NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT"), Canada's leading global diversified healthcare real estate investment trust, announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2023 financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2023, on May 12, 2023, before markets open.

A conference call will be held on May 12, 2023, at 10:00 am (EST). Participating on the call will be members of the REIT's senior management team.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 416-764-8609 or 1 (888) 390-0605. The conference ID is 64481047#. A recording of this call will be made available from May 12, 2023, through May 19, 2023, by dialing 416-764-8677 or 1 (888) 390-0541. The reservation number is 481047#.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at December 31, 2022, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

