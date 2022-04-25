Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $28.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $12.0 million, or 29.7%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $40.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were 7.17% and 0.80% compared to 10.61% and 1.17% for the same quarter last year.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2022. This is the 110th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.

Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, added, "During the quarter we successfully deployed a portion of our liquidity by purchasing two separate loan packages to augment our own loan production and to capitalize on higher market yields. These purchases included a $72 million small business equipment finance pool and a $138 million one- to four-family jumbo mortgage package. We are also very pleased to report a continued favorable trend in expense management over the past five quarters which will be further enhanced by the previously announced consolidation of another 20 branches in early April with expected annual expense savings of approximately $8.0 million. Asset quality metrics also continue to improve from March of last year with nonperforming and classified assets declining by $100.4 million and $147.9 million, respectively, and total delinquency and net charge-offs falling below pre-pandemic levels."

Mr. Seiffert continued "During the quarter our net interest income and net interest margin were once again impacted by the low interest rate environment and excess balance sheet liquidity, but we are encouraged by the recent increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve with market expectations of more rate increases throughout the remainder of the year."

Net interest income decreased by $9.8 million, or 9.8%, to $90.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $100.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due to a $14.1 million, or 13.8%, decrease in interest income on loans receivable. This decrease in interest income on loans was due to a decrease of $507.7 million, or 4.9%, in the average balance of loans in addition to a reduction in the yield on loans to 3.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 4.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Also, contributing to the reduction in yield and interest income on loans, was PPP fee accretion of just $1.2 million during the current quarter compared to $4.8 million in the same quarter last year. Partially offsetting this decrease in interest income was a decrease in interest expense on deposits of $1.8 million, or 32.0%, primarily due to a decrease in our cost of our interest-bearing liabilities to 0.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 0.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as a result of low market interest rates over the past year. Partially offsetting the decline in deposit interest rates was growth in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $180.2 million, or 1.9%. The net effect of these changes, as well as the continued build of excess liquidity, caused the Company's net interest margin to decrease to 2.75% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from 3.18% for the same quarter last year.

The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $147.9 million, or 31.6%, to $319.9 million, or 3.15% of total loans, at March 31, 2022 from $467.7 million, or 4.51% of total loans, at March 31, 2021. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $75.4 million, or just 0.74% of loans receivable, at March 31, 2022 from $122.8 million, or 1.18% of gross loans, at March 31, 2021. In addition, net charge-offs were just 0.06% during the current quarter compared to 0.19% during the same quarter last year. As a result of these improvements in asset quality, the Company once again recognized a negative provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a $5.6 million credit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Noninterest income decreased by $6.2 million, or 19.4%, to $25.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $32.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $4.6 million, or 75.7%, to $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market. In addition, there was a decrease in insurance commission income of $2.5 million, or 100.0% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the sale of the insurance business during the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense decreased by $4.2 million, or 4.9%, to $81.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $86.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease primarily resulted from a $2.0 million, or 43.8%, decrease in professional services to $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $4.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the use of third-party experts to recruit talent and assist with our digital strategy rollout in the prior year. Also contributing to this favorable variance was a decrease of $1.0 million, or 11.5%, in premises and occupancy costs to $7.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $8.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to the cost savings from the prior year's branch optimization initiative. Lastly, other expense decreased $1.0 million, or 29.8%, to $2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $3.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due to the increase in the discount rate used to calculate our pension liability and related pension expense. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense of $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 due to the branch optimization initiative announced during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The provision for income taxes decreased by $4.0 million, or 34.4%, to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2022, Northwest operated 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,161,006

1,279,259

979,290

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,542,170, $1,565,002 and $1,430,352, respectively) 1,442,098

1,548,592

1,430,131

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $677,376, $751,513 and $593,232, respectively) 737,730

768,154

604,284

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 3,340,834

3,596,005

3,013,705

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 19,272

25,056

46,270

Residential mortgage loans 3,102,617

2,969,564

2,925,408

Home equity loans 1,286,520

1,319,931

1,407,524

Consumer loans 1,895,981

1,838,748

1,554,355

Commercial real estate loans 2,959,893

3,015,484

3,289,436

Commercial loans 874,751

847,609

1,145,047

Total loans receivable 10,139,034

10,016,392

10,368,040

Allowance for credit losses (99,295)

(102,241)

(123,997)

