U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,956.37
    +207.80 (+5.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,715.37
    +1,201.43 (+3.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.15
    +760.97 (+7.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.93
    +107.53 (+6.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.21
    +0.38 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.00
    +45.30 (+2.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.43 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0206
    +0.0192 (+1.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1712
    +0.0351 (+3.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.2360
    -5.1740 (-3.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,746.82
    +1,771.48 (+11.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.28
    +38.99 (+10.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Northview Fund Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results, Including Strong Occupancy Gains and NOI Growth of 2.4%

Northview Fund
·12 min read
Northview Fund
Northview Fund

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Fund (“Northview” or the “Fund”) (NHF.UN – TSX), today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

All amounts in this news release are in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

 

 

 

“We achieved NOI growth of 2.4% in the third quarter of 2022, driven by improved multi-residential occupancy across the portfolio. Our team’s focus on residents’ customer service experience and operating efficiencies as well as improving economic conditions were the key drivers for the occupancy momentum from the prior quarter, including a 300 basis point improvement in Western Canada. These occupancy gains have helped offset continued inflationary pressures,” commented Mr. Todd Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Northview. “With the current rising interest rate environment, the Fund continues its mortgage refinance program with a goal of reducing the amount of floating rate debt on the credit facility.”

 

 

HIGHLIGHTS

  • For the third quarter of 2022, net operating income (“NOI”) increased by 2.4% relative to the third quarter of 2021, driven by an increase in multi-residential NOI of 4.0%. NOI growth was led by 12.7% in Atlantic Canada and 8.5% in Western Canada, as both regions experienced higher revenue due to increases in both occupancy and average monthly rent (“AMR”)(1). In addition, operating expenses in Atlantic Canada decreased due to a property tax rebate in New Brunswick, which reflected a 10% cap on property assessment increases for the 2022 taxation year. Northern Canada experienced slightly negative NOI growth of 2.6%, due to higher utilities and maintenance expenses related to higher security expense. NOI margin of 62.2% for the third quarter of 2022 represented a decline of 50 basis points (“bps”) relative to 62.7% for the third quarter of 2021 due to the increase in operating expenses.

  • Occupancy(1) of 92.1% for the multi-residential portfolio in the third quarter of 2022 represented an improvement of 230 bps compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by a 530-bps increase in occupancy in Western Canada. The occupancy improvement in Western Canada was achieved while increasing AMR through the reduction of lease incentives, contributing to the NOI growth of 2.4% in the current quarter. Northview continues to focus on enhancing operational effectiveness and improving resident attraction to deliver quality customer service.

  • AMR of $1,276 as at September 30, 2022 was slightly higher than $1,275 as at June 30, 2022 and $1,269 as at September 30, 2021, as AMR improved across all regions from both comparative periods.

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net and comprehensive income was $52.7 million, compared to net and comprehensive loss of $0.8 million for three months ended September 30, 2021. The change primarily related to fair value gain on investment properties, which was driven by a capitalization rate reduction in certain regions in Northern Canada and Atlantic Canada.

  • Funds from operations (“FFO”)(2) was $14.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, resulting in FFO per Unit(2) of $0.41, which were lower than $18.5 million and $0.51, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in FFO and FFO per Unit was mainly attributable to higher financing costs.

  • For the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, the FFO payout ratio(2) was 78.2%. For the period ended September 30, 2021, the FFO payout ratio was 70.7%. The increase in the FFO payout ratio was primarily attributable to the decrease in FFO as a result of higher financing costs.

  • Debt to gross book value(1) was 66.9% as at September 30, 2022, a decrease of 90 bps from 67.8% as at December 31, 2021, driven primarily by the fair value gain on investment properties recognized in the current quarter.

  • During the three months ended September 30, 2022, Northview completed $20.2 million of mortgage financing, excluding short-term financing, for multi-residential properties with a weighted average interest rate of 3.97% and an average term to maturity of 4.9 years. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Northview repaid $21.7 million and borrowed $16.0 million on the credit facility. As market conditions permit, Northview intends to continue to leverage availability of financing on its properties to minimize interest rate exposure, as mortgage financing is expected to be used to repay borrowings on the credit facility.

