U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,587.87
    -74.98 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,381.61
    -530.20 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,602.02
    -291.74 (-1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,121.49
    -40.96 (-1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.00
    +1.18 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.76 (+3.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    -0.0069 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8470
    +0.0750 (+4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    -0.0070 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5910
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,570.98
    -849.36 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.85
    -17.54 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.67
    -39.56 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Northwest Arkansas Gastroenterologists Join GI Alliance

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">GI Alliance grows Arkansas presence</span>

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization and largest independent provider of GI care in Arkansas, announced a new partnership with an exceptional group of Northwest Arkansas gastroenterologists. This collaboration expands GI Alliance's Arkansas footprint to the Fayetteville, Bentonville, and Rogers regions. The new group of providers have assumed the name GI Alliance of Arkansas and, coupled with GI Alliance's GastroArkansas practices in Little Rock, Bryant, and Conway will become Arkansas's largest GI physician network.

GI Alliance (PRNewsfoto/GI Alliance)
GI Alliance (PRNewsfoto/GI Alliance)

We are pleased to welcome patient-focused and well-respected colleagues in Northwest Arkansas to GI Alliance.

Formerly affiliated with the multi-specialty practice, Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas (MANA), the group of Northwest Arkansas providers includes six board-certified gastroenterologists and three advanced practice providers and has been leading the region in GI care for over 20 years.

"We are pleased to welcome patient-focused and well-respected colleagues in Northwest Arkansas to GI Alliance," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "These physicians will continue to advance our commitment in providing high-quality, cost-effective care to the communities we serve."

"Our partnership with GI Alliance provides significant infrastructure, ancillary resources, and operational support to our growing market," said Dr. Kevin O'Keefe. "Our patients will benefit through our ability to focus our efforts on ensuring the best patient experience possible."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 660 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. GI Alliance practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

Contact: Dee Dee Brooks
GI Alliance 214.998.3434
deedee.brooks@GIAlliance.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-arkansas-gastroenterologists-join-gi-alliance-301462905.html

SOURCE GI Alliance

Recommended Stories

  • EUR/USD Tests Support At 1.1400

    EUR/USD faced resistance near 1.1420 and pulled back towards the support at 1.1400.

  • Five things to know about Credit Suisse's new chairman Lehmann

    He will be replaced by Axel Lehmann, who joined the Credit Suisse board in October to head its risk committee following a series of scandals. Lehmann, 62, joined Credit Suisse's board in October 2021 to become head of its Risk Committee. In 2016 he was appointed UBS's chief operating officer, a post he held for two years before becoming jointly president of Personal and Corporate Banking and president of UBS Switzerland between 2018 and 2021.

  • Banking & Finance Roundup: Atlanta Fed appoints South Florida executives to its board of directors

    The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta appointed two prominent South Florida executives to its board of directors. Abel L. Iglesias, president and COO of Coral Gables-based Professional Bank, was elected by Group 2 member banks as a Class A director. Iglesias joined Professional Bank in 2013 and previously served as its executive VP and chief lending officer.

  • U.S. hedge fund Farallon calls on Toshiba to get two-thirds of shareholders to back break-up

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Farallon Capital Management on Tuesday urged Toshiba Corp to secure the legally required support of two-thirds of its shareholders before the Japanese industrial conglomerate continues with a controversial plan to split in three. U.S. hedge fund Farallon, Toshiba's third-largest shareholder with a stake of more than 6%, joined the second-largest investor 3D Investment Partners in demanding a higher threshold for the break-up plan. Since Toshiba is nearly 30% owned by foreign funds, many of which appear to oppose the split, setting the 67% bar could force the conglomerate to ditch its plan.

  • Credit Suisse’s António Horta-Osório Lost Board Support Over Covid-19 Rules Breach

    The chairman’s jet use also raised concerns, with some board members fearing he lacked credibility to fix what had come to be seen as the bank’s broken culture.

  • Business People On The Move in Palm Beach County

    Local business people moving up within their industry or standing out in the community.

  • Credit Suisse chairman resigns after internal investigation

    Credit Suisse says its chairman has resigned following an internal investigation that reportedly turned up that he had violated quarantine rules intended to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the latest upheaval at the top-drawer Swiss bank that has faced an array of recent troubles, including bad bets on hedge funds and an internal spying scandal. Axel Lehmann, a Swiss national and former executive at rival bank UBS who joined the Credit Suisse board in October, will take over as chairman.

  • The Bay Names a Chief Customer Officer

    Alexander Meyer will oversee a range of functions including marketing at both thebay.com and the Hudson's Bay store chain.

  • Struggling Credit Suisse ousts chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio after Covid quarantine probe

    Credit Suisse Group’s chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio resigned after just nine months in the role, following a series of missteps including reported breaches of Swiss and UK quarantine rules that eroded confidence in his leadership (Bloomberg). The bank named board member Axel P. Lehmann as Horta-Osorio’s replacement, effective immediately. The Lisbon-born 57-year-old, who has British citizenship, bowed out from Lloyds in April with a £2.1 billion first-quarter profits haul.

  • Industry Moves: Nordstrom Names Women’s Designer Fashion & Editorial Director + More

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Credit Suisse turns to a Swiss candidate to repair its reputation from latest mishap

    Credit Suisse turned to a Swiss candidate for the second time in two years for a top role at the bank as it struggles to repair its reputation after a series of trading and personnel scandals, writes Bloomberg. The lender picked Zurich insider Axel Lehmann, 62, as its new chairman after Antonio Horta-Osorio was forced to resign following quarantine breaks after just nine months in charge. Lehmann’s task now is to restore confidence in the institution after the failures of the past year made it the worst-performing major bank stock in the region.

  • Credit Suisse chief quits over Covid rules breach

    The chairman of Credit Suisse resigned Monday over Covid quarantine violations, leaving the bank's new risk committee chief holding the reins and tasked with trying to stabilise the scandal-hit institution.

  • Royce Mendes joins Desjardins as Managing Director and Head of Macro Strategy

    Desjardins is pleased to welcome Royce Mendes to its economics team as Managing Director and Head of Macro Strategy. Mendes will report to Jimmy Jean, who held the position before being named Vice-President and Chief Economist in May 2021.

  • DAZN Rejigs Leadership, Appoints Shay Segev as Sole CEO

    DAZN Group has rejigged its leadership structure, appointing Shay Segev as its sole CEO. Segev joined the sports streamer in June 2021. Prior to DAZN, he was the CEO of Entain, a FTSE 100 company, which he grew from a small entrepreneurial business in 2016 into a market leader with a capitalization of £10 billion. […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Koch Engineered Solutions Acquires DEPCOM Power to Build New Industry Platform in Renewables and Electrical Infrastructure Value Chain

    DEPCOM’s full-service solar power solutions will be central to Koch Industries’ development of renewable electric generation platform

  • Binance Ties Up With Bangkok Billionaire on Thai Crypto Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. reached an agreement with Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi’s Gulf Energy Development PCL to study a digital asset exchange in the Southeast Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateStocks Extend Drop in Broad Selloff; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapOne of the World’s We

  • Blank Check Firms in Singapore Test Alternative to U.S. Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Two special purpose acquisition companies are set to start trading in Singapore this week, in a test of an alternative to the U.S. for the increasingly popular vehicles. The challenge now for the city-state is to attract others and cement its position as one of the earliest Asian markets to embrace SPACs.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the Wo

  • Gold Steady as Investors Weigh Policy Outlook Against Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied after its best week in two months as traders weigh the outlook for monetary policy against the threat posed by a fresh coronavirus wave in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateSurging Bond Yields Send Nasdaq F