Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $37.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $2.2 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were 9.84% and 1.05% compared to 8.86% and 0.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022. This is the 112th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We are very pleased with the positive results in the current quarter beginning with the expansion of our net interest margin by 35 basis points as a result of both an increase in market interest rates and the deployment of our remaining excess liquidity into higher yielding interest-earning assets. The loan growth momentum seen during the second quarter carried into the current quarter with the generation of organic loan growth of approximately $241.7 million, or 2.3%, augmented by the purchase of a $67.0 million small business equipment finance pool. We are also pleased to report a continued favorable trend in expense management during the year with our efficiency ratio improving to 58.4% during the current quarter."

Mr. Torchio continued, "Asset quality metrics continue to improve with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $84.4 million and $237.7 million, respectively. However, due to a deterioration in economic forecasts, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.7 million for the quarter, which is more consistent with our historic averages. Total delinquency continues to remain low at 0.4% of total loans and we experienced a total net recovery of $3.8 million in the current quarter primarily from the recovery of a previously charged-off commercial real estate loan."

Story continues

Net interest income increased by $14.3 million, or 14.6%, to $112.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $98.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This increase in net interest income is due to both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix. Interest-earning deposits were deployed into higher yielding loans and investments, which caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 2.97% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses increased by $12.0 million, or 276.6%, to $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from a provision credit of $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to growth within our loan portfolio during the current year in conjunction with forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models. The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $146.6 million, or 38.1%, to $237.7 million, or 2.2% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, from $384.4 million, or 3.8% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $44.7 million, or 0.4% of loans receivable, at September 30, 2022 from $64.0 million, or 0.6% of loans receivable, at September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company experienced a total net recovery during the current quarter of $3.8 million, or 0.14% on an annualized basis, compared to a net charge-off of $3.2 million, or 0.12% on an annualized basis, during the same quarter last year for an overall net improvement of $7.0 million.

Noninterest income decreased by $2.4 million, or 8.2%, to $26.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decline in our mortgage banking income of $3.2 million, or 80.6%, to $766,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as decreased mortgage volumes. Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in service charges and fee income of $1.1 million, or 8.5%, to $14.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as customer activity increased in 2022 after COVID-19 restricted behavior in the prior year.

Noninterest expense decreased by $3.5 million, or 4.1%, to $82.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $86.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Almost all expense categories decreased as the Company continues to focus on controlling costs and improving efficiency. Contributing to the decrease was a $2.4 million, or 4.8%, decrease in compensation and employee benefits to $46.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $49.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to branch consolidations completed in April 2022. Also contributing to this favorable variance was a $932,000, or 21.7%, decrease in professional services to $3.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to the increased use of third-party consulting services during the prior year. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in other expenses of $1.7 million, or 75.4%, to $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off balance sheet exposure.

The provision for income taxes increased by $1.2 million, or 11.0%, to $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

# # #

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,549

1,279,259

1,090,485 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,466,883, $1,565,002 and $1,587,105,

respectively) 1,251,791

1,548,592

1,583,715 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $771,238, $751,513 and $609,777, respectively) 899,411

768,154

618,395 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,269,751

3,596,005

3,292,595











Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale 15,834

25,056

27,411 Residential mortgage loans 3,386,064

2,969,564

2,962,110 Home equity loans 1,284,989

1,319,931

1,350,348 Consumer loans 2,116,238

1,838,748

1,816,836 Commercial real estate loans 2,812,830

3,015,484

3,162,551 Commercial loans 1,125,570

847,609

879,712 Total loans receivable 10,741,525

10,016,392

10,198,968 Allowance for credit losses (109,819)

(102,241)

(109,767) Loans receivable, net 10,631,706

9,914,151

10,089,201











FHLB stock, at cost 19,281

14,184

14,567 Accrued interest receivable 29,536

25,599

26,995 Real estate owned, net 450

873

809 Premises and equipment, net 146,173

156,524

155,740 Bank-owned life insurance 255,015

256,213

254,871 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 9,491

12,836

14,041 Other assets 210,744

144,126

159,419 Total assets $ 13,953,144

14,501,508

14,389,235 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,094,120

3,099,526

3,052,115 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,812,730

2,940,442

2,926,351 Money market deposit accounts 2,577,013

2,629,882

2,584,424 Savings deposits 2,327,419

2,303,760

2,271,496 Time deposits 1,067,110

1,327,555

1,387,827 Total deposits 11,878,392

12,301,165

12,222,213











Borrowed funds 150,036

139,093

126,496 Subordinated debt 113,753

123,575

123,486 Junior subordinated debentures 129,249

129,054

128,989 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 29,647

44,582

26,951 Accrued interest payable 831

1,804

589 Other liabilities 191,450

178,664

198,743 Total liabilities 12,493,358

12,917,937

12,827,467 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued —

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,921,989, 126,612,183 and

126,521,344 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,269

1,266

1,265 Additional paid-in capital 1,017,189

1,010,405

1,008,099 Retained earnings 632,476

609,529

604,787 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (191,148)

(37,629)

(52,383) Total shareholders' equity 1,459,786

1,583,571

1,561,768 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,953,144

14,501,508

14,389,235











Equity to assets 10.46 %

10.92 %

10.85 % Tangible common equity to assets* 7.88 %

8.43 %

8.34 % Book value per share $ 11.50

12.51

12.34 Tangible book value per share* $ 8.42

9.40

9.22 Closing market price per share $ 13.51

14.16

13.28 Full time equivalent employees 2,191

2,332

2,404 Number of banking offices 150

170

170



* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).