(1) See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of this news release.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of this news release.

FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND OPERATING RESULTS

(thousands of dollars, except as indicated)

As at
September 30, 2022

As at
December 31, 2021

Total assets

        1,916,620

1,853,096

Total liabilities, excluding net assets attributable to Unitholders

        1,375,684

1,357,746

Total liabilities, net assets attributable to Unitholders

        1,915,474

1,852,184

Total non-current liabilities, excluding net assets attributable to Unitholders

        1,065,887

570,239

Mortgages payable

        847,867

808,842

Debt to gross book value(1)

        66.9%

67.8%

 

 

 

Weighted average mortgage interest rate

        3.19%

2.87%

Weighted average term to maturity (years)

        2.6

2.7

Weighted average capitalization rate

        7.18%

7.44%

Multi-residential occupancy(1)

        92.1%

90.2%

AMR ($)(1)

        1,276

1,272

Number of multi-residential suites

        11,121

11,121

Number of execusuites

        200

200

Commercial sq. ft.

        1,131,730

1,131,730

 

 

 

Number of Units outstanding (‘000s)(1)

        35,917

35,917


 

Three Months Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

(thousands of dollars, except as indicated)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Revenue

        49,703

 

48,172

 

        147,241

 

143,701

 

NOI

        30,904

 

30,189

 

        84,163

 

84,751

 

NOI margin

        62.2%

 

62.7%

 

        57.2%

 

59.0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows provided by operating activities

        9,443

 

13,572

 

        31,365

 

39,213

 

Distributions declared to Unitholders

        11,287

 

11,287

 

        33,863

 

33,863

 

Monthly distributions declared per Unit – weighted average ($/Unit)

        0.1091

 

0.1092

 

        0.1091

 

0.1092

 

Class A Unit ($/Unit)

        0.1048

 

0.1048

 

        0.1048

 

0.1048

 

Class C Unit ($/Unit)

        0.1106

 

0.1106

 

        0.1106

 

0.1106

 

Class F Unit ($/Unit)

        0.1081

 

0.1081

 

        0.1081

 

0.1081

 

FFO payout ratio – trailing twelve months(2)(3)

        78.2%

 

70.7%

 

        78.2%

 

70.7%

 

AFFO payout ratio – trailing twelve months(2)(3)

        99.5%

 

85.6%

 

        99.5%

 

85.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net and comprehensive loss

        52,707

 

839

 

        45,683

 

(3,136

)

Net and comprehensive loss per Unit ($/Unit)

        1.47

 

0.02

 

        1.27

 

(0.09

)

FFO(2)

        14,553

 

18,479

 

        41,655

 

49,284

 

FFO per Unit ($/Unit)(2)

        0.41

 

0.51

 

        1.16

 

1.37

 

AFFO(2)

        11,353

 

15,680

 

        32,056

 

40,887

 

AFFO per Unit ($/Unit)(2)

        0.32

 

0.44

 

        0.89

 

1.14

 

(1) See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of this news release.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of this news release.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Certain measures in this earnings release do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and may, therefore, be considered non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, or other measures and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided to enhance the readers’ overall understanding of our current financial condition and financial performance. They are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of our ongoing operations and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between periods. These measures include widely accepted measures of performance for Canadian real estate investment trusts; however, the measures are not defined by GAAP. In addition, these measures are subject to the interpretation of definitions by the preparers of financial statements and may not be applied consistently between real estate entities. These measures include:

  • Non-GAAP Measures: Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) and funds from operations (“FFO”)

  • Non-GAAP Ratios: AFFO payout ratio, AFFO per Unit, FFO payout ratio, FFO per Unit

  • Capital Management Measures: Debt to gross book value

  • Other Key Performance Indicators: AMR, occupancy, Units outstanding

For information on the most directly comparable GAAP measures, composition of the measures, a description of how Northview uses these measures, and an explanation of how these measures provide useful information to investors, refer to the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of Northview’s management discussion and analysis as at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, available on Northview’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which is incorporated by reference into this news release.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

The following table reconciles FFO and AFFO from net and comprehensive income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure as presented in the financial statements:

 

Three Months Ended
September 30

Nine Months Ended
September 30

(thousands of dollars, except where indicated)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Net and comprehensive income (loss)

