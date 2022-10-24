U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

·11 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $37.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.  This represents an increase of $2.2 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share.  The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were 9.84% and 1.05% compared to 8.86% and 0.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Northwest Bancshares, Inc.)

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022. This is the 112th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.

Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We are very pleased with the positive results in the current quarter beginning with the expansion of our net interest margin by 35 basis points as a result of both an increase in market interest rates and the deployment of our remaining excess liquidity into higher yielding interest-earning assets. The loan growth momentum seen during the second quarter carried into the current quarter with the generation of organic loan growth of approximately $241.7 million, or 2.3%, augmented by the purchase of a $67.0 million small business equipment finance pool.  We are also pleased to report a continued favorable trend in expense management during the year with our efficiency ratio improving to 58.4% during the current quarter."

Mr. Torchio continued, "Asset quality metrics continue to improve with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $84.4 million and $237.7 million, respectively.  However, due to a deterioration in economic forecasts, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.7 million for the quarter, which is more consistent with our historic averages.  Total delinquency continues to remain low at 0.4% of total loans and we experienced a total net recovery of $3.8 million in the current quarter primarily from the recovery of a previously charged-off commercial real estate loan."

Net interest income increased by $14.3 million, or 14.6%, to $112.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $98.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  This increase in net interest income is due to both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix.  Interest-earning deposits were deployed into higher yielding loans and investments, which caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 2.97% for the same quarter last year.

The provision for credit losses increased by $12.0 million, or 276.6%, to $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from a provision credit of $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  This increase was primarily due  to growth within our loan portfolio during the current year in conjunction with forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models.  The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $146.6 million, or 38.1%, to $237.7 million, or 2.2% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, from $384.4 million, or 3.8% of total loans, at September 30, 2021.  Total delinquent loans also decreased to $44.7 million, or 0.4% of loans receivable, at September 30, 2022 from $64.0 million, or 0.6% of loans receivable, at September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company experienced a total net recovery during the current quarter of $3.8 million, or 0.14% on an annualized basis, compared to a net charge-off of $3.2 million, or 0.12% on an annualized basis, during the same quarter last year for an overall net improvement of $7.0 million.

Noninterest income decreased by $2.4 million, or 8.2%, to $26.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  This decrease was primarily due to a decline in our mortgage banking income of $3.2 million, or 80.6%, to $766,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as decreased mortgage volumes. Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in service charges and fee income of $1.1 million, or 8.5%, to $14.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as customer activity increased in 2022 after COVID-19 restricted behavior in the prior year.

Noninterest expense decreased by $3.5 million, or 4.1%, to $82.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $86.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Almost all expense categories decreased as the Company continues to focus on controlling costs and improving efficiency. Contributing to the decrease was a $2.4 million, or 4.8%, decrease in compensation and employee benefits to $46.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $49.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to branch consolidations completed in April 2022.  Also contributing to this favorable variance was a $932,000, or 21.7%, decrease in professional services to $3.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to the increased use of third-party consulting services during the prior year.  Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in other expenses of $1.7 million, or 75.4%, to $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off balance sheet exposure.

The provision for income taxes increased by $1.2 million, or 11.0%, to $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current year.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

#                      #                      #

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism.  Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

 

 

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$       118,549


1,279,259


1,090,485

Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,466,883, $1,565,002 and $1,587,105,
respectively)

1,251,791


1,548,592


1,583,715

Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $771,238, $751,513 and $609,777, respectively)

899,411


768,154


618,395

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

2,269,751


3,596,005


3,292,595







Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale

15,834


25,056


27,411

Residential mortgage loans

3,386,064


2,969,564


2,962,110

Home equity loans

1,284,989


1,319,931


1,350,348

Consumer loans

2,116,238


1,838,748


1,816,836

Commercial real estate loans

2,812,830


3,015,484


3,162,551

Commercial loans

1,125,570


847,609


879,712

Total loans receivable

10,741,525


10,016,392


10,198,968

Allowance for credit losses

(109,819)


(102,241)


(109,767)

Loans receivable, net

10,631,706


9,914,151


10,089,201







FHLB stock, at cost

19,281


14,184


14,567

Accrued interest receivable

29,536


25,599


26,995

Real estate owned, net

450


873


809

Premises and equipment, net

146,173


156,524


155,740

Bank-owned life insurance

255,015


256,213


254,871

Goodwill

380,997


380,997


380,997

Other intangible assets, net

9,491


12,836


14,041

Other assets

210,744


144,126


159,419

Total assets

$   13,953,144


14,501,508


14,389,235

Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Liabilities






Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$     3,094,120


3,099,526


3,052,115

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,812,730


2,940,442


2,926,351

Money market deposit accounts

2,577,013


2,629,882


2,584,424

Savings deposits

2,327,419


2,303,760


2,271,496

Time deposits

1,067,110


1,327,555


1,387,827

Total deposits

11,878,392


12,301,165


12,222,213







Borrowed funds

150,036


139,093


126,496

Subordinated debt

113,753


123,575


123,486

Junior subordinated debentures

129,249


129,054


128,989

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

29,647


44,582


26,951

Accrued interest payable

831


1,804


589

Other liabilities

191,450


178,664


198,743

Total liabilities

12,493,358


12,917,937


12,827,467

Shareholders' equity






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued



Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,921,989, 126,612,183 and
126,521,344 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,269


1,266


1,265

Additional paid-in capital

1,017,189


1,010,405


1,008,099

Retained earnings

632,476


609,529


604,787

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(191,148)


(37,629)


(52,383)

Total shareholders' equity

1,459,786


1,583,571


1,561,768

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$   13,953,144


14,501,508


14,389,235







Equity to assets

10.46 %


10.92 %


10.85 %

Tangible common equity to assets*

7.88 %


8.43 %


8.34 %

Book value per share

$           11.50


12.51


12.34

Tangible book value per share*

$             8.42


9.40


9.22

Closing market price per share

$           13.51


14.16


13.28

Full time equivalent employees

2,191


2,332


2,404

Number of banking offices

150


170


170


*    Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).                  

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021






Interest income:










Loans receivable

$     106,943


95,574


88,174


95,295


97,475

Mortgage-backed securities

8,683


7,158


6,360


5,743


5,840

Taxable investment securities

838


715


677


640


649

Tax-free investment securities

709


683


674


688


628

FHLB stock dividends

148


82


81


82


71

Interest-earning deposits

1,295


1,684


467


467


352

Total interest income

118,616


105,896


96,433


102,915


105,015

Interest expense:










Deposits

3,157


3,341


3,751


4,295


4,540

Borrowed funds

2,710


2,290


2,059


1,964


2,056

Total interest expense

5,867


5,631


5,810


6,259


6,596

Net interest income

112,749


100,265


90,623


96,656


98,419

   Provision for credit losses

7,689


2,629


(1,481)


(1,909)


(4,354)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

105,060


97,636


92,104


98,565


102,773

Noninterest income:










Loss on sale of investments

(2)


(3)


(2)


(4)


(46)

...

