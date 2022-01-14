U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,624.97
    -34.06 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,718.96
    -394.66 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,740.63
    -66.18 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +0.54 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.30
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1442
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7150
    +0.0040 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6630
    -0.5170 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,337.29
    -1,899.33 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.53
    -12.20 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.65
    -30.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

NorthWest Copper Enters Into Property Option Agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NorthWest Copper Corp
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Alpha Copper Corp. (“Alpha”) (CSE:ALCU) whereby the Company has granted Alpha the right to acquire a 100% interest in a series of mineral claims located in the province of British Columbia commonly referred to as the “Okeover Copper (molybdenum) Project” (the “Property”), subject to 2% net smelter return to be retained by the Company (the “NSR Royalty”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, Alpha has the right to earn a 100% ownership interest in the Property, by issuing the following common shares and incurring the following expenditures:

  1. Issuing common shares with a value of $250,000 on the closing date;

  2. Issuing common shares with a value of $500,000 on or before the date which is 12 months from the closing date;

  3. Issuing common shares with a value of $750,000 on or before the date which is 24 months from the closing date;

  4. Issuing additional common shares such that NorthWest holds a 10% interest in Alpha on or before the date which is 36 months from the closing date; and

  5. Incurring staged expenditures of not less than $5,000,000 on or before the date which is 36 months from the closing date.

The issuance of the first $750,000 in common shares and the first $500,000 in expenditures are obligations of Alpha pursuant to the Option Agreement. The NSR Royalty will entitle NorthWest to a 2% royalty on the sale of all ores, doré, concentrates, metals, minerals and mineral by-products that are produced or extracted by or on behalf of Alpha from the Property, which may be bought down by Alpha by one half with a cash payment of $1,000,000 (the “NSR Royalty”).

Okeover Property Description
The Property is located near Powell River on the southern British Columbia coast. It consists of 12 contiguous claims totaling 4,614 hectares and is beneficially owned 100% by NorthWest, subject to the Option Agreement.

The Option Agreement remains subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About NorthWest Copper:
NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, Northwest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.
“Peter Bell”
Director, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Adrian O’Brien, Director Marketing & Communications
Tel: 604-809-6890
Email: aobrien@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: those that address the anticipated closing of the Option Agreement and necessary approvals for the closing of the Option Agreement. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements, and include: approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange of the Option Agreement; the future exercise of the option by Alpha, including receipt of the consideration payable and the occurrence of the expenditures by Alpha required for it to exercise the option; and any earnings in connection with the NSR Royalty. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest’s expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company’s mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals including TSXV approval of the Transaction; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Concerns about the sustainability of the COVID-19 vaccine market are weighing on the biotech's shares today.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses amid mixed bank earnings, retail sales miss

    Stock futures fell Friday morning to add to losses after a tech-driven sell-off on Thursday, with investors monitoring a mixed set of bank earnings and a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. retail sales.

  • Nio's Stock Is Sinking, but Its New Factory Is on Schedule

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were moving lower on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the company's American depositary shares were down about 2.3% from Wednesday's closing price. Nio doesn't own a factory directly; its vehicles are built in a plant owned by a joint venture between it and its manufacturing partner, state-owned automaker Jianghuai Automobile Group.

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • Wells Fargo Stock Slips Even as Earnings Easily Top Estimates

    Fourth-quarter profits at the San Francisco-based bank were $5.75 billion, or $1.38 a share, well ahead of analysts' estimates.

  • Is Coinbase a Good Buy for 2022?

    The stock is being dragged down by the dramatic sell-offs in technology stocks and cryptocurrency assets.

  • Stocks in focus: Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Galactic, Taiwan Semiconductor, Ford

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Emily McCormick highlight four stocks to watch: Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Galactic, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Ford.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest has been under significant pressure lately, as you can see in the chart above. Since peaking in early 2021, not only has there been a notable rotation out of high-growth technology stocks, but Pinterest's user base has actually declined a bit in recent quarters. First, Pinterest's user decline is likely a temporary headwind caused by the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions rather than any problem with the business itself.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Jumped This Week

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were climbing this week, up 9.4% as of Thursday's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was insider buying coming after last week's earnings report. CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares; Chief Merchandising Officer Joseph Hartsig bought 5,000 shares; Chief Customer Officer Rafeh Masood bought 7,000 shares, and director Joshua Schechter bought 6,000 shares.

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCRX ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Bank Stocks: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Earnings Top Views

    JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup earnings beat Q4 forecasts before the open. Bank stocks were mixed early Friday.

  • JPMorgan Falls on Trading Revenue Slump, Muted Loan Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted a decline in trading revenue that was steeper than analysts expected, and both commercial and consumer loans fell from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestShares of t

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • Bank earnings preview: Analyst details ‘perfect storm’ for strong Q4 execution

    CFRA Research Director Kenneth Leon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upcoming bank earnings and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

  • Wells Fargo profit grows, shares rise in premarket

    Wells Fargo & Co. said Friday its fourth-quarter profit increased to $5.75 billion, or $1.38 a share, from $3.09 billion, or 66 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased to $20.86 billion from $18.49 billion. The San Francisco-based banking giant was expected to earn $1.11 a share on revenue of $18.79 billion, according to a FactSet survey of Wall Street analysts. "The changes we've made to the company and continued strong economic growth prospects make us feel good about how we a

  • Why Cenntro Electric Group Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) are down roughly 13% as of 1:45 p.m. ET. The company, which was previously known as Naked Brand Group prior to the recent combination with Cenntro, has seen volatile trading since the combination and pivot to the electric vehicle space. Cenntro Electric stock fell after the company published a 13D filing with the Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) outlining ownership stakes in the company and a previously unknown lockup period for a substantial portion of the company's outstanding shares.

  • Boston Beer Stock Sinks as Guidance Is Slashed. Truly Continues to Fizzle.

    The maker of Sam Adams beer says it saw 'more aggressive wholesaler inventory reduction' than expected, mostly affecting its Truly hard seltzer brand.