Loans receivable, net 10,039,739

9,914,151

10,244,043

FHLB stock, at cost 13,318

14,184

21,861

Accrued interest receivable 26,268

25,599

28,732

Real estate owned, net 929

873

1,738

Premises and equipment, net 149,970

156,524

158,784

Bank-owned life insurance 254,109

256,213

252,599

Goodwill 380,997

380,997

382,356

Other intangible assets, net 11,654

12,836

18,342

Other assets 155,585

144,126

148,196

Total assets $ 14,373,403

14,501,508

14,270,356

Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Liabilities













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,128,849

3,099,526

3,000,019

Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,891,622

2,940,442

2,826,461

Money market deposit accounts 2,680,613

2,629,882

2,521,881

Savings deposits 2,367,438

2,303,760

2,229,214

Time deposits 1,251,878

1,327,555

1,535,519

Total deposits 12,320,400

12,301,165

12,113,094

Borrowed funds 121,436

139,093

253,617

Subordinated debt 123,670

123,575

—

Junior subordinated debentures 129,119

129,054

128,859

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 44,022

44,582

44,024

Accrued interest payable 563

1,804

659

Other liabilities 110,681

178,664

189,109

Total liabilities 12,849,891

12,917,937

12,729,362

Shareholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

—

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,686,373, 126,612,183 and 127,222,648 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,267

1,266

1,272

Additional paid-in capital 1,012,308

1,010,405

1,018,822

Retained earnings 612,481

609,529

571,612

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (102,544)

(37,629)

(50,712)

Total shareholders' equity 1,523,512

1,583,571

1,540,994

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,373,403

14,501,508

14,270,356

Equity to assets 10.60 %

10.92 %

10.80 %

Tangible common equity to assets* 8.09 %

8.43 %

8.22 %

Book value per share $ 12.03

12.51

12.11

Tangible book value per share* $ 8.93

9.40

8.96

Closing market price per share $ 13.51

14.16

14.45

Full time equivalent employees 2,268

2,332

2,443

Number of banking offices 170

170

170





















* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).





Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 88,174

95,295

97,475

95,255

102,318 Mortgage-backed securities 6,360

5,743

5,840

5,680

4,200 Taxable investment securities 677

640

649

693

634 Tax-free investment securities 674

688

628

594

575 FHLB stock dividends 81

82

71

138

116 Interest-earning deposits 467

467

352

192

183 Total interest income 96,433

102,915

105,015

102,552

108,026 Interest expense:

















Deposits 3,751

4,295

4,540

4,773

5,514 Borrowed funds 2,059

1,964

2,056

2,050

2,054 Total interest expense 5,810

6,259

6,596

6,823

7,568 Net interest income 90,623

96,656

98,419

95,729

100,458 Provision for credit losses (1,481)

(1,909)

(4,354)

—

(5,620) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 92,104

98,565

102,773

95,729

106,078 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments (2)

(4)

(46)

(105)

(21) Service charges and fees 13,067

13,500

13,199

12,744

12,394 Trust and other financial services income 7,012

6,820

7,182

7,435

6,484 Insurance commission income —

—

44

1,043

2,546 Gain/(loss) on real estate owned, net (29)

71

247

166

(42) Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,983

1,343

1,332

1,639

1,736 Mortgage banking income 1,465

2,120

3,941

3,811

6,020 Gain on sale of insurance business —

—

—

25,327

— Other operating income 2,244

3,192

3,287

2,648

2,836 Total noninterest income 25,740

27,042

29,186

54,708

31,953 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 46,917

48,691

49,063

48,894

47,239 Premises and occupancy costs 7,797

7,104

7,745

7,410

8,814 Office operations 3,383

3,144

4,143

3,317

3,165 Collections expense 520

602

411

303

616 Processing expenses 12,548

13,639

13,517

15,151

13,456 Marketing expenses 2,128

2,054

2,102

2,101

1,980 Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,129

1,131

1,184

1,353

1,307 Professional services 2,573

4,513

4,295

4,231

4,582 Amortization of intangible assets 1,183

1,205

1,321

1,433

1,594 Real estate owned expense 37

44

94

85

75 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 1,374

2,812

—

632

9 Other expenses 2,355

1,346

2,227

1,422

3,354 Total noninterest expense 81,944

86,285

86,102

86,332

86,191 Income before income taxes 35,900

39,322

45,857

64,105

51,840 Income tax expense 7,613

9,266

10,794

15,138

11,603 Net income $ 28,287

30,056

35,063

48,967

40,237



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.22

0.24

0.28

0.38

0.32 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22

0.24

0.27

0.38

0.32



















Annualized return on average equity 7.17 %

7.65 %

8.86 %

12.58 %

10.61 % Annualized return on average assets 0.80 %

0.82 %

0.97 %

1.37 %

1.17 % Annualized return on tangible common equity * 10.14 %

10.02 %

11.92 %

16.66 %

14.31 %



















Efficiency ratio ** 68.22 %

66.51 %

66.44 %

67.35 %

63.88 % Annualized noninterest expense to average assets *** 2.23 %

2.25 %

2.33 %

2.35 %

2.45 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). ** Excludes gain on sale of insurance business, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). *** Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).