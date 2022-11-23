U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.43
    -3.52 (-4.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.00
    +11.10 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.54 (+2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0400
    +0.0093 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    -0.0520 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0173 (+1.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5470
    -1.6300 (-1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,531.96
    +410.21 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.23
    +1.65 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Northstar Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis on SEDAR for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com. The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community later today, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm PST / 5:00 pm EST. Details are provided below.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)
Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar, commented, "The third quarter of 2022 was one of our busiest quarters to date. We accomplished many milestones operationally, highlighted by the execution of a 5-year binding term sheet for 100% off-take of our asphalt from the Empower Calgary Facility with McAsphalt, a wholly owned subsidiary of the major international Paris-based conglomerate Colas, and the execution of a letter of intent for an off-take agreement with a major industrial customer for our US expansion. We believe these achievements, in combination with the 80-tonne purchase order from a major international asphalt roofing system manufacturer, demonstrate market demand for our product. Furthermore, we executed a binding term sheet for a strategic debt and equity financing transaction with Renewable U, in which commercial discussions between the Company and Renewable U continue to progress. In addition, we were awarded a patent by the US Patent & Trademark Office for the front-end process of our innovative technology which significantly strengthens our intellectual property portfolio. We look forward to expanding our patent portfolio in 2023."

Q3 2022 Highlights

  • August 2022 Announced receipt of the brokering license from Metro Vancouver.

  • August 2022 Announced the completion of a non-brokered private placement with Renewable U Energy Inc. ("Renewable U") for 1,250,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for gross proceeds of $500,000.

  • August 2022 Announced an update on operations at the Empower Pilot Facility and other corporate initiatives. The Company continues to focus its efforts on ramping up from steady state production to commercial production at the Empower Pilot Facility.

  • September 2022Announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent for a potential long-term 15-year lease for an industrial zoned property of 3.98 acres located in Greater Calgary, Alberta as the site for the Company's planned scale-up facility ("Empower Calgary Facility").

  • September 2022Announced the signing of a purchase order agreement with a major international manufacturer engaged in the production of asphalt roofing systems (the "Customer"). The Customer agreed to purchase 80 tonnes of liquid asphalt produced from reprocessed single-use asphalt shingles at the Company's Empower Pilot Facility at an undisclosed rate based on current market pricing for liquid asphalt.

Significant Events Subsequent to the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

  • October 2022Announced the signing of a binding term sheet with Renewable U for a strategic financing of debt and securities of $43.5 million, including common shares and secured convertible debentures for Northstar's proposed Phase 1 plan of building and constructing three scale-up asphalt shingle reprocessing facilities in Calgary, and as presently intended, both the greater Toronto area and the Pacific Northwest, USA. The Company issued 625,000 shares at $0.40 per share to Renewable U.

  • October 2022Announced the signing of a binding term sheet for a five-year off-take agreement with McAsphalt Industries Ltd. ("McAsphalt"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Colas Canada Inc., whereby Northstar will sell and McAsphalt will buy, on an exclusive basis, 100% of liquid asphalt production from the Company's Empower Calgary Facility.

  • November 2022Announced the issuance of a patent for the Company's front-end technology for reprocessing asphalt shingles by the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). This patent is expected to remain in force until 2042. Further, Northstar has filed follow-on continuation patent applications with the USPTO, as well as an application for patent approval in Canada and plans to file a Patent Cooperation Treaty international application.

  • November 2022Announced the first collection of previously landfill bound asphalt shingles at the Company's Empower Pilot Facility.

  • November 2022Announced a corporate and intellectual property update, and the details of the Q3 2022 financial results webcast.

  • November 2022Announced the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with a major industrial customer (the "US Customer"), where the US Customer has the exclusive right to purchase recycled asphalt from one or more of Northstar's future facilities in the United States ("U.S. Facilities"). Northstar and the US Customer also agreed that the price of the asphalt will be market based, including a location and quality differential. Further, the US Customer agreed that, so long as Northstar's asphalt meets its specifications, it will purchase 100% of the asphalt from Northstar's first location in the United States, up to the produced volume.

