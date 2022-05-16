U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,008.01
    -15.88 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,223.42
    +26.76 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,662.79
    -142.21 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.43
    -9.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.89
    +3.40 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +14.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.63 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0435
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    +0.0058 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0700
    -0.1150 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,117.56
    -877.83 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.04
    +424.36 (+174.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Northview Fund Announces May Distribution

Northview Fund
·2 min read
Northview Fund
Northview Fund

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Fund (the “Fund”) today announced its May 2022 cash distribution amounts on its outstanding Class A Units, Class C Units and Class F Units Class (collectively, the “Units”), payable on June 15, 2022 to holders of Units of record at May 31, 2022. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

  • C$0.10476 per Class A Unit, representing approximately C$1.26 per Unit on an annualized basis;

  • C$0.11056 per Class C Unit, representing approximately C$1.33 per Unit on an annualized basis;

  • C$0.10807 per Class F Unit, representing approximately C$1.30 per Unit on an annualized basis;

About Northview Fund

The Fund is a “closed-end fund” established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Fund’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including with respect to the payment of distributions, the annualized pre-tax distribution yield, and its proposed name change. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Fund’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on the Fund’s estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Fund’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, which could cause the actual results and performance of the Fund to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what the Fund believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today and the Fund, except as required by applicable law, assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

To learn more about the Fund, visit www.northviewfund.com or contact:

Todd Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Northview Fund
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: tcook@northviewfund.com

Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Northview Fund
Tel: (403) 531-0720
Email: swalker@northviewfund.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen close to 13% as of 12:37 p.m. ET Monday for no obvious reason, but as the company prepares to report earnings results after the market closes today. Backed by Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway, Nu is a digital bank disruptor in Latin America that first got its start by offering credit cards with no annual fees. Finance, analysts on average expect Nu to roughly break even in the quarter and report revenue of about $624 million.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%. Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end.

  • Should You Follow a Wall Street Whale Into Nio?

    Investors love to know what famous Wall Street billionaires are buying, and every quarter, the Form 13F filings they make with the Securities and Exchange Commission provide the public with just that information. Investors have been negative on the EV maker for a number of reasons, but Soros seems to think shares are a buy. Nio only made up about 1.3% of Soros' portfolio as of the end of Q1, but that filing was the first time the billionaire reported investing in Nio.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) dips 24% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Can Dutch Bros Bounce Back?

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank as much as 41% at the open, and settled with a 26% loss for the day after its first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The investment community had a hard time digesting news that labor and commodity inflation are wreaking havoc on the company's bottom line. Because it is a key input, dairy prices hit Dutch Bros hard when they rose 25% in March .

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    A Wall Street whale disclosed he has opened a position in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, and an analyst chimed in with a buy rating.

  • What's happening to tech stocks is 'kind of unheard of' — and 'we are not done,' analyst says

    The tech stock rout may not yet be over, warns one long-time sector analyst.