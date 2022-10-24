Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $37.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $2.2 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were 9.84% and 1.05% compared to 8.86% and 0.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on November 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022. This is the 112th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.
Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We are very pleased with the positive results in the current quarter beginning with the expansion of our net interest margin by 35 basis points as a result of both an increase in market interest rates and the deployment of our remaining excess liquidity into higher yielding interest-earning assets. The loan growth momentum seen during the second quarter carried into the current quarter with the generation of organic loan growth of approximately $241.7 million, or 2.3%, augmented by the purchase of a $67.0 million small business equipment finance pool. We are also pleased to report a continued favorable trend in expense management during the year with our efficiency ratio improving to 58.4% during the current quarter."
Mr. Torchio continued, "Asset quality metrics continue to improve with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $84.4 million and $237.7 million, respectively. However, due to a deterioration in economic forecasts, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.7 million for the quarter, which is more consistent with our historic averages. Total delinquency continues to remain low at 0.4% of total loans and we experienced a total net recovery of $3.8 million in the current quarter primarily from the recovery of a previously charged-off commercial real estate loan."
Net interest income increased by $14.3 million, or 14.6%, to $112.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $98.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This increase in net interest income is due to both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix. Interest-earning deposits were deployed into higher yielding loans and investments, which caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 3.60% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 2.97% for the same quarter last year.
The provision for credit losses increased by $12.0 million, or 276.6%, to $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from a provision credit of $4.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to growth within our loan portfolio during the current year in conjunction with forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models. The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $146.6 million, or 38.1%, to $237.7 million, or 2.2% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, from $384.4 million, or 3.8% of total loans, at September 30, 2021. Total delinquent loans also decreased to $44.7 million, or 0.4% of loans receivable, at September 30, 2022 from $64.0 million, or 0.6% of loans receivable, at September 30, 2021. In addition, the Company experienced a total net recovery during the current quarter of $3.8 million, or 0.14% on an annualized basis, compared to a net charge-off of $3.2 million, or 0.12% on an annualized basis, during the same quarter last year for an overall net improvement of $7.0 million.
Noninterest income decreased by $2.4 million, or 8.2%, to $26.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decline in our mortgage banking income of $3.2 million, or 80.6%, to $766,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as decreased mortgage volumes. Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in service charges and fee income of $1.1 million, or 8.5%, to $14.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as customer activity increased in 2022 after COVID-19 restricted behavior in the prior year.
Noninterest expense decreased by $3.5 million, or 4.1%, to $82.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $86.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Almost all expense categories decreased as the Company continues to focus on controlling costs and improving efficiency. Contributing to the decrease was a $2.4 million, or 4.8%, decrease in compensation and employee benefits to $46.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $49.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to branch consolidations completed in April 2022. Also contributing to this favorable variance was a $932,000, or 21.7%, decrease in professional services to $3.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $4.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to the increased use of third-party consulting services during the prior year. Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in other expenses of $1.7 million, or 75.4%, to $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to an increase in our unfunded loan loss reserve associated with the origination of loans with current off balance sheet exposure.
The provision for income taxes increased by $1.2 million, or 11.0%, to $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current year.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2022, Northwest operated 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; and (8) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 118,549
1,279,259
1,090,485
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,466,883, $1,565,002 and $1,587,105,
1,251,791
1,548,592
1,583,715
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $771,238, $751,513 and $609,777, respectively)
899,411
768,154
618,395
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,269,751
3,596,005
3,292,595
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale
15,834
25,056
27,411
Residential mortgage loans
3,386,064
2,969,564
2,962,110
Home equity loans
1,284,989
1,319,931
1,350,348
Consumer loans
2,116,238
1,838,748
1,816,836
Commercial real estate loans
2,812,830
3,015,484
3,162,551
Commercial loans
1,125,570
847,609
879,712
Total loans receivable
10,741,525
10,016,392
10,198,968
Allowance for credit losses
(109,819)
(102,241)
(109,767)
Loans receivable, net
10,631,706
9,914,151
10,089,201
FHLB stock, at cost
19,281
14,184
14,567
Accrued interest receivable
29,536
25,599
26,995
Real estate owned, net
450
873
809
Premises and equipment, net
146,173
156,524
155,740
Bank-owned life insurance
255,015
256,213
254,871
Goodwill
380,997
380,997
380,997
Other intangible assets, net
9,491
12,836
14,041
Other assets
210,744
144,126
159,419
Total assets
$ 13,953,144
14,501,508
14,389,235
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,094,120
3,099,526
3,052,115
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,812,730
2,940,442
2,926,351
Money market deposit accounts
2,577,013
2,629,882
2,584,424
Savings deposits
2,327,419
2,303,760
2,271,496
Time deposits
1,067,110
1,327,555
1,387,827
Total deposits
11,878,392
12,301,165
12,222,213
Borrowed funds
150,036
139,093
126,496
Subordinated debt
113,753
123,575
123,486
Junior subordinated debentures
129,249
129,054
128,989
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
29,647
44,582
26,951
Accrued interest payable
831
1,804
589
Other liabilities
191,450
178,664
198,743
Total liabilities
12,493,358
12,917,937
12,827,467
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,921,989, 126,612,183 and
1,269
1,266
1,265
Additional paid-in capital
1,017,189
1,010,405
1,008,099
Retained earnings
632,476
609,529
604,787
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(191,148)
(37,629)
(52,383)
Total shareholders' equity
1,459,786
1,583,571
1,561,768
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 13,953,144
14,501,508
14,389,235
Equity to assets
10.46 %
10.92 %
10.85 %
Tangible common equity to assets*
7.88 %
8.43 %
8.34 %
Book value per share
$ 11.50
12.51
12.34
Tangible book value per share*
$ 8.42
9.40
9.22
Closing market price per share
$ 13.51
14.16
13.28
Full time equivalent employees
2,191
2,332
2,404
Number of banking offices
150
170
170
* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP).
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarter ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 106,943
95,574
88,174
95,295
97,475
Mortgage-backed securities
8,683
7,158
6,360
5,743
5,840
Taxable investment securities
838
715
677
640
649
Tax-free investment securities
709
683
674
688
628
FHLB stock dividends
148
82
81
82
71
Interest-earning deposits
1,295
1,684
467
467
352
Total interest income
118,616
105,896
96,433
102,915
105,015
Interest expense:
Deposits
3,157
3,341
3,751
4,295
4,540
Borrowed funds
2,710
2,290
2,059
1,964
2,056
Total interest expense
5,867
5,631
5,810
6,259
6,596
Net interest income
112,749
100,265
90,623
96,656
98,419
Provision for credit losses
7,689
2,629
(1,481)
(1,909)
(4,354)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
105,060
97,636
92,104
98,565
102,773
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(2)
(3)
(2)
(4)
(46)
...