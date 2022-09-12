U.S. markets closed

NorthWest Copper Files Lorraine Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report on SEDAR

NorthWest Copper Corp.
·2 min read
NorthWest Copper Corp.
NorthWest Copper Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of an updated independent Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its Lorraine property, located approximately 280km northwest of Prince George, BC and approximately 40km from the Company’s Kwanika-Stardust Projects.

The MRE results were previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated July 27, 2022. The technical report is entitled “Lorraine Copper-Gold Project NI 43-101 Report & Mineral Resource Estimate Omineca Mining Division, B.C” dated September 12, 2022 with an effective date of June 30, 2022 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report was authored by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo. and Alfonso Rodriguez, M.Sc., P.Geo. both of APEX Geoscience Ltd. Each of the Technical Report authors are an independent qualified person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and available on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

About NorthWest Copper
NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to working collaboratively with First Nations to advance our work in a culturally and environmentally respectful manner. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Peter Bell”
Director, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Peter Lekich, Director Investor Relations
Tel: 778-389-2446
Email: plekich@northwestcopper.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


