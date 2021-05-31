U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.24
    +0.92 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.50
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    28.10
    +0.09 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4184
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6600
    -0.1400 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,082.22
    +1,133.68 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    960.71
    -37.71 (-3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.08
    -289.33 (-0.99%)
     

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces $2.6Bn Proposal to Acquire Australian Unity Healthcare Property Trust

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: NWH.UN) today announced that it has acquired an approximate 5.1% direct interest in Australian Unity Healthcare Property Trust ("AUHPT") under its previously announced put and call option arrangements (the "Options") with Hume Partners Pty Ltd.

Concurrently, the REIT and a capital partner (collectively the "Bidding Consortium") have made an all-cash offer to acquire 100% of the outstanding units of AUHPT that the REIT does not already own at a price of A$2.55 per Wholesale Unit, A$2.61 per Retail Unit and A$1.62 per Class A unit (collectively, the "AUHPT Units") under a trust scheme (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction, which remains subject to AUHPT unitholder approval as described below, implies a total equity value for AUHPT of $2.0 billion (A$2.1 billion) and an enterprise value of $2.6 billion (A$2.7 billion) including existing debt of $587 million (A$618 million). The Proposed Transaction represents an approximate 30% premium and 16% premium to AUHPT's unaffected unit price as of February 17, 2021 and current unit price, respectively.

Including the REIT's directly held units, the Bidding Consortium currently owns 5.1% of the aggregate value of issued and outstanding AUHPT Units and has Options over an additional 11.1% for a total beneficial ownership of 16.2%, which makes it AUHPT's largest beneficial unitholder and reduces the prospect of a superior proposal emerging.

The Proposed Transaction, which has been deemed to be fair and reasonable by an independent expert commissioned by the REIT, is subject only to limited conditions on the part of AUHPT, including AUHPT unitholder approval as described below, with the Bidding Consortium having already received Australian Foreign Investment Review Board ("FIRB") approval.

The Bidding Consortium is fully funded with respect to the Proposed Transaction, having received debt and equity commitments for 100% of its funding requirement. The REIT expects to fund its portion, which is consistent with its existing Australian JV arrangements, of the total equity value of AUHPT with a combination of existing liquidity and committed new debt facilities received in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

The Bidding Consortium has called a meeting of AUHPT unitholders to be held on Thursday July 1, 2021 at 10:00am AEST in Melbourne, Australia (the "Scheme Meeting"). At the Scheme Meeting, AUHPT unitholders will have the opportunity to vote on the Proposed Transaction. If 75% of the value of the AUHPT units are voted in favour of the Proposed Transaction by AUHPT unitholders that are entitled to vote, the Proposed Transaction will be approved. If approved, completion of the Proposed Transaction is expected to occur in July 2021.

Further information on the Proposed Transaction is available at www.northwestproposal.com.au.

Goldman Sachs is acting as the Bidding Consortium's financial advisor with Ashurst providing legal counsel while RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank are acting as financial advisors to the REIT.

AUHPT Portfolio Overview:

AUHPT owns a portfolio of 62 hospitals, medical office buildings, and other healthcare facilities with leading operating metrics. The portfolio is 98% occupied by a high-quality, diversified tenant roster, with a weighted average lease expiry ("WALE") of 16 years, forecast annual rent growth of approximately 2.5%, and an identified development pipeline of approximately A$500 million.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31 2021, the REIT provides investors with access to a high quality portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in 186 income-producing properties and 15.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term, inflation-indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated 230 person management team, the REIT leverages global and local resources in nine offices across five countries to serve as the real estate partner of choice to leading healthcare operators.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the REIT and the Proposed Transaction. Examples of such statements in this press release may include statements concerning the REIT's intentions with respect to the Proposed Transaction; the proposed terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction, including the amount, form and mix of consideration, the expected conditions to completion of the Proposed Transaction, and the expected timing of the vote for and completion of the Proposed Transaction.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on numerous assumptions which may prove incorrect and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to assumptions relating to completion of Proposed Transaction on terms disclosed and exchange rates remaining constant. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including that the transactions contemplated herein are completed. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, the ability to obtain unitholder approval and meet other closing conditions to the Proposed Transaction, the ability to realize financial, operational and other benefits from the Proposed Transaction, the ability to obtain the equity and debt financing that has been committed for the Proposed Transaction, general economic and market factors, ,and the factors described under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the REIT's Annual Information Form and the risks and uncertainties set out in the MD&A which are available on www.sedar.com. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the REIT and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to update such statements.

SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/31/c2912.html

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP) After Its Latest Results

    Last week saw the newest first-quarter earnings release from good natured Products Inc. ( CVE:GDNP ), an important...

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%

    A stock with a high dividend yield can be enticing, but it's important you ensure the dividend is backed by a steady, even rising, payout and is sustainable to avoid the risk of falling into value traps that high-yield stocks can sometimes turn out to be. Despite a solid 5.5% yield that's backed by growing dividends, W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) is an underrated stock. Investors in W.P. Carey were worried about how the company will ride out the COVID-19 pandemic storm as it brought commercial activity to a grinding halt.

  • Generali Guards Italy Dominance With $1.4 Billion Cattolica Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA launched a 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) bid to buy all the shares it doesn’t already own in smaller rival Societa Cattolica di Assicurazioni, as part of a strategy to cement its already-commanding presence in the home market.Generali, which has a stake of about 24% in the company, is offering investors 6.75 euros per Cattolica share in an all-cash transaction, the insurer said in a statement on Monday. The offer represents a 15% premium on the last closing price and values the smaller rival at 1.5 billion euros. Generali reorganized its top leadership earlier this year to focus on driving profitability growth. The deal adds to a flurry of transactions in the domestic insurance sector which has totaled more than 10 billion euros in the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“The acquisition would allow Generali to become the first in the non-life insurance market and to strengthen its presence in the life market,” the insurer said in a statement. The transaction is fully aligned with business plan’s “disciplined approach to M&A and its commitment to deliver profitable growth and create value for customers and shareholders.”Cattolica rose as much as 14% in Milan after the news and was up 13% at 6.83 euros as of 12:32 a.m., above the offer price. Generali shares rose, trading at 16.93 euros.Generali is also seeking cost cuts, digitalization, and expansion in more lucrative products and high-margin insurance to boost profitability. Chief Executive Officer Philippe Donnet said last month the firm would consider mid-size deals in the insurance companies and asset management sectors. After the the Cattolica transaction, the company has cash left over from an originally-earmarked 2.3 billion euros for acquisitions.Sector MovesThe insurer is in exclusive talks to buy non-life insurance businesses in Malaysia from AXA and Affin Bank, people familiar with the matter said in April. In Europe, Generali was in the running to buy the Polish operations of Aviva Plc, though rival Allianz SE emerged as winner.Cattolica is an insurance company with a market capitalization of almost 1.4 billion euros. The firm agreed to convert to a joint stock company in July, and planned to raise 500 million euros. Assicurazioni Generali subscribed to 300 million euros, becoming the main shareholder in October. The second biggest investor in Cattolica is a unit of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which holds a stake of about 9%.Zurich Insurance Group is considering selling a chunk of mostly life insurance assets in Italy, while Apollo Global Management is planning sale of Italian life insurance business Amissima Vita. Cinven is selling life-insurance company Eurovita.Generali’s board unanimously approved the deal. The company said it sees annual synergies exceeding 80 million euros before tax from the Cattolica tie-up, while total integration costs are estimated in a range between 150 million euros and 200 million euros.Generali’s offer was conditional on at least 66.7% of the shares being held after the tender, though it had said it would consider whether to proceed with acceptances if will own at least 50% plus one share. Rothschild & Co. ^, Bank of America Corp, and Mediobanca SpA are advising Generali on the deal.(Updates with details on the deal starting from third paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to amend the value of Generali’s stake in Cattolica.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news," tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Fourth stimulus check in jeopardy while the last payments keep dwindling

    Will President Biden and Congress provide more relief? It's looking iffy.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours on Memorial Day 2021.

    Memorial Day 2021 is here. Some exchanges are closed today. Here are the hours for the stock market.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Doubled Down on Alibaba. It Sold Airbnb and One Chip Stock.

    Generation Investment Management, which was co-founded by former Vice President Al Gore, doubled its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba. Generation cut stakes in Airbnb, Charles Schwab, and Texas Instruments.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    Health insurance is probably one of the most crucial — if not the most crucial — consideration you’ll need to make before you leave your job. You’re 52, which means you have 13 years until you qualify for Medicare. Private health insurance can be quite expensive, so if you don’t have a spouse whose insurance can cover you, the premiums alone could take quite a large chunk of your annual budget.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement From Lawsuits

    Getting sued is something noboddy plans on. Be proactive and make sure your hard-earned retirement is safe from lawsuits.