        52,707

 

839

 

        45,683

 

(3,136

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Distributions to Unitholders

        11,287

 

11,287

 

        33,863

 

33,863

 

Depreciation

        751

 

765

 

        2,289

 

2,301

 

Fair value (gain) loss on investment properties

        (50,249

)

5,586

 

        (40,309

)

15,384

 

Transaction costs

        —

 

 

        —

 

866

 

Other(1)

        57

 

2

 

        129

 

6

 

FFO

        14,553

 

18,479

 

        41,655

 

49,284

 

Maintenance capex reserve – multi-residential

        (2,963

)

(2,747

)

        (8,889

)

(8,241

)

Maintenance capex reserve – commercial

        (237

)

(52

)

        (710

)

(156

)

AFFO

        11,353

 

15,680

 

        32,056

 

40,887

 

FFO per Unit ($/Unit)

        0.41

 

0.51

 

        1.16

 

1.37

 

FFO payout ratio – trailing twelve months(2)

        78.2%

 

70.7%

 

        78.2%

 

70.7%

 

AFFO per Unit ($/Unit)

        0.32

 

0.44

 

        0.89

 

1.14

 

AFFO payout ratio – trailing twelve months(2)

        99.5%

 

85.6%

 

        99.5%

 

85.6%

 

Number of Units outstanding (‘000s)

        35,917

 

35,917

 

        35,917

 

35,917

 


(1) “Other” is comprised of non-controlling interest, amortization of other long-term assets, amortization of tenant inducements, gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment, and fair value adjustments for non-controlling interest and equity investments.
(2) Comparative information calculated for the period November 2, 2020, the date on which Northview began operations, to September 30, 2021.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Northview’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the notes thereto, and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, can be found on Northview’s website at www.northviewfund.com or www.sedar.com.

ABOUT NORTHVIEW FUND

Northview is a closed-end fund established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning, and operating a portfolio of income-producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business and financial outlook of Northview. Statements that reflect Northview’s current objectives, plans, goals, and strategies are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking information. In some instances, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terms such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potentially”, “starting”, “beginning”, “begun”, “moving”, “continue”, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the recapitalization event, the effects of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on Northview’s business, future maintenance expenditures, financing and the availability of financing, future economic conditions, liquidity and capital resources, market trends, future operating efficiencies, tenant incentives, and occupancy levels. Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not meant to provide guarantees of future performance or results. These cautionary statements qualify all of the statements and information contained in this news release incorporating forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is made as of November 10, 2022 and is based on information available to management as of that date. Management believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information is based upon information and reasonable assumptions available at the time they are made; however, management can give no assurance that the actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of a new competitive supply of real estate which may become available through construction; Northview’s ability to maintain occupancy and the timely lease or re-lease of multi-residential suites, execusuites, and commercial space at current market rates; tenant defaults; changes in interest rates; Northview’s qualification as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”); changes in operating costs; governmental regulations and taxation; fluctuations in commodity prices; and the availability of financing. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to Northview, or those risks and uncertainties that Northview currently believes to be not material, may also adversely affect Northview. Northview cautions readers that this list of factors is not exhaustive and that should certain risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying estimates or assumptions prove incorrect, actual events, performance, and results may vary materially from those expected. Except as specifically required by applicable Canadian law, Northview assumes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances.

To learn more about Northview, visit www.northviewfund.com or contact:

Todd Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer

Northview Fund

Northview Fund

Tel:

(403) 531-0720

Tel:

(403) 531-0720

Email:

tcook@northviewfund.com

Email:

swalker@northviewfund.com


(1) “Other” is comprised of non-controlling interest, amortization of other long-term assets, amortization of tenant inducements, gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment, and fair value adjustments for non-controlling interest and equity investments.
(2) Comparative information calculated for the period November 2, 2020, the date on which Northview began operations, to September 30, 2021.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Why Cano Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) were crashing 31.6% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET on Thursday. The steep decline came after the primary care provider announced its third-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday. The consensus among analysts surveyed by Refinitiv was for Cano to record a net loss of $0.05 per share.

