Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $28.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $12.0 million, or 29.7%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $40.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were 7.17% and 0.80% compared to 10.61% and 1.17% for the same quarter last year.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2022. This is the 110th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.
Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, added, "During the quarter we successfully deployed a portion of our liquidity by purchasing two separate loan packages to augment our own loan production and to capitalize on higher market yields. These purchases included a $72 million small business equipment finance pool and a $138 million one- to four-family jumbo mortgage package. We are also very pleased to report a continued favorable trend in expense management over the past five quarters which will be further enhanced by the previously announced consolidation of another 20 branches in early April with expected annual expense savings of approximately $8.0 million. Asset quality metrics also continue to improve from March of last year with nonperforming and classified assets declining by $100.4 million and $147.9 million, respectively, and total delinquency and net charge-offs falling below pre-pandemic levels."
Mr. Seiffert continued "During the quarter our net interest income and net interest margin were once again impacted by the low interest rate environment and excess balance sheet liquidity, but we are encouraged by the recent increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve with market expectations of more rate increases throughout the remainder of the year."
Net interest income decreased by $9.8 million, or 9.8%, to $90.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $100.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due to a $14.1 million, or 13.8%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable. This decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $507.7 million, or 4.9%, in the average balance of loans in addition to a reduction in the yield on loans to 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 4.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Also, contributing to the reduction in yield and interest income on loans, was PPP fee accretion of just $1.2 million during the current quarter compared to $4.8 million in the same quarter last year. Partially offsetting this decrease in interest income was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.8 million, or 32.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 0.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as a result of low market interest rates over the past year. Partially offsetting the decline in deposit interest rates was growth in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $180.2 million, or 1.9%. The net effect of these changes, as well as the continued build of excess liquidity, caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 2.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 3.18% for the same quarter last year.
The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $147.9 million, or 31.6%, to $319.9 million, or 3.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2022 from $467.7 million, or 4.51% of total loans, at March 31, 2021. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $75.4 million, or just 0.74% of loans receivable, at March 31, 2022 from $122.8 million, or 1.18% of gross loans, at March 31, 2021. In addition, net charge-offs were just 0.06% during the current quarter compared to 0.19% during the same quarter last year. As a result of these improvements in asset quality, the Company once again recognized a negative provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a $5.6 million credit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Noninterest income decreased by $6.2 million, or 19.4%, to $25.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $32.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $4.6 million, or 75.7%, to $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market. In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.5 million, or 100.0% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the sale of the insurance business during the second quarter of 2021.
Noninterest expense decreased by $4.2 million, or 4.9%, to $81.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $86.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease primarily resulted from a $2.0 million, or 43.8%, decrease in professional services to $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the use of third-party experts to recruit talent and assist with our digital strategy rollout in the prior year. Also contributing to this favorable variance was a decrease of $1.0 million, or 11.5%, in premises and occupancy costs to $7.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $8.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to the cost savings from the prior year's branch optimization initiative. Lastly, other expense decreased $1.0 million, or 29.8%, to $2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $3.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the increase in the discount rate used to calculate our pension liability and related pension expense. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense of $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to the branch optimization initiative announced during the fourth quarter of 2021.
The provision for income taxes decreased by $4.0 million, or 34.4%, to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in income before taxes in the current year.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2022, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