  • Asian markets fall after disappointing economic data from Japan, China

    Major Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat.

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • ’Contagious unemployment’ — a controversial theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • ‘I’m still not on the Roth IRA bandwagon’: Have you made these tax blunders?

    First, as explained immediately below, Roth IRAs have two big advantages over other tax-favored retirement accounts. Second, waiting until next year to do a Roth conversion could result in a higher conversion tax bill. You can take federal-income-tax-free Roth withdrawals after reaching age 59½ as long as you’ve had at least one Roth account open for more than five years.

  • Ex-Head of China’s Digital Yuan Effort Says CBDCs Could Operate on Ethereum

    Central bank digital currencies will one day be more "smart," and not merely digital versions of cash, Yao Qian said.

  • Are stimulus checks paving the way for a universal basic income?

    Some officials say guaranteed income should continue even after the pandemic ends.

  • Insurers are cutting off homeowners in hurricane zones — what if that's you?

    Here's why more than 50,000 homeowners are losing their policies.

  • Stock Splits Are Back. So Is the Debate Over Whether They Matter

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits are back in vogue among big U.S. companies, reviving a debate about whether the practice that had fallen out of favor for years is worth the fuss.Last week, Nvidia Corp. became the eighth company in the S&P 500 Index to announce a split in the past year, joining big names like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. That’s the most over a comparable period in six years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The surge in splits comes amid a rally that’s pushed share prices of almost 600 stocks in the Russell 3000 Index above $100. Yet that has done little to settle the age-old-argument among investors about whether such stock-price engineering has any bearing on performance. In fact, recent developments such as soaring retail trading and fractional share ownership have only heated things up.“Arithmetically, there’s no merit to the notion that stock splits work,” said Mark Lehmann, chief executive officer of JMP Securities LLC. “But there is an optical hesitancy for certain stocks at certain prices and there is a segment of the investing public where that will never change.”The primary motivation cited by companies doing splits is simple: to make each share cheaper to buy. Nvidia, whose share price has more than quadrupled since the start of 2019 to reach almost $650, said in a statement announcing its 4-for-1 stock-split plan that its aim was to “make stock ownership more accessible to investors and employees.” A representative for the chipmaker declined to comment further.Once a reliable hallmark of bull-market exuberance, the practice had until recently fallen out of favor. In 2006 and 2007, when stocks were again setting records, there were 47 splits in the S&P 500. Three companies -- Nvidia, Paccar Inc. and Cummins Inc. -- even split twice. In 2019, there were only two.For Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, it’s harder to make the case for splitting a stock these days because of the rise of commission-free trading and brokerages offering fractional shares. Those developments “have largely rendered irrelevant the dollar value of a company’s share price,” he said in an interview.Brokerages like Robinhood now let investors buy a slice of a share for as little as $1 rather than forking over, say, more than $2,300 for a single share of Google-parent Alphabet Inc.Limited Benefits A look at the data backs up the case against splits providing long-term benefits to stock performance. The shares of companies that have split outperformed the S&P 500 on average in four of the last five years in the year the split was announced, according to Bloomberg data. The calendar year following the move, however, those same shares underperformed four of the five years.The recent rash of stock splits has sparked speculation that other large technology companies like Amazon.com Inc. that boast four-digit share prices may be next. Amazon split its stock three times in 1998 and 1999 and hasn’t done one since. Shares of the e-commerce giant trade around $3,200 and have gained more than 5,000% since its last split.Regardless of what the historical-performance record shows, the surge in retail trading over the past year may be altering the calculus for companies when it comes to evaluating splits.U.S. retail investors are now second in share trading only to market makers and independent high-frequency traders, according to Larry Tabb, director of market structure research at Bloomberg Intelligence. The retail segment is now larger than quantitative investors, hedge funds and traditional long-only participants, said Tabb.“A lot of investing is driven by psychology,” said Kevin Walkush, a portfolio manager with Jensen Investment Management. “Now, rather than a retail investor facing the challenge of buying a fractional share, a stock split means they can buy it outright. It just opens up the market that much more for retail investors.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pros and Cons of a Passive Buy and Hold Strategy

    Forget market timing: we look at the pros and cons of the tried, tested, and true strategy of buying and holding stocks for the long-term.

  • Huge Pension Cuts AT&T Stake. It Bought Tesla, McDonald’s, and One Chinese Stock.

    A Canadian pension more than halved its AT&T stake in the first quarter. It also bought more Tesla, McDonald’s, and NIO shares.