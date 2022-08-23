U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.73
    -9.26 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,909.59
    -154.02 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,381.30
    -0.27 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.14
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.65
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.70
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1830
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8030
    +0.0810 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,521.67
    +181.48 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.11
    +7.22 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Northwest Extremity Specialists and Unity MSK Partner with Dr. Stephen Fekete of the Wilsonville Foot Health Center

·3 min read

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wilsonville Foot Health Center, led by Dr. Stephen Fekete, has partnered with Unity MSK and is now part of the Northwest Extremity Specialists (NES) group in Portland, Oregon.

Unity MSK, a management services company providing support to orthopedic and podiatry practices across the United States, partnered with Northwest Extremity Specialists, the largest podiatry practice in Oregon, in February of 2021. Unity MSK and NES also added Portland-based Tigard Orthopedics and Fracture Clinic as an initial expansion into the orthopedic specialty area in June.

"I am excited to partner with Northwest Extremity Specialists and Unity MSK to provide access to great podiatric care in the Portland metro area. I am happy to add this additional location in Wilsonville to the high-quality network of podiatry clinics that NES has built over the years," said Dr. Stephen Fekete, who has been practicing podiatry in Portland for 34 years.

"We are excited to take this step to partner with Dr. Fekete and add another great podiatrist, as well as an additional location to the services offered within the Northwest Extremity Specialists family," said Dr. Thomas Melillo, a lead partner physician with NES.

NES also recently welcomed Dr. Lacey Lockhart to their growing team of professionals. Dr. Lockhart earned her degree in podiatric medicine at California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University and completed her 3-year surgical training residency at Legacy Health Foot and Ankle Reconstructive Surgery Program in Portland, Oregon.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Lacey Beth Lockhart join Northwest Extremity Specialists in our Wilsonville, Sherwood, and Newberg locations. Dr. Lockhart brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and skill within the specialty of podiatric medicine, as well as many years of experience treating patients in the greater Portland area. She will certainly contribute to NES' growing network of centers and physicians in providing the highest quality care to the communities we serve," commented Dr. Clifford Mah, NES Physician Leader.

The Wilsonville Foot Health Center, located at 29756 Town Center Loop W, Wilsonville, OR 97070, will remain in that location but will change its name to Northwest Extremity Specialists in the near future.

About NES

Formed in 2015, Northwest Extremity Specialists offers state-of-the-art podiatry and orthopedics care. NES has been providing medical and surgical treatment of the foot and ankle for 25 years and just recently added orthopedics with the Tigard Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic. NES' providers offer full-service podiatric and orthopedic care from 15 locations throughout the Portland metropolitan area. For more information, visit www.nespecialists.com.

About Unity MSK

Unity MSK is a national platform providing support services to practices offering the full continuum of musculoskeletal care. Unity MSK's scalable, best-in-class support promotes robust practice growth while allowing physicians to focus on providing the highest-quality clinical treatment for patients. Unity MSK is led by a team of executives and administrative support specialists with extensive clinical support experience. For more information, visit www.unitymsk.com. For further inquiries, please call Unity MSK at 800-990-1301. If interested in discussing physician partnership opportunities, please contact Ryan Pahler at rpahler@unitymsk.com.

Media Contact
Ryan Pahler
Unity MSK
rpahler@unitymsk.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-extremity-specialists-and-unity-msk-partner-with-dr-stephen-fekete-of-the-wilsonville-foot-health-center-301611166.html

SOURCE Unity MSK

Recommended Stories

  • Community Health Systems to close Florida hospital

    CHS bought ShorePoint Health Venice hospital in 2014, as part of its $7.6 billion deal to purchase Florida-based Health Management Associates, which briefly made CHS the largest hospital operator in the nation.

  • Yelp adds a warning label to anti-abortion center listings

    The notice says such centers 'typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite.'

  • Yelp to add more flags to anti-abortion pregnancy centers

    The online reviews site Yelp said Tuesday it is rolling out a new feature to protect users seeking abortions from being misled about anti-abortion pregnancy centers listed on its platform. Such centers are typically religiously affiliated and deter clients from having an abortion. On Tuesday, Yelp said it will place a consumer notice on the listings informing users that the centers “typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite.”

  • 6 Florida women, tired of abortion stigma, share their stories

    At the center of abortion debates playing out in legislatures across the country are the personal stories of pregnant women. Often the stories illuminate the extremes: the woman who had an abortion after surviving a sexual assault. The mother who needed an abortion to save her life. The teen who carried her pregnancy to term and now has a beautiful family. For some, they represent reality. But ...

