NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES AUGUST 2022 DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.06667 per unit for the month of August 2022, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on September 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2022.

Unitholders can participate in the REIT's Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP").  Eligible investors registered in the DRIP will have their monthly cash distributions used to purchase Trust Units and will also receive bonus units equal to 3% of their monthly cash distributions.  Complete details of the DRIP are available on the REIT's website at www.nwhreit.com or from a unitholder's investment advisor.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2022, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 232 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, The United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 250 professionals in nine offices in five countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