  • Why Magnite Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the supply side ad-tech company, were soaring today after it beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report and also benefited from the lower-than-expected inflation reading this morning. Magnite, which helps publishers optimize their digital ad inventory, said revenue, excluding traffic-acquisition costs (ex-TAC) in the quarter, increased 12% to $127.7 million, which was better than analyst estimates at $124.2 million.

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • Why Home Depot Stock Was Up on Thursday

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shareholders outpaced a soaring market on Thursday. Investors also gained a bit more confidence about the retailer's upcoming earnings report. The main factor driving Home Depot's shares higher was news that inflation cooled slightly in October.

  • Why Shares of Visa, Mastercard, and Blackstone Are Rising Today

    Investors cheered October inflation data, which showed that consumer price growth is starting to slow.

  • FTX Latest: Employees Try to Sell Assets With Bankman-Fried Away

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX .com founder Sam Bankman-Fried said Thursday that he’s closing Alameda Research, the trading house at the center of speculation about whether his crypto exchange mishandled customer funds. Trading may be halted in a few days on FTX US, the platform’s domestic operation.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns

  • Is Disney Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of Disney have fallen after earnings, but investors shouldn't be surprised by the company spending on streaming. Does the market's short-term view make this a long-term buy? Travis and Jason discuss in this video.

  • Nasdaq, Dow soar ahead of the closing bell

    Markets reporter Ines Ferre examines how high stocks are climbing ahead of the day's closing bell, as well as sector gains and Nasdaq leaders.

  • Qualcomm's 2023 Outlook Is No Surprise: Time to Buy the Dip

    Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) already-bad stock performance in 2022 just got worse. Qualcomm's growth is taking a breather after the surge it experienced over the last few years, and many investors concluded shares aren't worth owning right now. When Qualcomm gave its last earnings update on Nov. 2, the weak smartphone market was no grand revelation.

  • Why Good Inflation News Has Upstart, SoFi, and Ally Shares Rising Today

    The market zoomed higher this morning after a better-than-expected inflation report showed that consumer prices finally might be easing. Bond yields dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped more than 880 points as of this writing, while the Nasdaq Composite was up nearly 5.6%. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender powered by artificial intelligence (AI), traded more than 17% higher as of 10:50 a.m. ET today.

  • Why Tesla, Lucid, and Fisker Shares All Jumped Today

    Quarterly reports have given electric vehicle (EV) investors plenty to look at recently. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has led the way, perhaps for non-business-related reasons. A jump in several stocks in the EV sector today may be due to more general economic news, but some of those are outperforming even the mammoth 6% gain the Nasdaq Composite index is seeing.

  • Dow gets more than 400-point boost from just 4 stocks

    Shares of four of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components are seeing price gains of more than $10, which are adding more than 400 points to the price-weighted index. Shares of Home Depot Inc. powered up $24.01, or 8.4%, to add 158 points to the Dow's price; Microsoft Corp. rose $13.78, or 6.1% to provide a 91-point boost; Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gained $11.93, or 3.3%, to add 79 points; and Salesforce Inc. climbed $11.25, or 7.9%, to add 74 points. Combined, those stocks were adding 402 p

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here's How High It Could Rally

    Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Are Glowing Green Today

    Canadian marijuana stocks are having a moment in the sun today. Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are up by a healthy 7.4%, while Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is higher by 14.3%, and Tilray Brands' (NASDAQ: TLRY) equity is in the green by 5.6%, as of 12:35 p.m. ET Thursday. The U.S. Labor Department announced this morning that the Cosumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 7.7% in October relative to the same month a year ago, which represents the smallest rise in the CPI so far this year.

  • The Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy With $100

    If you are looking for yield in the energy sector, these five sub-$100 stocks are all worth a close look.

  • Why Carnival Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) soared in Thursday's trading thanks to better-than-expected inflation data. The cruise line company's share price closed out the day up 14.3%, while the S&P 500 index ended the daily session with a 5.5% gain. The latest data from the U.S. Labor Department showed that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% on a sequential basis and 7.7% year over year in October, significantly below the 0.6% sequential increase and 7.9% annual increase that had been forecasted by economists.

  • Plug Power Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$188.6m (up 31% from 3Q 2021...

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 27.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?