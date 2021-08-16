U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.71
    +11.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,625.40
    +110.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,793.76
    -29.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.41
    -19.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.43
    -1.01 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2700
    -0.3000 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,199.79
    -527.55 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.56
    -37.02 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces August Distribution

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund (the “Fund”) today announced its August 2021 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units Class (collectively, the “Units”), payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of Units of record at August 31, 2021. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

  • C$0.10476 per Class A Unit, representing approximately C$1.26 per Unit on an annualized basis;

  • C$0.11056 per Class C Unit, representing approximately C$1.33 per Unit on an annualized basis;

  • C$0.10807 per Class F Unit, representing approximately C$1.30 per Unit on an annualized basis;

About Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund

The Fund is a “closed-end fund” established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Fund’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including with respect to the payment of distributions and the annualized pre-tax distribution yield. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Fund’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on the Fund’s estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Fund’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Fund’s final long-form prospectus dated September 29, 2020, which could cause the actual results and performance of the Fund to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what the Fund believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today and the Fund, except as required by applicable law, assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

To learn more about the Fund, visit www.northviewfund.com or contact:

Todd Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund

Tel:

(403) 531-0720

Email:

tcook@northviewfund.com

Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer

Northview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund

Tel:

(403) 531-0720

Email:

swalker@northviewfund.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Tesla falls on autopilot probe, Walmart earnings preview, Sonos jumps on patent case win

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • These Nasdaq Vaccine Stocks Are Feeling the Pain Monday

    Monday was a tough day for the stock market in general, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the brunt of the damage. As of just after noon EDT, the Nasdaq was down almost 1%, recovering only slightly from its worst levels of the day. Contributing to the Nasdaq's poor performance was a lot of downward pressure from one of the best-performing industries over the past year.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • Roblox results come in below Street expectations, shares decline

    Roblox Corp. declined in the extended session Monday after the social-gaming platform's results came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Trading At A 28% Discount?

    Does the August share price for Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • EV Startup Canoo Reports Deeper Loss But Preorders Climb

    Canoo missed second-quarter estimates as the EV startup looks to bring its first electric vehicle to market next year.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    AMD stock is on fire, but it faces a critical vulnerability.

  • 3 Reasons I Just Bought Amazon Stock

    Sometimes investing in stocks is simple. Find the best companies and buy shares whenever Wall Street turns negative on them. It can seem counterintuitive. How can the stocks with the best historical performance still produce great future returns? But winners keep winning.

  • Better Cloud Stock: Snowflake or Twilio

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are both high-growth cloud companies that have generated dazzling returns for investors. Snowflake's stock price has more than doubled since its IPO last September, while Twilio's stock has delivered a 23-bagger gain since its IP0 in mid-2016. Both companies simplify tasks for companies.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • News Flash: 8 Analysts Think Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Earnings Are Under Threat

    The analysts covering Cara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARA ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.