March 31,
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,161,006
1,279,259
979,290
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,542,170, $1,565,002 and $1,430,352, respectively)
1,442,098
1,548,592
1,430,131
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $677,376, $751,513 and $593,232, respectively)
737,730
768,154
604,284
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
3,340,834
3,596,005
3,013,705
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale
19,272
25,056
46,270
Residential mortgage loans
3,102,617
2,969,564
2,925,408
Home equity loans
1,286,520
1,319,931
1,407,524
Consumer loans
1,895,981
1,838,748
1,554,355
Commercial real estate loans
2,959,893
3,015,484
3,289,436
Commercial loans
874,751
847,609
1,145,047
Total loans receivable
10,139,034
10,016,392
10,368,040
Allowance for credit losses
(99,295)
(102,241)
(123,997)
Loans receivable, net
10,039,739
9,914,151
10,244,043
FHLB stock, at cost
13,318
14,184
21,861
Accrued interest receivable
26,268
25,599
28,732
Real estate owned, net
929
873
1,738
Premises and equipment, net
149,970
156,524
158,784
Bank-owned life insurance
254,109
256,213
252,599
Goodwill
380,997
380,997
382,356
Other intangible assets, net
11,654
12,836
18,342
Other assets
155,585
144,126
148,196
Total assets
$ 14,373,403
14,501,508
14,270,356
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,128,849
3,099,526
3,000,019
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,891,622
2,940,442
2,826,461
Money market deposit accounts
2,680,613
2,629,882
2,521,881
Savings deposits
2,367,438
2,303,760
2,229,214
Time deposits
1,251,878
1,327,555
1,535,519
Total deposits
12,320,400
12,301,165
12,113,094
Borrowed funds
121,436
139,093
253,617
Subordinated debt
123,670
123,575
—
Junior subordinated debentures
129,119
129,054
128,859
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
44,022
44,582
44,024
Accrued interest payable
563
1,804
659
Other liabilities
110,681
178,664
189,109
Total liabilities
12,849,891
12,917,937
12,729,362
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,686,373, 126,612,183 and 127,222,648 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,267
1,266
1,272
Additional paid-in capital
1,012,308
1,010,405
1,018,822
Retained earnings
612,481
609,529
571,612
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(102,544)
(37,629)
(50,712)
Total shareholders' equity
1,523,512
1,583,571
1,540,994
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,373,403
14,501,508
14,270,356
Equity to assets
10.60 %
10.92 %
10.80 %
Tangible common equity to assets*
8.09 %
8.43 %
8.22 %
Book value per share
$ 12.03
12.51
12.11
Tangible book value per share*
$ 8.93
9.40
8.96
Closing market price per share
$ 13.51
14.16
14.45
Full time equivalent employees
2,268
2,332
2,443
Number of banking offices
170
170
170
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 88,174
95,295
97,475
95,255
102,318
Mortgage-backed securities
6,360
5,743
5,840
5,680
4,200
Taxable investment securities
677
640
649
693
634
Tax-free investment securities
674
688
628
594
575
FHLB stock dividends
81
82
71
138
116
Interest-earning deposits
467
467
352
192
183
Total interest income
96,433
102,915
105,015
102,552
108,026
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,751
4,295
4,540
4,773
5,514
Borrowed funds
2,059
1,964
2,056
2,050
2,054
Total interest expense
5,810
6,259
6,596
6,823
7,568
Net interest income
90,623
96,656
98,419
95,729
100,458
Provision for credit losses
(1,481)
(1,909)
(4,354)
—
(5,620)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
92,104
98,565
102,773
95,729
106,078
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(2)
(4)
(46)
(105)
(21)
Service charges and fees
13,067
13,500
13,199
12,744
12,394
Trust and other financial services income
7,012
6,820
7,182
7,435
6,484
Insurance commission income
—
—
44
1,043
2,546
Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net
(29)
71
247
166
(42)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,983
1,343
1,332
1,639
1,736
Mortgage banking income
1,465
2,120
3,941
3,811
6,020
Gain on sale of insurance business
—
—
—
25,327
—
Other operating income
2,244
3,192
3,287
2,648
2,836
Total noninterest income
25,740
27,042
29,186
54,708
31,953
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
46,917
48,691
49,063
48,894
47,239
Premises and occupancy costs
7,797
7,104
7,745
7,410
8,814
Office operations
3,383
3,144
4,143
3,317
3,165
Collections expense
520
602
411
303
616
Processing expenses
12,548
13,639
13,517
15,151
13,456
Marketing expenses
2,128
2,054
2,102
2,101
1,980
Federal deposit insurance premiums
1,129
1,131
1,184
1,353
1,307
Professional services
2,573
4,513
4,295
4,231
4,582
Amortization of intangible assets
1,183
1,205
1,321
1,433
1,594
Real estate owned expense
37
44
94
85
75
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
1,374
2,812
—
632
9
Other expenses
2,355
1,346
2,227
1,422
3,354
Total noninterest expense
81,944
86,285
86,102
86,332
86,191
Income before income taxes
35,900
39,322
45,857
64,105
51,840
Income tax expense
7,613
9,266
10,794
15,138
11,603
Net income
$ 28,287
30,056
35,063
48,967
40,237
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.22
0.24
0.28
0.38
0.32
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.22
0.24
0.27
0.38
0.32
Annualized return on average equity
7.17 %
7.65 %
8.86 %
12.58 %
10.61 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.80 %
0.82 %
0.97 %
1.37 %
1.17 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
10.14 %
10.02 %
11.92 %
16.66 %
14.31 %
Efficiency ratio **
68.22 %
66.51 %
66.44 %
67.35 %
63.88 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets ***
2.23 %
2.25 %
2.33 %
2.35 %
2.45 %
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
*** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 1,884
1,354
2,015
189
164
Home equity loans
1,376