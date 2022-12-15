U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,881.33
    -113.99 (-2.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,030.91
    -935.44 (-2.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,789.34
    -381.55 (-3.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.91
    -44.54 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.00
    -0.28 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -30.60 (-1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.83 (-3.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0075 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4360
    -0.0670 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2171
    -0.0258 (-2.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9280
    +2.5130 (+1.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,426.52
    -744.16 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.95
    -6.82 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2022 DISTRIBUTION

·2 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.06667 per unit for the month of December 2022, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on January 13, 2022, to unitholders of record as at December 30, 2022.

Unitholders can participate in the REIT's Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). Eligible investors registered in the DRIP will have their monthly cash distributions used to purchase Trust Units and will also receive bonus units equal to 3% of their monthly cash distributions. Complete details of the DRIP are available on the REIT's website at www.nwhreit.com or from a unitholder's investment advisor.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2022, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, The United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 250 professionals in ten offices in seven countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The REIT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c4659.html

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax stock dives more than 20% on debt offering

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the decline in stock for Novavax.

  • Dow drops more than 600 points following Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points After Jobless Claims, Retail Sales; Tesla Hits New Low On Elon Musk Stock Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 16 Large-Cap Stocks with Insider Buying

    In this article, we will discuss the 16 large-cap stocks with insider buying. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Large-Cap Stocks With Insider Buying. Insider buying is a popular way to assess the potential of a company and can be a good indicator to gauge a stock’s performance. When insiders, such […]

  • Elon Musk sells $3.5 billion worth of Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo discuss Elon Musk selling more Tesla shares.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • Adobe expected to report Q4 earnings ahead of Thursday’s close

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks Adobe shares ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow afternoon.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 58%: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now

    Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.

  • You Can Now Buy One of Warren Buffett's Favorite Stocks Near Its 52-Week Low

    Warren Buffett is widely acknowledged as one of the most renowned investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea for investors to keep an eye on his top holdings and to monitor their performance. You now have the chance to add one of Buffett's long-standing top holdings to your own portfolio near the lowest level it has traded at in the past year. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is now trading at just above its 52-week low, creating an attractive entry point for investors who want to follow Buffett's lead and add this blue chip banking powerhouse to their own portfolios.

  • Roku Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The streaming company's share price has fallen roughly 77% year to date, and its share price is down a staggering 87% from the lifetime valuation peak reached in July 2021. Read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors come down on opposite sides of the bull-versus-bear debate with Roku stock. Parkev Tatevosian: Roku has done an excellent job capitalizing on the secular tailwind of increasing consumer adoption of streaming content.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever

    Dividends seem more popular than ever. Years of low interest rates have left dividend stocks as one of the only places where your money could generate meaningful passive income. While interest rates have risen and savings account yields are creeping higher, high-yield dividend stocks can still be a great way to generate income to pay your living expenses.

  • Billionaire Howard Marks says investors have ‘gone from the low-return world of 2009-21 to a full-return world,’ and it’s a ‘sea change’ from the last 40 years

    Marks became a billionaire by recognizing one of the biggest sea changes in the markets as it was happening—now he’s calling another.

  • Amazon, a trending stock in 2022, is down 46% year to date

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre recaps Amazon's volatile year, which made the stock the sixth most trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Is SoFi Technologies Stock a Buy Going Into 2023?

    In this video, I talk about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), the recent share purchase by CEO Antony Noto, and SoFi's crypto activities and what they could mean for the company. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Look Like Steals in 2023

    As a result, there are some undervalued stocks out there that, as things stabilize in the economy, could look like steals. A couple of struggling stocks that may look like bargains in a year at their current prices are Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Invisalign maker Align Technology is a healthcare business that still hasn't recovered from the effects of the pandemic.

  • Where Will Costco Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shareholders had a good 2022. The business notched some key wins, too, including boosting its membership base and keeping customer traffic climbing even compared to huge growth a year ago. Costco's post-pandemic trends illustrate why Wall Street is so bullish about this business over the long term.

  • 10 Best EV Charging Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best EV charging stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the EV Charging sector in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best EV Charging Stocks to Buy Now. In the past decade, electric vehicles (EVs) have gone from a rare, peculiar sight on even […]

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.