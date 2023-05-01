Northwest Bank Welcomes Dan Delgadillo as Managing Director of New Sponsor Finance Group

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / With more than 20 years of sponsor finance and commercial lending experience, Dan Delgadillo joins Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, to lead the bank's new Sponsor Finance Group.

Northwest Sponsor Finance will support the acquisition, recapitalization, merger and growth investment efforts of private equity firms and target companies that generate EBITDA between $3 million and $15 million. This new capability broadens Northwest's commercial loan offering both across the bank's four state footprint, and in other key markets across the United States.

"Dan's extensive industry experience makes him an invaluable asset to Northwest Bank as we expand into this new offering," said Mark Reitzes, senior executive vice president, head of commercial banking, Northwest Bank. "We are pleased to welcome Dan to the Northwest team and proud to launch the Northwest Sponsor Finance Group under his leadership. With the formation of our new group, we look forward to hiring and strategically expanding the team."

Prior to joining Northwest, Delgadillo served as managing director and co-head at Byline Sponsor Finance where he worked to provide senior secured cash flow loans to private equity backed lower middle market companies throughout the United States. He also held roles at TCF Bank, Mid America Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.

Of his new opportunity, Delgadillo said, "It is an honor to lead Northwest's new Sponsor Finance Group. I look forward to leveraging my prior sponsor finance and commercial lending experience to help launch Northwest Sponsor Finance and support the diversification of Northwest's commercial loan offerings."

Delgadillo earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Santa Clara University. Currently residing in Charlotte, NC, Delgadillo will be relocating, with his wife and five children, to Columbus, OH, headquarters to Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

About Northwest

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as treasury management solutions and wealth management services. Northwest currently operates 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. The common stock of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

