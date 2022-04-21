U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors Expands with Election of New Member

·4 min read
In this article:
Pablo Vegas Joins Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / The Shareholders of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NWBI) voted to elect Pablo Vegas to the Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Vegas will become the 12th member, following a vote at the Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Northwest Bank, Thursday, April 21, 2022, Press release picture
Northwest Bank, Thursday, April 21, 2022, Press release picture

"The election of Mr. Vegas reflects the importance of continuously improving the experience and expertise of the board required to provide the necessary oversight of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. in an increasingly complex industry," said Tim Fannin, lead director, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors. "We look forward to the competencies, guidance and insights that Mr. Vegas will bring to the board."

Mr. Vegas serves as executive vice president, chief operating officer, and president of Utilities for NiSource, Inc., a utility company serving customers across six states. He has overall responsibility for NiSource's gas and electric business segments, environmental and sustainability initiatives, federal government affairs, and regulatory functions.

With a depth of experience in regulated industries, Mr. Vegas joined NiSource in 2016 and has been promoted to a series of positions with increasing responsibilities. Prior to assuming his current role in June 2020, Mr. Vegas was executive vice president of NiSource's Gas segment. In that position, he had responsibility for profit and loss, strategy, planning, operations, construction, engineering, regulatory compliance, environmental services, and training for the seven NiSource gas distribution companies.

An engaging and supportive leader, Mr. Vegas is a strong advocate for diversity at NiSource, most recently serving as the chair for GOLD, an employee resource group focused on generating opportunities for Latinos and diversity. Mr. Vegas is based at NiSource's corporate services location in Columbus, Ohio, home to Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s corporate headquarters.

"Pablo's expertise in areas such as strategy, technology, and operations, as well as his experience managing a dynamic, growing organization across multiple regions, are key attributes that make him an ideal candidate for our Board," said Ronald J. Seiffert, chairman, president and CEO, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. "His knowledge and perspectives will benefit all of our stakeholders."

"A continuous learner who is always looking to innovate, Pablo has made his mark as an impactful leader in our organization. In his role leading utility operations at NiSource, Pablo has significant interaction with our board of directors and is actively engaged across our industry," said Lloyd Yates, president and CEO, NiSource. "With an approach that is direct and engaging, Pablo brings people into the conversation, listens to their views, and builds consensus. He will be a phenomenal director."

Prior to joining NiSource, Mr. Vegas served as president and chief operating officer of AEP Ohio and AEP Texas and as corporate chief information officer at American Electric Power. Prior to AEP, Mr. Vegas held senior positions with IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Andersen Consulting. He currently serves as the past chairman on the Board of Directors for One Columbus, the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region and serves on the Board of Trustees for the American Gas Foundation.

"Northwest Bancshares, Inc. places a strong emphasis on supporting economic development in its communities, an issue that I'm especially passionate about," said Vegas. "I'm excited to join the board of this dynamic, growing organization."

Mr. Vegas attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School and the AEP Strategic Leadership Program at The Ohio State University. He graduated cum laude from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Northwest Bank partnered with Lauren Smith at Diversified Search Group to identify Mr. Vegas as a board candidate.

About Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services. As of April 19, 2022, Northwest operates 142 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

Media Contact:

Melanie Clabaugh
(814) 728-7328
melanie.clabaugh@northwest.com
www.northwest.com

SOURCE: Northwest Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698378/Northwest-Bancshares-Inc-Board-of-Directors-Expands-with-Election-of-New-Member

