need it,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “One in five people in Los Angeles County experience hunger. During this challenging time of rising food costs, the food bank needs all of us to contribute. There is never a reason to waste food. Together as a community, let’s move meals on to tables that need them. We will soon be kicking off our annual food drive to continue the needed support to the LA Food Bank. Please join us in the fight against hunger.”

NorthStar Moving has been working with Move for Hunger since 2010 and conducts an annual summer food drive, “Let’s Send Hunger Packing.” To learn more about NorthStar Moving’s hunger initiatives please visit www.northstarmoving.com/community.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

About Move for Hunger

Move For Hunger, a 501(c)(3), is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 34 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 32 million pounds of food to food banks - providing over 27 million meals for those in need.

Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at www.moveforhunger.org.

CONTACT: Carrie Callahan NorthStar Moving Company 8002757767 carrie@nashcallahan.com