Virtual Investor Webcast Details

Topic: Northstar Clean Technologies Third Quarter Financial Results Webcast

Date: November 23, 2022

Time: 14:00 PST / 17:00 EST

Webcast URL: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016497132073/WN_KkEcr5DOTr2QW0j4GOFfEg

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session has ended, an archived version of the webcast will be available via the webcast URL above.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at both its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia and its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning: (i) the market demand for the Company's product; (ii) the expanding of the Company's patent portfolio in 2023 or at all; (iii) the construction of the Company's proposed scale-up and production facilitates in Calgary, Alberta, the greater Toronto area, Ontario, and the Pacific Northwest, USA; and (iv) the Company's ability to progress commercial discussions and enter into definitive agreements with respect to its potential strategic debt and equity financing transaction with Renewable U. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company as well as those risks and uncertainties which are more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 and in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-reports-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-301686356.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Wednesday

    Plenty of things have gone wrong for Nio (NYSE: NIO) shareholders recently. Nio's American depositary shares were still higher by 6.4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. This year was supposed to be somewhat of a breakout year for Nio.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Bouncing Higher Today

    During a volatile week, shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher Wednesday morning, recovering from the sell-off that occurred Monday after management announced another round of layoffs and the stock got downgraded by analysts. A Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday night showing that Carvana Chief Product Officer Daniel Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock for roughly $1 million on Monday seems to be giving the used car e-commerce stock a boost. It's no secret that Carvana is in the midst of a liquidity crisis that could force it into bankruptcy.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Why PagSeguro Plunged Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) were plummeting on Wednesday, declining about 18% as of 1:28 p.m. ET. The company, which is a payments processor for small and medium-sized merchants in Brazil, as well as a digital bank for Brazilian merchants and consumers alike, reported third-quarter earnings today. In the third quarter, PagSeguro's revenue rose 45% to just over 4 billion reals, which seems like a strong result, given all of the economic headwinds in Brazil and across the world.

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Why Silvergate Capital Stock Gained 10% on Wednesday

    Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had gained 10.1% as of 3:05 p.m. ET on heavy trading volume. The jump was a welcome respite from Silvergate's plunging price trend in recent weeks, as the crypto-friendly bank was hit by fallout from the FXT crypto exchange's financial meltdown. FTX-related concerns drove Silvergate's stock 26% lower between Nov. 7 and Tuesday's closing bell.

  • 12 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. One of the main aspects of investing in dividend stocks is the sheer focus […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • The FDA Just Approved Its Most Expensive Drug Ever — Sending UniQure Stock On A Warpath

    The FDA just approved its most expensive drug ever — a hemophilia gene therapy from Carlisle and UniQure — and QURE stock popped Wednesday.

  • Down 27% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Petrobras (PBR)

    Petrobras (PBR) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Is the stock market open on Black Friday? Thanksgiving week trading hours for major assets.

    Here's the trading schedule for stocks and the bond market as investors prepare for Thanksgiving.

  • 10 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Reddit stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Reddit, an online platform, caught the attention of investors last year with the […]

  • Trade Alert: The President Of Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX), Dennis Bristow, Has Just Spent US$4.0m Buying 3.3% More Shares

    Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President...

  • Coinbase Debt Was ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ for Crypto Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wake of the spectacular meltdown of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, many investors are looking for early warning signs that may have foretold the contagion that was about to unfold. One possibility? Coinbase Global Inc.’s junk bonds.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity

  • Carvana stock gets a boost as company insider buys big chunk of shares

    One of the C-suite executives at the Tempe-based online used-vehicle retailer bought a large chunk of company shares on the open market, typically a sign that management is confident that the share price will increase.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Better Buy: Netflix vs. Roku

    As streaming entertainment continues its secular growth story, which of these companies should investors consider adding to their portfolios?

  • Tesla Stock Jumps On Upgrade Amid Historic 2022 Pullback

    Analysts signal optimism about Tesla amid a yearlong pullback and concerns about Elon Musk's focus on Twitter.