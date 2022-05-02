Northview Fund Announces Appointment of Kelly Smith as Trustee

Northview Fund

CALGARY, Alberta, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Fund (TSX.NHF.UN) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that effective May 2, 2022, Kelly Smith has been appointed as an independent trustee of the Fund. Ms. Smith has over 30 years of commercial real estate experience. Most recently, until January 2020, she was Chief Executive Officer of Strathallen Capital Corp., a fully integrated Canadian real estate management platform, focused on retail properties, with over C$1.4 billion in assets under management. Ms. Smith is currently a member of the board of trustees of TSX- listed CT REIT, TSX-V-listed Starlight U.S. Residential Fund, and the board of directors of the general partner of TSX-V-listed Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 2) Core Plus Fund, and an independent member of the investment committee for BRE Fund, part of BMO's Merchant Banking Group.

Ms. Smith was previously a member of the board of trustees of the formerly TSX-listed Agellan Commercial REIT. Ms. Smith holds both an M.B.A. (1991) and an H.B.A. (1986) from Western University (formerly the University of Western Ontario) and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

I am delighted that Kelly has agreed to join the board of trustees of the Fund," said Daniel Drimmer, Chairman of the board of trustees. “Kelly brings with her a wealth of real estate experience and we look forward to working closely with her to deliver on the Fund's objectives.”

The Fund also announced that effective May 2, 2022, Graham Rosenberg has resigned as a trustee of the Fund. “I would like to thank Graham for his service to the Northview board of trustees, including being a part of the Fund’s successful initial public offering in the fall of 2020,” said Mr. Drimmer, Chairman of the board of trustees. “Graham has been an important part of the Fund’s first year and a half, and on behalf of Northview, the Board and management, we thank him for his service.”

