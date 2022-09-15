U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.35
    -44.66 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,961.82
    -173.27 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,552.36
    -167.32 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,825.23
    -13.23 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.11
    -3.37 (-3.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.90
    -35.20 (-2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.39 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1473
    -0.0069 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4390
    +0.3460 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,835.79
    -87.04 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.64
    -11.75 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2022 DISTRIBUTION

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.06667 per unit for the month of September 2022, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on October 14, 2022, to unitholders of record as at September 30, 2022.

Unitholders can participate in the REIT's Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP").  Eligible investors registered in the DRIP will have their monthly cash distributions used to purchase Trust Units and will also receive bonus units equal to 3% of their monthly cash distributions.  Complete details of the DRIP are available on the REIT's website at www.nwhreit.com or from a unitholder's investment advisor.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2022, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 232 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, The United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 250 professionals in nine offices in five countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/15/c0240.html

Recommended Stories

  • World Bank warns recession risk rising amid higher interest rates

    The threat of a global recession is growing as central banks focus on bringing down soaring inflation rates, the World Bank warned Thursday, calling on governments to help boost supply to ease the constraints behind rising prices.

  • Baron Funds: “We Continued to Acquire Shares in Blackstone (BX)”

    Baron Funds, an asset management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Baron Real Estate Fund (the “Fund”) declined 20.62% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming its primary benchmark, the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index (the […]

  • The Fed is using “old data” to attack the economy “with a sledgehammer,” says the billionaire founder of a major investment fund

    Barry Sternlicht, CEO of Starwood Capital Group, is worried the Fed isn’t reading the room. “The economy, if you look anywhere, is already slowing.”

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • STORE Capital Stock Surging on Buyout: Here's What You Need to Know

    Another REIT is being taken private in a big all-cash buyout, but the purchase price might end up even higher.

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a powerhouse technology company on the cutting edge of the industry. In this video, I will use my six-step framework to analyze whether Nvidia stock is a buy at today's prices.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • Why Nio Shares Are on Track for Double-Digit Gains This Week

    Nio is in the midst of multiple new model launches that some think could drive the EV maker to the next level.

  • SoFi Technologies Could Soar in 2023 According to This Analyst

    In this video, I will talk about the recent SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) upgrade by Bank of America analyst Manav Bhatia. The bank upgraded SoFi from neutral to buy and raised its price target from $8 per share to $9 per share.

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • David Tepper Initiated Buying These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks David Tepper is buying for the rest of 2022. To skip the details of David Tepper’s achievements, investment philosophy, and information about Appaloosa Management, go directly to David Tepper Initiated Buying These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. David Tepper is an American billionaire and a […]

  • Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the most coveted stocks on the market for quite some time thanks to its rapid growth. Much of that growth in Nvidia stock is due to booming demand for the graphics cards that power a variety of applications ranging from gaming computers to data centers and vehicles. The loss of momentum in the key gaming GPU (graphics processing unit) business, as well as restrictions by the U.S. government on sales of data center chips to China, are going to weigh on Nvidia's performance in the short run.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Worth Betting on Now?

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.