  • Over-the-counter hearing aids have been greenlighted by the FDA – your local pharmacist will soon be able to sell you the device you need

    The FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017 designated a new class of OTC hearing aids. Heizeng Hu/Moment via Getty ImagesAfter a long delay, the Food and Drug Administration issued final regulations Aug. 16, 2022, for over-the-counter hearing aids. The final rule is effective 60 days from its publication, meaning that consumers could see OTC hearing aids hitting the shelves of community pharmacies nationwide by October 2022. We are a pharmacist and audiologist who study the potential ways Americans wit

  • ‘The world flipped upside down’: will end of Roe galvanize Democrats’ base in midterms?

    Democrats believe a brewing backlash after June ruling will reshape the battle for control of Congress and statehouses this fall

  • Lee says abortion law protects doctors in severe cases. Critics say it's not so clear.

    Gov. Bill Lee contends Tennessee's new abortion ban protects doctors performing abortions to save the life of a patient. Critics of the law disagree.

  • Done Deals: Lyle & Scott Inks Footwear Licensing Deal With UFG + More News

    All the latest news about acquisitions, licensing and distribution deals.

  • Credit Suisse hires Deutsche's Joshi in leadership overhaul

    Credit Suisse has hired Deutsche Bank's Dixit Joshi as chief financial officer and promoted Francesca McDonagh to chief operating officer as the Swiss lender's new boss overhauls the top ranks. Ulrich Koerner, the latest in a string of chief executives at Credit Suisse, is trying to put the bank back on track after years of scandal and losses. Under the reshuffle, Joshi, currently group treasurer at Deutsche Bank, will join on Oct. 1.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Zoom cuts annual forecast as revenue growth hits record low

    Shares of the pandemic darling fell 7% in extended trade after it reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth on record at 8%, as people switched to in-person meetings from virtual conversations. Finance chief Kelly Steckelberg told analysts the firm's online business was likely to decline by 7% to 8% in fiscal 2023. Founded by a former Cisco executive, Zoom was a little-known company when the pandemic hit in early 2020, but posted triple-digit revenue growth at the peak of the crisis as people stuck at home took to video-conferencing to communicate.

  • Dow tumbles 640 points as stocks record worst day in 2 months

    U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Monday after their worst session in two months as investors braced for a more hawkish Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 slumped 90.49 points, or 2.1%, to 4,137.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 643.13 points, or 1.9%, to 33,063.61. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 323.64 points, or 2.6%, to 12,381.57. Market strategists blamed the weakness in stocks on expectations for more aggressive interest-rate hikes ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday

  • Is Vanguard Growth & Income Investor (VQNPX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VQNPX

  • Hedge Fund Pelham Capital Pares Record Losses, Still Down 33%

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsPelham Capital, one of Europe’s best-known stock pickers, has recovered some of its record losses suffered at its hedge fund earlier this year.The firm’s

  • Credit Suisse Appoints Dixit Joshi as Chief Financial Officer

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES By Mauro Orru Credit Suisse Group AG said Monday that it has appointed Dixit Joshi as its new chief financial officer to replace David Mathers, who is stepping down after more than a decade in the job.

  • BP Stock Tops Cup-Base Buy Point, Composite Jumps To 96

    The upgrade means BP stock is now outperforming 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. As reported earlier, U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 3% to $93.37 a barrel Tuesday, continuing to bounce off Monday's lows after Saudi Arabia suggested OPEC could cut production. The rise in the price of oil this year is boosting the sector, including U.K.-based BP.

  • US gas prices fell for the 10th week in a row

    US gas prices fell by another 5.1 cents on average on Monday, marking the 10th week in a row of consecutive declines. The average price of gas is now $3.86 a gallon, according to GasBuddy data.

  • Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch is auctioned in Gibraltar

    MADRID (Reuters) -A $75-million superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian steel billionaire was auctioned on Tuesday in Gibraltar, court sources said, in what is understood to be the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The Axioma was impounded by the Gibraltar authorities in March after U.S. bank JP Morgan said its alleged owner Dmitry Pumpyansky had reneged on the terms of a $20 million loan. The 72.5-metre vessel was auctioned by the Gibraltar Admiralty Court through a system of closed bids to be sent electronically by midday on Tuesday, a court spokesman said.

  • Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

    Adding these three top-ranked, best-performing, and well-managed mutual funds to your retirement portfolio could maximize your returns.

  • Arca Exec on Why the September Merge Will Boost Ether Price

    Arca's head of research Katie Talati shares her analysis of the upcoming Ethereum "merge" and why she believes it will boost the price of ether (ETH). Plus, her reactions to MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor's doubts on the ethics and technical development of Ethereum.