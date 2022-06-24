NorthWest Copper Announces Results of 2022 AGM

U.S. markets closed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held June 24, 2022.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company. Directors Mark O’Dea, Peter Bell, Sean Tetzlaff, Lewis V. Lawrick, Teodora Dechev, and Richard Bailes, were all re-elected to the Board, and David Smith was elected to the Board. David Moore chose not to stand for re-election as a director. David Moore was with the Company for 18 years and was CEO of Serengeti for 17 of those years, prior to the merger with Sun Metals in 2021.

“David Moore was instrumental in the discovery and delineation of the Kwanika project and is the architect of much of the portfolio that now constitutes the project pipeline of Northwest Copper,” said Mark O’Dea, Chair and Director of the Company. “On behalf of the Board and Executive Team, I would like to sincerely thank David for his commitment, vision and dedication to the Company over his 18-year tenure and look forward to his continuing contributions as a Technical Advisor.”

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) re-approving the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

A total of 59,335,184 common shares were voted, representing 37.7% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, Northwest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to working collaboratively with First Nations to advance our work in a culturally and environmentally respectful manner. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Peter Bell”

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Peter Lekich, Director Investor Relations
Tel: 604-697-4962
Email: plekich@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


