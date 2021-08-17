Northwest Face & Body Now Features RF Microneedling in Bellevue and Kirkland

RF Microneedling Offers The Chance To Take Years Off Your Face At Northwest Face & Body

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the late thirties or early forties, many people begin to see the tell-tale signs of aging: fine lines, wrinkles, areas of sagging skin. With a facelift not yet necessary and many at-home remedies no longer cutting it, patients often become distressed that there is nothing they can do to look younger. A powerful non-surgical microneedling now offers a solution. Radiofrequency microneedling, or RF microneedling, offers skin tightening with the rejuvenation of microneedling for the ultimate results. Northwest Face & Body provides the best RF microneedling in Bellevue and Kirkland.

RF microneedling works similarly to traditional microneedling. When the needles create microscopic punctures in the skin, the radiofrequency send radiowaves deep into the skin. This furthers the controlled damage while leaving the surface skin only addressed with the needles. The radiofrequency contributes to tighter skin and enhances the benefits of microneedling such as increased collagen production.

Since the procedure furthers the results of traditional microneedling, with consistent treatment, RF microneedling can provide results comparable to a facelift. Other than aging, RF microneedling can also treat stretch marks, acne scars, surgical scars, and sun damage.

Patients at Northwest Face & Body consistently talk about their microneedling results. One review says, "I've been coming here six months and my skin has improved tremendously!" and another, "The staff is always super knowledgeable and have eased my nerves the entire process. It's been a really fun, but professional place to be and I wouldn't choose anyone else again for RF microneedling."

About Northwest Face & Body: Northwest Face & Body is a high end plastic surgery practice and medical spa located in Kirkland, WA. Offering full service treatments performed by master estheticians with years of experience, Northwest Face & Body provides the top RF microneedling on the Eastside. Free consultations with a master esthetician are available at their three locations:

